Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick Stay in ‘Plaza Suite’

Following a pre-Broadway run in Boston, Amagansett’s Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick will begin previews for Plaza Suite by Neil Simon on March 13, before opening on April 13.

In Plaza Suite, Parker and Broderick play three different couples staying in the same famous hotel room. In the first act, Visitor From Mamaroneck, Karen and Sam are a married couple on the verge of hitting the skids. In Visitor from Hollywood, Muriel and Jesse are former high school sweethearts. And in Visitor from Forest Hills, Norma and Roy, whose daughter refuses to come out of the bathroom to get to her wedding.

Plaza Suite originally appeared on Broadway in 1968, starring East Ender Bob Balaban. A planned fourth act was cut from the play but expanded into a feature film, The Out-of-Towners, starring Jack Lemmon and Sandy Dennis, in 1970.

Parker and Broderick have not shared the stage together since the 1995 production of the musical comedy How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying.

Watch a behind-the-scenes video of Plaza Suite above.