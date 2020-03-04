No Bib Required: East End Lobster Dishes Beyond the Whole & Roll

East End foodies and diners are well acquainted with shelling and eating whole lobsters or digging into one or more of the many epic lobster rolls at restaurants dotting our shores, but these aren’t the only options for enjoying the tasty marine crustacean. Many of our finest Hamptons and North Fork chefs have created other delectable dishes with the seafood staple—no cracker or bib required.

For anyone interested trying a different kind of lobster sandwich—beyond the lobster roll—stop by Sag Harbor’s Page at 63 Main for chef de cuisine Cleon Clarke‘s Lobster BLT with avocado, bacon, lettuce and tomato on a brioche bun (with hand-cut fries). 63 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-1810 page63main.com

When shrimp cocktail isn’t enough, vaunted Bridgehampton steakhouse Bobby Van’s makes a heartier Nova Scotia Lobster Cocktail. It resembles the experience of eating a whole lobster, though it’s a bit easier, taller and prettier. Bobby Van’s also offers Lobster Salad Sliders and their own take on the Lobster BLT, should you want to try an alternative to Page’s version. 2393 Montauk Highway, Bridgehampton. 631-537-0590 bobbyvans.com

In addition to delivering whole lobsters every Wednesday at Sag Harbor’s Bell & Anchor, executive chef Samuel Patrick McCleland mixes up a mean Old School Lobster Garganelli pasta dish with corn, basil and saffron cream at the restaurant. If that’s not to your liking, one could also try the restaurant’s Bouillabaisse with white fish, lobster tail, mussels, clams and shrimp in a tomato saffron broth. 3253 Noyac Road, Sag Harbor. 631-725-3400 bellandanchor.com

Have you heard of the world famous Lobster Cobb Salad (pictured at top of page) at Duryea’s Lobster Deck in Montauk? Made to serve 2–3 people, this legendary take on an American classic mixes lobster, cherry tomatoes, Mecox cheddar, bacon, avocado and egg with tarragon dressing. 65 Tuthill Road, Montauk. 631-668-2410 duryealobsters.com

Lulu Kitchen & Bar also offers Duryea’s Lobster Cobb in Sag Harbor. And on Sundays, chef Philippe Corbet serves his own Lobster Pasta featuring grilled whole lobster with linguini, heirloom tomato, fresh herbs—basil, chive and parsley—and olive oil, finished with lemon pepper brioche crumbs. 126 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-0900, lulusagharbor.com

Beloved East Hampton restaurant Nick & Toni serves a nice Zucca Pasta with pumpkin lobster cream (with bits of lobster), rock shrimp, hazelnuts and amaretti crumble. 136 North Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-3550, nickandtonis.com

To experience yet another lobster pasta delight, this time on the North Fork at A Lure Chowder House & Oyster-ia in Southold, dig in to chef Tom Schaudel‘s Lobster Penne with corn and fava beans in a light tomato cream. 62300 Main Road, Southold. 631-876-5300 alurenorthfork.com

Showwin Japanese Cuisine in Southampton puts lobster in the sushi realm with their Lobster Tempura Roll. The meat is deep fried in traditional batter and rolled in rice and other goodies for a scrumptious treat.1678 County Road 39, Southampton. 631-287-1700 showwinhampton.com

The Palm in East Hampton is renowned for making lobster in one of its most requested forms—soup. Waiters pour the restaurant’s rich Lobster Bisque with sherry cream into your bowl over chunks of lobster right at the table. The Huntting Inn, 94 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-0411 thepalm.com/restaurants/east-hampton

Chef Kyle Koenig makes a mean Braised Short Rib and Lobster at The Preston House & Hotel in Riverhead. He’s known for scouring local seafood markets to pick the best specimens, which he serves with wheat berry risotto, roasted sunchoke and oyster mushroom. Also try the Lobster Ravioli with Calabrian chili, micro basil and sourdough breadcrumbs. 428 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-775-1550 theprestonhouseandhotel.com

Lobster isn’t just for lunch and dinner! Baron’s Cove in Sag Harbor offers its Lobster Omelet for breakfast daily and weekend brunch. Prepared with Maine lobster meat, garden herbs, local greens and cherry tomatoes, this is one of the restaurant’s most popular breakfast and brunch dishes. For dinner, guests can enjoy the Lobster Caesar with organic romaine lettuce, shaved Parmesan and house-made croutons. 31 West Water Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-2100 baronscove.com

For those who prefer to stay at home, make your own Lobster Pot Pie with the recipe linked below!

