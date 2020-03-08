Scarlett Johansson Offers Fans a Chance to Join Her at ‘Black Widow’ Premiere

Amagansett’s Scarlett Johansson is working with Omaze to raise funds for Solar Responders, and will offer one lucky fan and a guest the opportunity to see the premiere of Black Widow before its wide release on May 1.

In a hilarious video, Johansson announces the contest from the set of Black Widow and tries to give fans a look at the upcoming Marvel movie, while accidentally keeping the camera in selfie mode. “I want you to come with me to the premiere of Black Widow,” she says. “This is real, I’m actually on the set right now. I’ll give you a sneak peek.”

Fans can enter through Omaze, a fundraising platform that “makes giving fun and easy by offering once-in-a-lifetime experiences and exclusive merchandise in support of incredible causes. Our campaigns connect influencers, nonprofits and donors to create lasting impact, and they’ve raised funds and awareness for more than 200 charities with donations from over 175 countries.”

Black Widow is the first standalone film for Johansson’s Marvel character and serves as a prequel that takes place after Captain America: Winter Soldier.

Watch the video above and enter at omaze.com.