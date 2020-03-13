Containing COVID-19: East End Event Cancellations and Closings

With the safety of all East Enders in mind—from our seniors to our newborns—Hamptons and North Fork businesses and organizations have begun postponing events, cancelling programming and closing their doors for the month of March to stop the spread of COVID-19. Hopefully by April, the East End will be back to its lively self, but until then—wash your hands, stop touching your face and don’t panic.

Here are the Hamptons and North Fork cancellations, postponements and closings as of 7 p.m. on Friday, March 13:

Amagansett Library: All March programs are cancelled. The library will remain open on a limited basis—Monday–Friday from 1–5 p.m. amagansettlibrary.org

Bay Street Theater: All March weekend events are cancelled. Education classes will proceed as scheduled. baystreet.org

Bridgehampton Chamber Music Festival: Mozart Portrait with Alan Alda, previously scheduled for March 21, is postponed to a future date. bcmf.org

Bridgehampton Museum: The Members & Friends Potluck Supper is postponed to a future date. bhmuseum.org

Clovis Point Winery: The tasting room is closed until Friday, April 3. clovispointwines.com

Dan Flavin Art Institute: The gallery is closed through Tuesday, March 31. diaart.org/dia-bridgehampton

East End Arts: All classes, programs and events are cancelled through Tuesday, March 24. eastendarts.org

East End Disability Associates: All events through April 3 are postponed to a future date. eed-a.org

East End Food Institute: The cafe at Stony Brook Southampton campus is closed through March, and Riverhead Farmers Market dates are pending. eastendfood.org

East Hampton Arts Council: The Labor of Love student and alumni art show opening reception, previously scheduled for March 14, is cancelled. easthamptonartscouncil.org

East Hampton Chamber of Commerce: The after-hours business mixer, previously scheduled for March 18, is cancelled. easthamptonchamber.com

East Hampton Historical Society: All events are cancelled through Friday, March 20. easthamptonhistory.org

East Hampton Town: Programs for senior citizens at East Hampton Town Senior Center and the Montauk Playhouse are temporarily suspended. ehamptonny.gov

Eastville Community Historical Society: Vinyl and Vino sip and paint, previously scheduled for March 21, is cancelled. eastvillehistorical.org

Ecological Culture Initiative: Spring Dinner at St. Joseph Villa, previously scheduled for March 20, is cancelled. eciny.org

Eleanor Whitmore Early Childhood Center: Parenting in the 21st Century presentations, previously scheduled fo March 16 and March 23, are postponed to a later date. ewecc.org

First Presbyterian Church of East Hampton: All public church activities including worship services, meetings, education, youth group and fellowship events are cancelled through March 29. fpceh.org

Greenport Theatre: The theater is closed until the end of March. facebook.com/manhattanfilminstitute

Guild Hall: All March programs are cancelled—including anything previously scheduled in John Drew Theater, the museum or the classroom. Special online gallery tours will be live-streamed in the interim. guildhall.org

Hallock State Park Preserve: The Women’s Right to Vote Lecture, previously scheduled for March 29, is cancelled. parks.ny.gov/parks/181

Hampton Bays Little League: The 2020 Season is postponed until Monday, April 6. facebook.com/hampton-bays-little-league

Heart of the Hamptons: The clothing room is closed until further notice. The food pantry and human resources will be offered on a limited basis, so call ahead to access pantry Monday, Wednesday or Friday from 10 a.m.–noon. heartofthehamptons.org

Horticultural Alliance of the Hamptons: All March events are cancelled. hahgarden.org

John Jermain Memorial Library: All March programming is cancelled. The library will remain open during regular hours. johnjermain.org

League of Women Voters of the Hamptons: The Judges’ Forum, previously scheduled for March 16, and the Spring into Spring Luncheon at Baron’s Cove, previously scheduled for March 25, are cancelled. lwvhamptons.org

Long Island Nature Organization: The Long Island Natural History Conference, previously scheduled for March 20–21, is cancelled. longislandnature.org

LTV Studios: All March studio shows and special events are postponed to a future date. ltveh.org

Madoo Conservancy: All March programs are cancelled, with Madoo in Manhattan expected to be rescheduled for later this spring. madoo.org

Montauk Community Church Coffee House: Poetry Across the Pond, previously scheduled for March 17, is cancelled. montaukcommunitychurch.org

Montauk Library: All March programs and group activities are cancelled. The library will remain open during regular hours. montauklibrary.org

Park Place Wines: All March wine classes are cancelled. parkplacewines.com

Paul Koster Memorial Benefit: The annual event, which was set to take place at Seasons of Southampton on March 28, has been postponed until the fall, if not sooner. facebook.com/paul-koster-memorial-benefit

Parrish Art Museum: The cafe is closed and all events are cancelled through Friday, April 3. The museum remains open Wednesday–Monday. parrishart.org

RG|NY: The tasting room is closed until further notice, but the store will remain open for to-go purchases. rgnywine.com

Rogers Memorial Library: All March programs are cancelled, and the Friends of the Rogers Memorial Library Book Shop will remain closed through the end of the month. Library will remain open during regular hours. myrml.org

Shelter Island Historical Society: The Exploring Gardiner’s Island lecture, previously scheduled for March 21, is postponed until Saturday, May 16. shelterislandhistorical.org

Southampton African American Museum: The Traces of the Trade screening, previously scheduled for March 14, is cancelled. saamuseum.org

Southampton Arts Center: All public programs including the Takeover 2020! artist-led workshops and hangouts are cancelled through April 12, but the galleries will remain open Thursday–Sunday from noon–6 p.m. southamptonartscenter.org

Southampton Cultural Center: The center is closed until Sunday, March 29. scc-arts.org

Southampton History Museum: All March programs, workshops and public lectures are cancelled. The museum will remain open for tours. southamptonhistory.org

Southampton Town: Senior Congregant Meals and recreation activities in Southampton Town senior centers are cancelled Monday, March 16–Friday March 20, with a longer shut-down being considered. Adult day care, senior shuttle services and home meal delivery will continue as normal. southamptontownny.gov

Southold Historical Society: The Big Duck and Eastern Long Island’s Duck Farming Industry lecture, previously scheduled for March 21 at the Peconic Landing Auditorium, is postponed to a future date. The society’s shops and office are closed until further notice. southoldhistoricalsociety.org

Southold Town: The congregate lunch program has been suspended through Friday, March 20, but meals are still available for pickup. Adult day care has also been suspended. southoldtownny.gov

Springs Community Presbyterian Church: The corned beef and cabbage dinner, previously scheduled for March 14, is cancelled. facebook.com/springscommunitypresbyterianchurch

Stephen Talkhouse: The venue is closed until Saturday, March 28. stephentalkhouse.com

Stony Brook Southampton Hospital: All March cancer wellness programs and workshops scheduled for the Phillips Family Cancer Center are postponed. Programs at the hospital, in Hampton Bays or at other sites will continue as usual. southampton.stonybrookmedicine.edu

Stony Brook University: All public gatherings on campus and all performances at the Staller Center for the Arts are cancelled through March. stonybrook.edu

St. Patrick’s Day Parades: Previously scheduled parades for Amagansett and Cutchogue are cancelled. Parades in Westhampton Beach, Center Moriches, Hampton Bays, Montauk, Patchogue and Miller Place–Rocky Point are postponed to future dates. DansPapers.com/St-Patricks-Day-Parades-2020

Suffolk County Historical Society: All March events are cancelled. The museum will remain open Wednesday–Saturday from 10 a.m.–4:30 p.m. suffolkcountyhistoricalsociety.org

Suffolk County Music Educators’ Association: The March music festival is cancelled. scmea.org

Suffolk Theater: The Earth, Wind & Fire Tribute Band concert, previously scheduled for March 14, is postponed to a future date. suffolktheater.com

Surfrider Foundation Eastern Long Island Chapter: The 1,000 Members Party at The Maidstone Hotel, previously scheduled for March 21, is postponed to a future date. easternli.surfrider.org

Sylvester Manor: The Fretless concert, previously scheduled for March 14, is postponed to a future date. sylvestermanor.org

Wamponamon Masonic Music Series: All March shows are cancelled. masonicmusicseries.com

Watermill Center: Library open hours, center tours and events are cancelled through April 9. watermillcenter.org

Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center: All events are cancelled through April 13. whbpac.org

Westhampton Free Library: All March adult programming is cancelled. Library will remain open during regular hours. westhamptonlibrary.net