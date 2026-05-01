Get out and about with your kids for all kinds of fun and enriching events, activities, art and culture in the Hamptons and North Fork this week, May 1-7, 2026.

Top Kids & Family Events to Check Out This Week

Spring Little Farmer Cooking Class

Friday, May 1, 9:30 a.m.

Your kiddo, ages 1.5-4 years old, can learn about herbs, flowers, digging, planting, harvesting, mixing, and tasting at Amber Waves Farm! Registration and a $65 fee are required.

375 Main Street, Amagansett.631-267-5664, amberwavesfarm.org

Maypole Dancing! A Celebration of Spring!

Friday, May 1, 4:30 p.m.

Join Ms. Mignon for stories, flower crowns, and Maypole dancing at the Cutchogue-New Suffolk Library! Be sure to wear your spring finery. Refreshments will be served. Registration is required. The event is for kiddos ages 6 and up.

27550 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-6360, cutchoguelibrary.org

Pizza & Pajama Night

Friday, May 1, 5 p.m.

Enjoy a fabulous pizza and pajama party for CCME members! Private access to the museum, a read-aloud, and crafts are also part of the fun. Registration encouraged.

376 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton.631-537-8350, cmee.org/en

Birdwatching Buddies: Start Seeing Monarchs Day

Saturday, May 2, 11 a.m.

Your little nature-lover, ages 5-16, can head to SoFo to learn about migrating monarch butterflies as they return to lay their eggs! Program is free, registration required.

377 Bridgehampton/Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-9735, sofo.org

Amazing Athletes Saturdays

Saturday, May 2, 1 p.m.

Your kiddo, ages 5-8, can enjoy athletics and sports at Project Most! Registration required. Drop-in classes $30.

44 Meadow Way, East Hampton. 631-604-2777, projectmost.org

Meet the Animals!

Saturday, May 2, 1 p.m.

Head to the Amagansett Free Library to meet animals from the Quogue Wildlife Refuge! Registration is required. The event is free.

215 Main Street, Amagansett. 631-263-3810, amagansettlibrary.org

Baking Coach Presents Floral Cakes

Tuesday, May 5, All Day (Virtual)

Your kiddo in grades K-5 can learn to create a single-layer cake with candy and buttercream flowers just in time for Mother’s Day with the Rogers Memorial Library! Registration is required. Kits will be provided at the library in advance.

91 Coopers Farm Road, Southampton. 631-283-0774, myrml.org

Tiny Tots: Mother’s Day Cards

Tuesday, May 5, 10:15 a.m.

Your little one, ages 18-35 months, can create Mother’s Day cards through a variety of mediums at the Rogers Memorial Library! Be sure to register and dress for a mess.

91 Coopers Farm Road, Southampton. 631-283-0774, myrml.org

Family Fun Activities

Amber Waves Farm

Check out the flower fields, feed the chickens, or enjoy a fresh meal at the market to welcome spring at Amber Waves Farm!

375 Main Street, Amagansett. 631-267-5664, amberwavesfarm.org

The Clubhouse

Bring your kiddos in for arcade games, bowling, live music, mini-golf, and more at this popular destination for adults and families in East Hampton.

174 Daniels Hole Road, East Hampton. 631-537-2695, clubhousehamptons.com

GDC Skating Rink

Bring your little ones to the roller skating rink at the Greenport American Legion, where they can enjoy an all-ages skate every Sunday afternoon! Additional skate days for families are listed on the website. Skate rentals are available.

102 3rd Street, Greenport. 631-333-2644, greenportamericanlegion.org

Harbes Family Farm

Don’t miss out on all the spring fun at Harbes Family Farm! You’ll enjoy Jumbo Jumpers, an Obstacle Course, a Sportz Zone, friendly farm animals, fresh fruits and veggies, a Wine Barn, and more.

715 Sound Avenue, Mattituck. 631-482-7641, harbesfamilyfarm.com

La Fondita

Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with your kids and authentic Mexican food like fajitas, burritos, and quesadillas! Sweets and Mexican sodas.

74 Montauk Highway, Amagansett. 631-267-8800, lafondita.net

Little Red Barn

Enjoy pony rides, bunnies, chicks, and chicks while viewing the original building that housed the Greenport Carousel at The Little Red Barn in Jamesport! Guests can bring their own food and drinks. Call in advance for reservations.

353 Manor Lane, Jamesport. 631-566-1690, littleredbarnny.com

Herrick Park

Enjoy this beautiful outdoor playground and picnic spot in East Hampton, which is located near the center of the village. Baseball, basketball, and tennis facilities are also available.

67 Newton Lane, East Hampton. 631-324-4150, easthamptonvillage.gov

Mashomack Preserve

Bring your little ones in to enjoy the tidal creeks, mature oak woodlands, fields, and freshwater marshes of Mashomack Preserve, which is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. The Visitor’s Center with exhibits is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Thursday to Saturday.

79 S. Ferry Road, Shelter Island. 631-749-1001, harbesfamilyfarm.com

Montauk Lighthouse

Don’t miss 360-degree views of Block Island Sound, the Atlantic Ocean, and points west at the Montauk Lighthouse! Current hours are daily from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

200 Montauk Highway, Montauk. 631-668-2544, montaukhistoricalsociety.org

Scott’s Pointe

On a chilly day, head to Scott’s Pointe to enjoy indoor fun that includes rock climbing, a ninja warrior course, VR, a Surf Wave, mini golf, an arcade, and so much more. Dining is available at the Lake View Grill.

5835 Middle Country Road, Calverton. 631-953-2133, scottspointe.com

Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and family events happening this weekend and beyond (or list your own event) at Events.DansPapers.com