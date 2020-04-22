South O’ the Highway

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez Looking Into Buying the Mets

Sources say there's a good chance A-Rod will seal the deal.

SOTH Team April 22, 2020
Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez, Photo: ©PATRICKMCMULLAN.COM
Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez, Photo: ©PATRICKMCMULLAN.COM

Water Mill’s Jennifer Lopez and fiancé Alex “A-Rod” Rodriguez could soon be the new owners of the Mets, according to a report by Page Six.

The outlet reports that “J-Rod is assembling an ownership group of four to five people who could pay up front for the entire franchise. But insiders also point out that the Wilpon family, which has been trying to sell the team for months, might have to accept a low offer thanks to the financial impact of the pandemic.” Rodriguez and Lopez are reportedly working with Miami-based billionaire Jorge Mas on a potential deal.

Major League Baseball is currently postponed indefinitely in the wake of COVID-19, so a sale would likely be much smaller than usual. Interestingly, the Mets once courted Rodriguez when he was still playing baseball, but a deal was never solidified.

Lopez and Rodriguez met two decades ago when the then-rookie baseball player asked for her autograph. The next time they crossed paths was in May 2005, when she stopped to shake his hand before the first pitch of a game at Shea Stadium (see the connection?) in Queens. Then in March 2017, Rodriguez confirmed to the women of The View, including Hamptonite Joy Behar, that the rumors concerning he and Lopez’s secret romance were true.

