Martha Stewart, Ina Garten and More Food Celebs on Social Media

East End food celebrities like Martha Stewart, Ina Garten and Rachael Ray have very active social media presences. Check out what they’ve been posting recently, from recipes to anecdotes and stories.
Although Easter might look a bit different this year, we’ve got you covered with a host of new projects you and your family will enjoy making together at home! Try our decoupaged Easter eggs (featured on the cover of our April issue) by pulling out that holiday wrapping paper. Cut the paper into strips about two inches long and a quarter-inch wide. Brush them with matte decoupage glue and smooth onto papier-mâché eggs and let them dry. Check out the full how-to in our April issue out on newsstands and available online at @magazinedotstore and Apple News+. Or visit the link in bio to learn more. 📷: @johnny_miller_ | created by: @tanyagraff1 + Silke Stoddard
Need something fun to do with your kids? Making Jam Thumbprints is great for teaching them math and cooking at the same time – and then you have sweet rewards for them when they get an A+. Little fingers are perfect for making the thumbprints! If you don’t have coconut, you can skip it and any kind of jam is just fine. Recipe in the link in my profile. #staysafe #havefun 📸 @mauramcevoy
HUMBLE INGREDIENT TIP: If you have garlic and onions — roast the garlic, and caramelize the onions…cook them down low and slow. Portion + freeze in freezer bags, ice cube trays, whatever works. Melt into soups, sauces, or stocks. Mash into potatoes, squash, or cauliflower. Combine with mayo, sour cream, or yogurt for dips/spreads…it will make everything more delicious!
We can all use a little comfort food right now…am I right? My grandpa made the BEST grilled cheeses in my humble opinion. He always served them with a sweet pickle and a Sprite while we watched Price is Right. There’s nothing fancy about this grilled cheese but it tastes like home and I love it, so I wanted to share it with y’all. (And a look inside my messy freezer while the cheese melts…maybe tomorrow’s project will be to organize it a little better 🤪)
I was nominated by @conantny for the @foodnetwork home #ChoppedChallenge. The ingredients picked out by my daughters @thezakariansisters and my son George were…interesting to say the least. ⠀ ⠀ I’m working with gluten free pretzels, miracle whip, espresso and broccoli sprouts. Will I impress the judges? ⠀ ⠀ Swipe to see my final dishes and panel critique. PS: you can see the live challenge taking place in my stories. ⠀ ⠀ Next up, I challenge:⠀ @nph + @dbelicious ⠀ @chefanneburrell ⠀ @chrissyteigen ⠀ You have 24 hours, go!
bacon, egg & cheese quarantine style. My daughter had been craving one, so we made it. And today after learning about the passing of our friend and comrade @floydcardoz and remembering @saborchef tonight on a very special episode of guys grocery games that we taped after he passed in September, this picture just kind of feels like a warm hug. Something we all need these days. Stay safe out there and take a minute to hug your love ones ❤️🙏🏻
Every time I have this dish it reminds me so much of my childhood!…no one makes it better than my Pap but I like to think that mine is a close second…this is a dish that everyone grew up with it a little differently so it’s perfect for substitutions…hope you enjoy it as much as I do!!…tag @foodnetwork @chefsymon and #SymonDinners so we can check it out…reminder to check my page for the next 10 daily dinners pantry list and menu…see you tomorrow at 5 pm est on facebook live @foodnetworkkitchen
