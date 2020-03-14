East End Coronavirus (COVID-19) Closings and Announcements

As Coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread on the East End and around the country, Hamptons North Fork businesses and organizations are making difficult decisions in order to keep patrons and supporters safe. The response has been swift throughout this week, with companies, cultural institutions and groups adapting to the news and cancelling or postponing events, and even closing their doors entirely to help cease the spread of this disease.

Messages and announcements continue to come in as the situation evolves, so, in addition to our cancellation lists for the Hamptons and North Fork, we’ve also compiled these emails as an informative record of this unprecedented and difficult time.

Things are not easy, but it’s important to stay positive and, most of all, safe. Wash your hands, don’t touch your face, avoid large gatherings of people and try not to panic. We’ll get through this.

Check back often for more updates.

3/14/20

Parrish Art Museum Closes: Public Announcement with Online Resources

PARRISH ART MUSEUM CLOSED TO THE PUBLIC AS OF

FRIDAY EVENING, MARCH 13, 2020

The Museum will keep the public informed about plans to reopen and resume programs

WATER MILL, NY 3/14/2020—Parrish Art Museum Director Terrie Sultan and the Board of Trustees announced that the Museum would be closed to the public and all programs cancelled as of 6:00 pm Friday, March 13, 2020 until further notice, in response to the developing situation with the Coronavirus.

“We care deeply for our community, and the health and safety of all our members and friends is of utmost importance to us,” said Sultan. “We firmly believe that the arts provide the opportunities for inspiration, contemplation, and connection that feed our souls and raise our spirits. In challenging times, the arts are even more important.”

While the facility is physically closed, the Museum is offering the community many opportunities to engage online with art and artists through:

Artist Stories: A section of the Parrish website that offers a deep dive into the life and work of artists on the East End http://parrishart.org/artist-stories/#/

Parrish Podcasts: A new podcast series presenting conversations on emerging trends, artist projects, and cultural issues. https://parrishart.org/media

Pechakucha: The popular program featuring rapid-fire talks by East End creatives is now accessible to all on the Pechakucha website https://www.pechakucha.com/cities/hamptons

Videos: Nearly 400 videos of Parrish programs are available on Vimeo – from the opening of the Museum in 2012 until today. https://vimeo.com/parrishartmuseum

Over the course of the next several days, the Parrish will announce a range of additional initiatives to ensure that anyone anywhere can continue to enjoy the masterworks from the collection and other means of continuing a vital and replenishing experience.

3/14/20

Garden Club of East Hampton: Member Diagnosed

Dear GCEH Members,

This is to inform you that [name withheld by Dan’s Papers] was diagnosed with coronavirus earlier this week. She’s resting comfortably at home in quarantine, with plenty of food, supplies, and medicine for the next few weeks. She asks that we please don’t call, but she appreciates our well wishes. She has no idea where or how she was exposed and got sick. Meanwhile, health authorities have been engaged in contact tracing.

Yours,

Julie Sakellariadis

3/14/20

Southampton Arts Center Closes All Galleries

I wanted to let you know that we have now decided to also close the TAKEOVER! galleries through March 29 (for now). We will decide the next course of action in a couple of weeks. So totally closed. 🙁

Parrish has also closed their galleries.

3/14/20

Parrish Art Museum Closes: Update to Members from the Director

Dear Members of the Parrish Community,

I write to inform you that the Parrish has made the difficult and thoughtful decision to close the Museum to the public, effective immediately, until further notice. We care deeply for our extended community, and the health and safety of all our members, artists, staff, and supporters is of paramount importance to us.

We firmly believe that the arts provide life-changing opportunities for inspiration, contemplation, and connection. In these challenging times, finding solace in the arts can bring needed relief from stress and uncertainty. We promise to continue to communicate with you and share with you many exciting ways to engage with the art and artists of the Parrish, even when our physical doors are closed. Please enjoy inspiring podcasts, videos, and a deep dive into the artists on the East End available online now.

Thank you for your understanding and your continued support. Please be safe, and we look forward to seeing you very soon.

Warmly,

Terrie Sultan

Director

3/14/20

Suffolk County Water Authority Policy Changes

To our Valued Customers,

In order to help protect the health of our employees and our 1.2 million

customers, SCWA has enacted a number of temporary policy changes

designed to help prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

First and foremost, please know that your water service will not be

interrupted, nor will the quality of your water be impacted as a result

of the COVID-19 outbreak. According to the CDC, the COVID-19 virus is

not waterborne, and all SCWA water is already treated with chlorine for

disinfection purposes.

In an effort to limit person-to-person contact, we are temporarily

suspending all non-essential customer in-home appointments until further

notice and limiting public access to SCWA offices. The following polices

have been put in place effective immediately:

* SCWA’s Coram Customer Service Center will remain open to the public so

that customers may continue to pay their bill in-person at this

location, however we do prefer customers pay their bill online or over

the phone at this time. Please visit our website www.SCWA.com for

details.

* Oakdale Administration Headquarters will allow only individuals with

appointments into the building through use of the phone in the

vestibule. All others will be allowed to conduct business via the phone

only.

* The SCWA Purchasing Department is suspending all in-person public bid

openings. All bids and/or proposals shall be delivered by mail,

overnight carrier. Bids and/or proposals will be opened by Purchasing

department employees. No hand delivery will be accepted. Public

openings will be restored in the future. The Great River Purchasing

office shall not allow any non-SCWA employees onto the floor unless the

individual has an appointment.

* The Bay Shore Production Control office will not allow any non-SCWA

employees beyond the vestibule. Any correspondence or payments to SCWA

from a customer will be placed in the box inside the vestibule.

* The Oakdale Finance office will not allow any non-SCWA employees into

the building unless the individual has an appointment. Any

correspondence or payments from a customer should be placed in the box

inside the vestibule.

* The Oakdale New Service office will not allow any non-SCWA employee

beyond the vestibule. A box has been placed inside the vestibule to

allow customers and/or potential customers to leave applications,

drawings, checks, and/or any other correspondence for New Service or

Cross Connection Control. A list of phone numbers has been posted in

the vestibule so that customers can connect to either New Service or

Cross Connection for further assistance. A message will be placed on the

New Service call-in line informing people of the changes.

* The Great River Engineering office will not allow any non-SCWA

employees into the building unless the individual has an appointment.

* The Westhampton office will not allow any non-SCWA employees into the

building unless the individual has an appointment. A box has been

placed in the vestibule to allow customers to leave correspondence for

SCWA or the Central Pine Barrens Commission.

* All tours of the SCWA Education Center and Laboratory located in

Hauppauge have been cancelled for the month of March. To re-schedule a

tour, please visit www.SCWA.com.

* Inspections of trucks requiring hydrant permits will continue on an

appointment basis. People requiring an inspection should contact SCWA

when they arrive at SCWA at their appointment time. An SCWA employee

will go into the parking lot to perform the inspection.

* SCWA has discontinued in-person cross connection inspections effective

immediately and has developed a process by which a plumber can provide

photos of the device for SCWA review. Inspections of outdoor devices

will continue as normal.

If you have any questions about the policies listed above, please feel

free to call our Customer Service line at (631) 698-9500, or email

Community Outreach Coordinator Seth Wallach at Seth.Wallach@SCWA.com. We

thank you in advance for your understanding. If we all work together,

we can prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Sincerely,

Jeffrey W. Szabo

Chief Executive Officer

3/14/20

Rogers Memorial Library Update: Action Plan

Library Update Regarding the Coronavirus (COVID-19)

Library Action Plan

UPDATE (3/14/20): The library will be closing at 3 p.m. today, Saturday, March 14th, and will remain closed tomorrow, Sunday, March 15th. During this time we will be assessing our schedule for the upcoming week. Please check back Monday for further information.

Rogers Memorial Library makes the health and well-being of our visitors and staff our first priority and are closely monitoring information about COVID-19. We are following directions from the national, state, and local health officials, which include the Centers for Disease Control and the World Health Organization. We have enhanced the cleaning procedures throughout the library and are taking actions to reduce the potential transmission of the virus.

The library is open for regular operating hours but starting Monday, March 16th through Tuesday, March 31st, we will be cancelling Programs for all ages. Please consult our event calendar or call the library with questions. We will post all changes as needed.

In addition, The Friends of the Rogers Memorial Library Book Shop will also be closed beginning this Saturday until the end of the month and will not be accepting any donations.

The library offers many resources that can be accessed remotely from home with your library card and we invite you to explore our website: www.myrml.org to learn more. Call us if you need assistance logging on.

Please be assured that the library is committed to doing its part to safeguard our community. We’ll continue to watch the situation closely and keep you informed through emails and our website about any changes to our schedule.

Important Links

At Home Library Access

For those unable to visit the library, here are some of the many library resources that can be accessed from home with your library card.

3/14/20

i-Tri: Important Announcement Regarding COVID-19/Coronavirus

As we continue to monitor the Coronavirus (COVID-19) situation, i-tri has made the difficult decision to take the precautionary measure to transition from our in-person programs to an online format through the end of Spring Break. To be clear, precautionary doesn’t mean panic. We are a community based organization, and we have decided to practice social distancing to keep our communities safe. And yet, in a time where social distancing is becoming more and more important, we also recognize the urgent need to maintain a sense of community, support and love for our girls who may be feeling added anxiety or stress.

Therefore, we will not meet next week in order to give our staff the time to develop effective online programming and prepare a delivery system so that starting the week of March 23rd, we can provide a full experience to every i-tri girl VIRTUALLY.

Our goal is to ensure that these virtual programs will allow our girls to stay active, stay connected and stay supported during what may be an overwhelming time for many.

We will continue to re-access the situation and keep everyone updated as to if we will continue online or go back to in person meetings after April 13th.

Our mission is to empower girls and how we do this may look a little different this season, but our mission does not change. We are still here for our girls. We recognize the added level of stress that everyone is feeling, and we are preparing to ensure that they have all the love and support that they deserve.

3/14/20

BookHampton Update: Event Cancellations, Services

Dear Reader,

These are unprecedented times. First and foremost, please know that all of us at BookHampton wish good health to you, your family, and friends. There are many unknowns and things continue to change very rapidly, almost hourly, and we thank you for your patience as we sail these uncharted waters together.

We know that so many of you consider BookHampton a resource, a place of respite, a friend. It’s been an honor to play this vital role in our community and one we plan on continuing through this uneasy time. Here is how we plan to keep our customers, our staff, and our community safe.

We want to provide you options, whether you want to visit us in person, by appointment, by phone, text message, or email, remotely/virtually — whatever works for you. We’re here to provide bookseller advice, easy pick up/curbside delivery, or a friendly face!

To that end we will:

Extend FREE shipping on all orders placed at bookhampton.com.

Curbside pick-up: we’ll deliver your purchase to you in your vehicle. Place your order online or with a bookseller over the phone, and text/call us upon your arrival (please mention your vehicle details!) and we’ll run out.

Booksellers are ready to chat and answer inquiries by phone, text message, or e-mail.

Events

We have cancelled our upcoming wine tasting with Park Place Wines & Liquors.

Our Sunday morning story times have been cancelled until further notice.

As of now, scheduled author events will go on as planned but please watch for updates.

These events will be limited to no more than 15 attendees.

Please refer to the calendar at bookhampton.com for further details.

Please attend events only if you’re feeling well.

Of course, the bookstore is disinfected daily by cleaning services, as well as hourly by our staff. Staff is following CDC requirements regarding hand washing and hygiene. Our staff members will NOT come to work if they’re ill, and we ask that you refrain from visiting us in person if you are ill. We will continue to provide a clean, safe environment, now and always.

We thank you for your patience as we work to address and react to frequent developments. If you have any questions, concerns, suggestions, or if we can be helpful in any way, please do not hesitate to contact us. Your support is, as always, important and very much appreciated.

See you in the store,

Carolyn Brody

Owner

BookHampton

3/14/20

Suffolk Times: Message to Readers

Dear Reader,

As Southold Town has become the epicenter for the coronavirus in Suffolk County, our staff is more determined than ever to deliver in a clear and timely way the news that matters most to you, from the spread of the disease in our community to its effects on our schools, the local economy and the people we all know and love.

We’ve long prided ourselves on our ability to cover a major news event comprehensively. In recent years, we’ve found ourselves facing down storms, on the scenes of countless tragedies and now at a time when our friends and neighbors are finding themselves overcome with sickness, worry and uncertainty.

It is a most challenging time — for all of us.

But the news does not stop and neither will we. So it’s important to us that we continue to stay on top of what’s happening and to get you the information you want and need on these most difficult of days.

We will continue to keep our live coverage page updated with regularity so you have one spot to check on what’s happening locally with the virus. We also want to hear from you about the stories we’re not telling, so we encourage all of our readers to write to us with questions, story ideas and tips. We would also like to encourage you to share this email with as many of your friends as possible so they might subscribe to this newsletter to receive daily updates on the local impact of this illness affecting all of our lives. The better informed we all are, the healthier our community will be.

Sunday will be one week from when the coronavirus was confirmed on the North Fork and in that time, we’ve covered the effects on our hospitals, the measures being taken by nursing homes and the growing concerns of the local businesses we frequent. Our schools have closed, sporting events are on hold and life is just a little different in this town of ours.

We will continue to be here for you. We appreciate your support and we look forward to your feedback.

The staff of The Suffolk Times

3/13/20

Project MOST Update

To our Project MOST community,

With the growing concern in regard to the outbreak of Coronavirus (Covid-19) in East Hampton, we want to provide you with an update. We are taking these events very seriously and are closely monitoring the situation. The safety of our students, staff, and the families in our community is our top priority. We are operating under the protocol set by the school districts in the Town of East Hampton.

Tomorrow’s Saturday programming will proceed as scheduled. John M. Marshall Elementary School and Springs School are taking precautionary measures and will be closed on Monday and Tuesday. Pursuant to their decision, Project MOST After School will also be closed Monday and Tuesday. We will provide another update on Tuesday, March 17th. Registration for School Vacation Learning Lab (which takes place April 6-9, 2020) remains open and we will continue to monitor and follow recommendations from our local agencies.

Thank you for your cooperation to help us keep our community healthy and safe. We will keep you keep apprised of further updates.

Best regards,

Rebecca Morgan Taylor

Executive Director

3/13/20

Tripoli Gallery Postpones Alice Hope Opening

PUBLIC OPENING RECEPTION POSTPONED

Tripoli Gallery has decided to postpone the public opening reception due to health and safety concerns related to COVID-19 (please find information and advice on the CDC website). The gallery will temporarily be open by appointment only. Please visit the gallery website and social media platforms for information on the current exhibition. The well-being of our community is our top concern and we wish you all good health.

For all inquiries please contact info@tripoligallery.com or call 631.377.3715.

3/13/20

Media Alert: Pink Pearl Gala Rescheduled to June 5

Sixth Annual Pink Pearl Gala Rescheduled for June 5

Wading River – On Friday, June 5, the North Fork Breast Health Coalition will again celebrate breast-cancer survivors, providers and caregivers at the Sixth Annual Pink Pearl Gala of the non-profit organization. The event was originally planned for March 27. The cocktail reception, seated dinner and dancing will be held from 6-10 PM in the Northampton Ballroom at East Wind Long Island, 5720 Route 25A, Wading River.

During this year’s gala, the North Fork Breast Health Coalition will honor the Peconic River Sportsman’s Club, located in Manorville, with the Community Spirit Award. The private club has held several public events, which have raised tens of thousands of dollars for Long Island breast cancer coalitions. In addition, Stage 4 breast-cancer survivor/thriver Keri Lynn Stromski of Jamesport will receive the inaugural Medal of Honor Award.

The Pink Pearl Sponsor of this year’s gala will be the Simmons Point Group of Janney Montgomery Scott LLC. With an office in Riverhead, the Simmons Point Group is an experienced group of financial professionals at Janney Montgomery Scott LLC—one of the nation’s most prestigious investment firms.

Seating for the inspiring, wear-pink event will be available for $125 per person and $95 for breast-cancer survivors through www.northforkbreasthealth.org. To reserve individual seating or reserve tables for a group, please leave a message at the coalition office in Riverhead at 631-208-8889. For information about corporate sponsorship opportunities or contributing to a gift basket, contact the event chair, Melanie McEvoy Zuhoski, at 917-699-5948 or nfbreasthealth@gmail.com.

The North Fork Breast Health Coalition is currently led by President Susan Ruffini. The all-volunteer, nonprofit organization supports local breast-cancer patients with programs such as Helping Hand grants. Funds raised by the gala will also allow the group to continue to provide free services such as gentle yoga, reflexology, meditation class and massage therapy to breast-cancer patients and survivors.

Ann Cotten-DeGrasse and her late husband, Antonio, founded NFBHC in 1998 because they saw a great need for such an organization on the North Fork, where there is an especially high rate of diagnosis of the disease. A retired teacher, Ann has also served as president of the Riverhead School Board. The gala was named for the late Pearl Philindas, past president of the coalition.

3/13/20

A Message from the Friends of Rogers Memorial Library: Bookshop Closed

Dear Bookshop patrons,

Rogers Memorial Library and the Friends of Rogers Memorial Library make the health and well-being of our visitors, volunteers and staff our first priority and are closely monitoring information about COVID-19. We are following directions from the national, state and local health officials, which include the Centers for Disease Control and the World Health Organization. We have enhanced the cleaning procedures throughout the library and are taking actions to reduce the potential transmission of the virus.

As such precautions are taken, the Friends of the Rogers Memorial Library Book Shop will be closed beginning this Saturday until the end of the month and will not be accepting any donations.

We thank you for your understanding and assistance in this situation.

3/13/20

Suffolk County Historical Society Museum Cancellations

CALENDAR OF EVENTS (March 13, 2020)

EVENT UPDATE: All of our March events have been cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak. We hope to reschedule as soon as we can! The museum will remain open until further notice. Stay tuned, stay healthy, and thank you for your understanding!

UPCOMING EVENT­S

Saturday, March 14, 2020 – 1:00 pm – How to Feed 50 People in 50 Minutes! A Food Demonstration & Tasting Event with Local Chef George Giannaris. The owner and chef of the North Fork’s iconic restaurant will show us how to prepare a meal for a group of 50 people in 50 minutes, and then will share the meal with us! For decades the Hellenic has kept loyal patrons coming back not just for healthy, delicious fare prepared with locally sourced ingredients, but also for an eatery that always feels like home. George is passionate about eating healthy and will share his tips while demonstrating how to prepare a delicious meal. He will also tell stories from his two books, Ferry Tales I and II, and sell and sign copies of his books. We’re sorry! Event has been cancelled!

Thursday, March 26, 2020 – 6:00 pm – BOOK & BOTTLE: Enrico Fermi: Voyage to a New World with Edward A. Sierra. This engaging and informative presentation on the life and work of Enrico Fermi, a world-changing Italian-American physicist, father, husband, and Nobel Prize winner, should not be missed! Learn how one of the world’s most brilliant and productive scientists led the first controlled nuclear chain reaction and what led to his discovery of nuclear reactions. Members Free; Non-members $5. Includes wine + cheese and admission to current exhibits. RSVP Required: 631-727-2881 x100. We’re sorry! Event has been cancelled!

3/13/20

Paraco Gas: Message to Customers

The health and safety of the Paraco family – including our customers and employees – is always our top priority.

Your Propane Usage

As more people are taking precautionary measures against the spread of the COVID-19 each day, you might be spending more time at home – working from home, eating out less and in general, spending less time in places where crowds exist.

This may also mean an increase in your use of propane for heating, hot water and cooking at home. So, we encourage you to check your propane levels more frequently in the coming weeks. If your gauge reaches between 30-35% be sure to give us a call to prevent any potential service interruption and assist in keeping you safe and comfortable.

3/13/20

PSEG: Update for Our Customers – Suspends Disconnections for Non-Payment

Thank you for being a valued customer. PSEG Long Island is deeply committed to the health, safety and well-being of our customers, employees and communities. We know that our customers rely on us to power their lives and businesses, and we are doing our part in fulfilling this commitment.

PSEG Long Island, like many companies, has robust business continuity plans and emergency procedures that predate the COVID-19 outbreak. Over the past several weeks, we have been implementing those plans and ensuring their effectiveness. In addition, we are leveraging the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control and

Prevention (CDC) and state and local authorities.

PSEG Long Island continues to operate normally, providing safe and reliable power to its 1.1 million customers.

As a result of the outbreak, effective immediately, PSEG Long Island is temporarily suspending residential service disconnections for non-payment. This policy will be in place through the end of April at which time we will evaluate the continued need.

During any time of hardship, financial assistance and payment programs are available to help pay your energy bills. For more information, visit here.

Again, our priority is the safety and well-being of our customers, employees and the communities we serve, and our thoughts are with those experiencing difficulty at this time.

3/13/20

East Hampton Historical Society Statement and Cancellations

Updates regarding EHHS Programming

Statement from East Hampton Historical Society Executive Director, Maria Vann:

As a precautionary measure due to Corona Virus, COVID-19, we will be cancelling our upcoming events through March 31, at which time we will assess other events moving forward.

If there is a possibility for postponement, we will do so. We apologize for any inconvenience but take the safety/health of our visitors, members, and friends very seriously. If you have any direct concerns, please contact Executive Director, Maria Vann at director@easthamptonhistory.org OR call 631-324-6850.

Programs Related to Smithsonian’s Water/Ways

CANCELLED: WHAT IS A WATERWAY ANYWAY?

Lecture at East Hampton Library (159 Main Street, East Hampton)

Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 7p.m.

Admission is FREE

CANCELLED: History of Montaukett/Shinnecock Fishing

East Hampton Marine Museum (31 Bluff Road, Amagansett)

Friday, March 20, 2020 at 7 p.m.

Admission is FREE, 50 Person limit

CANCELLED: Salt Water People

Staged Reading by American Lore Theater

East Hampton Marine Museum (31 Bluff Road, Amagansett)

Sunday, March 29, 2020 at 2 p.m.

Temporarily Closed:

We are not announcing a re-opening date at this time and will provide updates on a week-to-week basis on social media and our websites.

Smithsonian Traveling Exhibition on Display at Clinton Academy Water/Ways

Exhibition Dates: February 29 – April 11, 2020

Clinton Academy Museum

151 Main Street, East Hampton, NY

Tuesdays through Saturdays 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

No Admission Charge; Donations Welcome

For full event listings and updates, kindly visit https://easthamptonhistory.org/events/

3/13/20

Suffolk Theater Reschedules Earth, Wind and Fire Tribute Show

Suffolk Theater has decided to move this weekend’s show with Earth Wind Fire Tribute Band to June 13. We ask that ticket holders hang on to their tickets – and we will update everyone with more information shortly.

3/13/20

HSBC Bank: Message to Customers

Stay safe.

As new reports of Coronavirus (COVID-19) continue to develop, there’s no denying that we have waded into unprecedented waters. The health and safety of our employees and customers remains our first priority, and because of that, I want to share my thoughts on these difficult times.

I’ve been in this business for a long time and have seen my fair share of highs and lows. One thing that has served me well throughout my career is the need to pause and take a deep breath during turbulent periods. To feel anxious is normal – it’s hard not to be in a world that is changing day to day. We are faced with unparalleled challenges and adversity. But if history tells us anything, it’s that the human condition will rise to the challenges we face, as we are doing now. No one knows what tomorrow will bring but that doesn’t mean we stop preparing for it.

HSBC has been connecting customers to opportunities since 1865. As one of the largest banking and financial services organizations in the world, we are incredibly diversified, with operations in 64 countries and territories. Our expertise and experience has allowed us to be where the growth is for more than 150 years, enabling businesses to thrive, economies to prosper, and ultimately, helping people to fulfil their hopes and realize their ambitions.

While today’s markets are experiencing unprecedented volatility, rest assured that our best and brightest are working tirelessly to understand this environment. With a bench as deep as ours, we’re aware of the historical parallels and potential outcomes.

Fear and uncertainty are real and tangible emotions and it is easy to succumb to the unprecedented negative news and the panic in the market. That is why on a personal note, I recently spoke to my own financial advisor to review my family’s financial plan, and to ensure we can still achieve our goals despite the current and – potentially further – market turbulence. It was a great discussion and her advice was to stay the course as this crisis, like those in the past, will come to an end. ‘Don’t panic and take a long-term view,’ were words that helped put me and my family at ease. Based on my experience, I’d encourage you to seek advice from your financial advisor as well.

Please know that we have comprehensive plans in place to ensure our employees remain safe and are ready and able to serve our customers without disruption. Following my signature below are additional details regarding HSBC’s resilience and further information we feel is important to put in your hands. As the situation evolves we will adjust our efforts accordingly.

Additionally, I encourage you to access your accounts and perform routine banking transactions at home using Personal Internet Banking or the HSBC Mobile Banking App, as well as an ATM near you where you can also access cash.

You can also visit global health organization websites that provide more information on the coronavirus, including the World Health Organization and International SOS.

Above all, I want you to know that you can continue to rely on the global resources and stability of HSBC Bank. We stand with you, ready to help, offer advice and share our best thinking on how to navigate through this challenging period.

Thank you and remember we’re here to help.

Michael Roberts

Chief Executive Officer, HSBC USA

Open for tours but no programs – Southampton History Museum

Oliver Peterson

3/13/20

Southampton History Museum: Open for Tours but no Programs

Greetings,

After talking with nearby cultural centers and Southampton Village trustees all four properties managed by the Southampton History Museum will remain open for tours. However, all public lectures, workshops and programs will be cancelled through March 31.

Rogers Mansion Museum Complex

17 Meeting Lane, Southampton

Open Wednesday through Saturday, 11 am to 4 pm.

Pelletreau Silver Shop

80 Main Street

Open Tuesday through Saturday, 11 am to 4 pm

The Thomas Halsey Homestead

249 South Main Street, Southampton

Open by appointment 631 283-2494

Conscience Point Historic Marker and Nature Walk

1640 Conscience Point Road, North Sea

Open sunrise to sunset

A notice will be sent if this changes. Questions? Let me know.

Stay safe and be well.

Tom

Tom Edmonds, Executive Director

Southampton History Museum

17 Meeting House Lane, Southampton, NY 11968

(631) 283-2494

3/13/20

Parrish Art Museum Update: Museum Café Closed, Public Programs Cancelled

Dear Members of the Parrish Community,

The arts provide the opportunities for inspiration, contemplation, and connection that feed our souls and raise our spirits. In challenging times, the arts are even more important.

The Museum’s galleries are open until further notice, but the Museum Café is closed, and public programs are cancelled through April 3 (please see list at the bottom of this email).

3/13/20

Southold Town Update

LATEST UPDATE:

March 13, 2020 12:25 PM

To follow up on Supervisors Russell’s Press release ( with important links to CDC information ) Citizens over 60 with underlying heath conditions who may need assistance with meals should be encouraged to contact the human resource center at 631-298-4460. You may contact me at 631-765-5806 if you have any questions.

Prior Updates

March 13, 2020 11:59 AM

URGENT NOTICE

Although there are no reported cases of the COVID-19 (Novel Coronavirus) in employees of the Town of Southold, out of an abundance of caution town office buildings are closed to the public until further notice.

At this time, employees are still reporting to work and will be ready to assist you by telephone or email.

Visit the town website for updated information.

www.southoldtownny.gov

AVISO URGENTE

Aunque no hay casos reportados de el COVID-19 (Novel Coronavirus) entre los empleados del el Pueblo de Southold, por medidas de precaucion todas las officinas en los edificios del Pueblo estan cerradas para el publico hasta nuevo aviso.

En este momento, nuestros empleados se estan reportando para trabajar y estaran listos para assistirlos a ustedes por telefono or por correo electronico.

para mas informacion actualizada por favor visite la cita de internet de nuestro Pueblo: www.southoldtownny.gov

March 13, 2020 9:19 AM

Due to the Town office buildings being closed to the public, the Justice Court will be closed until further notice. The court staff will be working and can assist you with any questions by telephone or email.

3/12/20

East End Arts: School & Gallery Closure

To our Staff, Students, and Members:

We were just informed that the Riverhead Central School District is closed tomorrow, due to the ongoing spread of the COVID-19 virus. Riverhead School District will be re-evaluating their closure over the weekend. As we had mentioned in our last announcement, we will follow the lead of the school district and close our school for the good of our community.

Tomorrow, Friday, March 13th, all classes are cancelled. Saturday, March 14th, all classes and art pick-ups are cancelled. We will be monitoring the Riverhead School Districts closures and will notify you as soon as possible as to our schedule for next week.

We appreciate your patience as we navigate this uncharted territory.

Please continue to check your emails, social media, and/or website for updates on closures and other information.

Thank you,

The Staff at East End Arts

3/12/20

Christie Leigh Babirad Author Talk: April 2nd – Date Change

The date for the [April 2] Author Talk at Quogue Firehouse has been changed to June 11th at 6pm due to the virus.

Thank you.

Christie

3/12/20

Madoo Conservancy: March Postponements

Dear Friends,

The board of the Madoo Conservancy has decided to postpone our upcoming March events due to the dangers that the Coivd-19 virus could present to our audiences. This includes:

March 15, Winter Lectures at Madoo with Toshi Yano, Director of Horticulture at Wethersfield.

March 24, Madoo in Manhattan with rosarian Stephen Scanniello.

We will alert you once the new dates have been selected. If you have already bought tickets to either event we will reach out to you personally.

For those of you on the East End, I invite you to contact me at alejandro@madoo.org for a private visit to the gardens and to view our new exhibition Robert Dash: Printmaker, that will not open to the general public until May 15.

Hoping you and yours are well,

Alejandro

Director

The Madoo Conservancy

3/12/20

Guild Hall: Response to COVID-19

Dear Guild Hall patron,

As you know from our recent email, we have been closely monitoring official developments and recommendations around the COVID-19 virus. Guild Hall is determined to follow preventive measures that are in the best interest of our artists, audiences, students, volunteers, and staff. As such, we have made the decision to suspend all programs at Guild Hall, including those in The John Drew Theater, the Guild Hall Museum, and our Classroom, through March 31.

We feel it is our responsibility as a place of community gathering to do our part to assist government, health, and local officials in slowing the spread of this virus. We will be offering full refunds for all shows through March 31, or the opportunity to reschedule for a future performance. Donations of ticket fees as a contribution to Guild Hall are also deeply appreciated. We thank you for your patience as we begin to communicate with our ticket buyers, and issue refunds.

We take this situation very seriously and will continue to monitor and follow recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the World Health Organization, and our local agencies. We will implement additional measures should they become necessary, and will keep you informed.

Fundamental to Guild Hall’s founding remains the belief that the arts nourish the roots of our society, connect us, and provide an antidote to troubled times. In order to continue providing cultural programming to our patrons during this time of uncertainty, we will be livestreaming select content like gallery tours of the Artist Members Exhibition as available. These programs will not be open to the public but will be created for online audiences only. Please visit guildhall.org for announcements.

Sincerely,

Andrea Grover

Executive Director

Jeannine Dyner

Deputy Director

3/12/20

Southold Town: COVID-19 Virus Alert

DATE: March 12, 2020

CONTACT: Southold Town Supervisor Scott A. Russell

RE: Update COVID-19

On March 10, 2020, I hosted a meeting with Southold Town’s expanded Emergency Management Team consisting of over 35 government officials including representatives from Suffolk County, local school officials, fire department chiefs, Town Senior Services and health care administrators. Presentations were made to the group by Suffolk County Officials currently managing the COVID-19 crisis as well as ELIH at Stony Brook University Hospital. All participants engaged in open discussions and provided the current status of their facility/organization, precautions they have initiated in the workplace, their plans for community spread of COVID-19 and their future needs that Southold Town can assist with. Southold Town’s Emergency Management Team will continue to keep our local partners informed and involved in response to this serious crisis.

The public is urged to visit Southold’s website and click on the CDC link, which is a comprehensive FAQ and answers many of the questions we all have. People are also welcome to call 311 which is a hotline dedicated to answering any questions someone may have. Some important information contained in the guide is:

If you are developing symptoms that are associated with COVID-19 such as fever, cough or shortness of breath and or have been in close contact with someone known to have been infected you should contact your primary care physician or, if you don’t have one, you should contact an urgent care facility and follow the specific directions.

Symptoms usually appear between 2 and 14 days of exposure.

If you show no symptoms, please be vigilant and follow well-shared protocol of washing your hands thoroughly, avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth and maintain a safe distance between yourself and other people which is no less than 6 feet.

If you have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19, contact the Suffolk County Department of Health at (631) 854-0333.

Currently, the Suffolk County Department of Health has confirmed 7 cases of COVID-19 in Southold. We will be giving public updates as we receive them.

Stay home if you are sick, for your own safety and the safety of others.

Please be advised that all Southold Town office buildings will be closed to the public effective at 4:00 pm this afternoon, March 12, 2020. All public meetings, hearings and town-sponsored programs are also cancelled until further notice. You may still access the various departments by phone or email.

A State of Emergency has been declared for Southold Town effective 4:00PM, Thursday, March 12, 2020.

If you have any questions, you can call the Supervisor’s office at 631 765-1889.

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/summary.html

3/12/20

Rogers Memorial Library: A Message from the Director

Dear RML Friends,

Rogers Memorial Library makes the health and well-being of our visitors and staff our first priority and are closely monitoring information about COVID-19. We are following directions from the national, state and local health officials, which include the Centers for Disease Control and the World Health Organization. We have enhanced the cleaning procedures throughout the library and are taking actions to reduce the potential transmission of the virus.

The library is open for regular operating hours but starting Monday, March 16th through Tuesday, March 31st, we will be cancelling Programs for all ages. Please consult our event calendar or call the library with questions. We will post all changes as needed.

In addition, The Friends of the Rogers Memorial Library Book Shop will also be closed beginning this Saturday until the end of the month and will not be accepting any donations.

The library offers many resources that can be accessed remotely from home with your library card and we invite you to explore our website: www.myrml.org to learn more. Call us if you need assistance logging on.

Please be assured that the library is committed to doing its part to safeguard our community. We’ll continue to watch the situation closely and keep you informed through emails and our website about any changes to our schedule.

3/12/20

New News Flash The Congregate Lunch program at the Southold Town Human Resource Center. for the Town of Southold

The Congregate Lunch program at the Southold Town Human Resource Center has been suspended through Friday March 20th, 2020. http://www.southoldtownny.gov/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=515

3/12/20

An important message from Times Review Media Group

We have learned that a part-time member of our staff has tested positive for COVID-19 coronavirus after seeking medical attention at Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital. This employee has not worked since March 3 and we will work closely with the Suffolk County Department of Health, State Health Department and CDC following their recommended protocols.

The employee does not interact with the public in their role on our staff, but we have proactively put procedures in place. Our office will be temporarily closed and our employees will work from home until further notice. The good news is our colleague is feeling significantly better and is well on their way to making a full recovery.

3/11/20

Southold Historical Society PRESS RELEASE

Southold, NY

POSTPONED

Southold Historical Society’s Lecture

“The Big Duck and Eastern Long Island’s Duck Farming Industry”

Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at 4pm

Peconic Landing Auditorium, 1500 Brecknock Rd., Greenport, NY 11944

Southold Historical Society has announced that it has postponed the lecture “The Big Duck and Eastern Long Island’s Duck Farming Industry” by Susan Van Scoy. The lecture, which was to be held in partnership with Peconic Landing, will be rescheduled to a future date.

For more information, please call (631) 765-5500 or email info@southoldhistorical.org.

3/11/20

Southampton History Museum Message

Greetings,

The health and safety of everyone who comes through our doors is very important to us.

We are keeping up-to-date with COVID-19 Virus advisories and taking every precaution to combat its spread.

Cleaning with bleach and other disinfectants are being done at the Rogers Mansion and the Pelletreau Silver Shop to ensure a safe environment.

Please take every precaution:

· Wash your hands regularly.

· Find alternatives to shaking hands or touching.

· If you are ill, please stay home.

Any cancellations will be announced ASAP.

Tom Edmonds

Executive Director

Southampton History Museum

3/11/20

East End Arts Update

Dear East End Arts Friends,

The health and safety of our students, members, and staff is our utmost concern.

It is important during this time as the coronavirus situation evolves that everyone feels comfortable attending the many great programs that East End Arts offers. As of now, all our classes, workshops, and programs are proceeding as scheduled. We ask at this time that everyone practice “social distancing.” This means you are no longer permitted to sit in the waiting room while your children are having their lesson. Please drop off and pick up your children at the front door and if necessary wait in your cars.

This will help curtail the spread of germs and keep our students, staff, and community safe.

We will follow all closures and protocols set by the Riverhead Central School District. In case of closure we are looking into ways to conduct lessons via Skype or FaceTime. Everyone is working hard to do everything we can to be prepared and are following all the CDC and Federal guidelines.

STEPS EEA IS TAKING

Increasing rigor of cleaning, sanitizing, and disinfecting procedures within the Arts Center.

Cleaning all pianos keys and other surfaces frequently touched before and after every class.

Promoting hand washing and healthy hygiene practices among our students, faculty and staff; Encouraging the use of hand sanitizer. We have a limited supply, therefore please bring your own, if possible.

Sending home any student or staff member who appears to be sick.

WHAT YOU CAN DO

If you or your child is not feeling well – please stay home!

Follow the CDC’s Guidelines for Prevention & Treatment. CDC link can be found below.

Thank you for supporting East End Arts Arts.

We hope to see you soon! Be well.

The Staff at East End Arts

3/11/20

Rogers Memorial Library Update & Remote Options

Information on COVID-19

Rogers Memorial Library takes the health and safety of our patrons and staff very seriously. The library recommends following the guidance of the Center For Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which includes watching for the symptoms of fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

As this is a situation that is evolving daily, the library will send out updates as needed regarding access to the library and its services.

More Information on COVID-19 from CDC.gov

Library Action Plan

In light of the current COVID-19 outbreak and the library’s role as a public building, we wish to inform patrons of the measures taken to prevent the spread of illness.

The library cleaning crew and custodians have been using the cleaning and disinfecting procedures set forth by the CDC and have increased the number of daily disinfecting to prevent the spread of illness. High traffic hand grab areas are receiving extra care, including computer keyboards and terminals, tables, elevator buttons, handrails and doorknobs.

Signage has been posted for staff and patrons from the CDC.gov to remind them of the necessary practices for hand washing, cough covering, and cautions against touching their face. All staff and patrons are urged to stay home if they feel unwell.

For those unable to visit the library, here are some of the many library resources that can be accessed from home with your library card.

Borrow eBooks and downloadable audiobooks from Live-brary.com

Stream music, movies, and TV shows from Hoopla

Stream movies from Kanopy

Access digital magazines from Flipster

Take online training courses through Lynda.com

Take online training courses through RML Academy

Access online tutoring through Brainfuse

Access Research Databases

For More Information on the Library Action Plan

3/10/20

Guild Hall Update

Dear Guild Hall patron,

As one of the largest cultural institutions on the East End, Guild Hall wants to reassure our visitors that we are closely monitoring the evolving COVID-19 situation. The safety and security of our visitors and employees is our highest priority; we have enhanced the cleaning and disinfecting procedures for our entire facility including the theater, museum, classroom, offices and all public spaces.

Our senior team is carefully monitoring the advice of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and following best practice protocols. We encourage our patrons to follow the CDC recommendations and guidelines as well, and any ticket buyers who are feeling ill are eligible for a full refund by request.

We want to underscore that Guild Hall remains here for the community as a center for creativity and expression.

Sincerely,

Andrea Grover, Executive Director

Jeannine Dyner, Deputy Director