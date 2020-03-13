Containing COVID-19: East End Event Cancellations and Closings

With the safety of all East Enders in mind—from our seniors to our newborns—Hamptons and North Fork businesses and organizations have begun postponing events, cancelling programming and closing their doors for the month of March to stop the spread of COVID-19. Hopefully by April, the East End will be back to its lively self, but until then—wash your hands, stop touching your face and don’t panic.
Here are the Hamptons and North Fork cancellations, postponements and closings as of 7 p.m. on Friday, March 13:
Amagansett Library: All March programs are cancelled. The library will remain open on a limited basis—Monday–Friday from 1–5 p.m. amagansettlibrary.org
Bay Street Theater: All March weekend events are cancelled. Education classes will proceed as scheduled. baystreet.org
Bridgehampton Chamber Music Festival: Mozart Portrait with Alan Alda, previously scheduled for March 21, is postponed to a future date. bcmf.org
Bridgehampton Museum: The Members & Friends Potluck Supper is postponed to a future date. bhmuseum.org
Clovis Point Winery: The tasting room is closed until Friday, April 3. clovispointwines.com
Dan Flavin Art Institute: The gallery is closed through Tuesday, March 31. diaart.org/dia-bridgehampton
East End Arts: All classes, programs and events are cancelled through Tuesday, March 24. eastendarts.org
East End Disability Associates: All events through April 3 are postponed to a future date. eed-a.org
East End Food Institute: The cafe at Stony Brook Southampton campus is closed through March, and Riverhead Farmers Market dates are pending. eastendfood.org
East Hampton Arts Council: The Labor of Love student and alumni art show opening reception, previously scheduled for March 14, is cancelled. easthamptonartscouncil.org
East Hampton Chamber of Commerce: The after-hours business mixer, previously scheduled for March 18, is cancelled. easthamptonchamber.com
East Hampton Historical Society: All events are cancelled through Friday, March 20. easthamptonhistory.org
East Hampton Town: Programs for senior citizens at East Hampton Town Senior Center and the Montauk Playhouse are temporarily suspended. ehamptonny.gov
Eastville Community Historical Society: Vinyl and Vino sip and paint, previously scheduled for March 21, is cancelled. eastvillehistorical.org
Ecological Culture Initiative: Spring Dinner at St. Joseph Villa, previously scheduled for March 20, is cancelled. eciny.org
Eleanor Whitmore Early Childhood Center: Parenting in the 21st Century presentations, previously scheduled fo March 16 and March 23, are postponed to a later date. ewecc.org
First Presbyterian Church of East Hampton: All public church activities including worship services, meetings, education, youth group and fellowship events are cancelled through March 29. fpceh.org
Greenport Theatre: The theater is closed until the end of March. facebook.com/manhattanfilminstitute
Guild Hall: All March programs are cancelled—including anything previously scheduled in John Drew Theater, the museum or the classroom. Special online gallery tours will be live-streamed in the interim. guildhall.org
Hallock State Park Preserve: The Women’s Right to Vote Lecture, previously scheduled for March 29, is cancelled. parks.ny.gov/parks/181
Hampton Bays Little League: The 2020 Season is postponed until Monday, April 6. facebook.com/hampton-bays-little-league
Heart of the Hamptons: The clothing room is closed until further notice. The food pantry and human resources will be offered on a limited basis, so call ahead to access pantry Monday, Wednesday or Friday from 10 a.m.–noon. heartofthehamptons.org
Horticultural Alliance of the Hamptons: All March events are cancelled. hahgarden.org
John Jermain Memorial Library: All March programming is cancelled. The library will remain open during regular hours. johnjermain.org
League of Women Voters of the Hamptons: The Judges’ Forum, previously scheduled for March 16, and the Spring into Spring Luncheon at Baron’s Cove, previously scheduled for March 25, are cancelled. lwvhamptons.org
Long Island Nature Organization: The Long Island Natural History Conference, previously scheduled for March 20–21, is cancelled. longislandnature.org
LTV Studios: All March studio shows and special events are postponed to a future date. ltveh.org
Madoo Conservancy: All March programs are cancelled, with Madoo in Manhattan expected to be rescheduled for later this spring. madoo.org
Montauk Community Church Coffee House: Poetry Across the Pond, previously scheduled for March 17, is cancelled. montaukcommunitychurch.org
Montauk Library: All March programs and group activities are cancelled. The library will remain open during regular hours. montauklibrary.org
Park Place Wines: All March wine classes are cancelled. parkplacewines.com
Paul Koster Memorial Benefit: The annual event, which was set to take place at Seasons of Southampton on March 28, has been postponed until the fall, if not sooner. facebook.com/paul-koster-memorial-benefit
Parrish Art Museum: The cafe is closed and all events are cancelled through Friday, April 3. The museum remains open Wednesday–Monday. parrishart.org
RG|NY: The tasting room is closed until further notice, but the store will remain open for to-go purchases. rgnywine.com
Rogers Memorial Library: All March programs are cancelled, and the Friends of the Rogers Memorial Library Book Shop will remain closed through the end of the month. Library will remain open during regular hours. myrml.org
Shelter Island Historical Society: The Exploring Gardiner’s Island lecture, previously scheduled for March 21, is postponed until Saturday, May 16. shelterislandhistorical.org
Southampton African American Museum: The Traces of the Trade screening, previously scheduled for March 14, is cancelled. saamuseum.org
Southampton Arts Center: All public programs including the Takeover 2020! artist-led workshops and hangouts are cancelled through April 12, but the galleries will remain open Thursday–Sunday from noon–6 p.m. southamptonartscenter.org
Southampton Cultural Center: The center is closed until Sunday, March 29. scc-arts.org
Southampton History Museum: All March programs, workshops and public lectures are cancelled. The museum will remain open for tours. southamptonhistory.org
Southampton Town: Senior Congregant Meals and recreation activities in Southampton Town senior centers are cancelled Monday, March 16–Friday March 20, with a longer shut-down being considered. Adult day care, senior shuttle services and home meal delivery will continue as normal. southamptontownny.gov
Southold Historical Society: The Big Duck and Eastern Long Island’s Duck Farming Industry lecture, previously scheduled for March 21 at the Peconic Landing Auditorium, is postponed to a future date. The society’s shops and office are closed until further notice. southoldhistoricalsociety.org
Southold Town: The congregate lunch program has been suspended through Friday, March 20, but meals are still available for pickup. Adult day care has also been suspended. southoldtownny.gov
Springs Community Presbyterian Church: The corned beef and cabbage dinner, previously scheduled for March 14, is cancelled. facebook.com/springscommunitypresbyterianchurch
Stephen Talkhouse: The venue is closed until Saturday, March 28. stephentalkhouse.com
Stony Brook Southampton Hospital: All March cancer wellness programs and workshops scheduled for the Phillips Family Cancer Center are postponed. Programs at the hospital, in Hampton Bays or at other sites will continue as usual. southampton.stonybrookmedicine.edu
Stony Brook University: All public gatherings on campus and all performances at the Staller Center for the Arts are cancelled through March. stonybrook.edu
St. Patrick’s Day Parades: Previously scheduled parades for Amagansett and Cutchogue are cancelled. Parades in Westhampton Beach, Center Moriches, Hampton Bays, Montauk, Patchogue and Miller Place–Rocky Point are postponed to future dates. DansPapers.com/St-Patricks-Day-Parades-2020
Suffolk County Historical Society: All March events are cancelled. The museum will remain open Wednesday–Saturday from 10 a.m.–4:30 p.m. suffolkcountyhistoricalsociety.org
Suffolk County Music Educators’ Association: The March music festival is cancelled. scmea.org
Suffolk Theater: The Earth, Wind & Fire Tribute Band concert, previously scheduled for March 14, is postponed to a future date. suffolktheater.com
Surfrider Foundation Eastern Long Island Chapter: The 1,000 Members Party at The Maidstone Hotel, previously scheduled for March 21, is postponed to a future date. easternli.surfrider.org
Sylvester Manor: The Fretless concert, previously scheduled for March 14, is postponed to a future date. sylvestermanor.org
Wamponamon Masonic Music Series: All March shows are cancelled. masonicmusicseries.com
Watermill Center: Library open hours, center tours and events are cancelled through April 9. watermillcenter.org
Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center: All events are cancelled through April 13. whbpac.org
Westhampton Free Library: All March adult programming is cancelled. Library will remain open during regular hours. westhamptonlibrary.net