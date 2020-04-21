East End Restaurants Offering Wild Specialty Pizzas and Toppings To-Go

East End pizzerias know that nothing comes between New Yorkers and their pizza, so they’ve adapted their pickup and delivery options to be clean, safe and contact-free. But what kind of toppings should you order on said pizza? With the days blurring together as many of us have slipped into a bit of a rut, now is the time to try a bold, new flavor of a familiar classic. Spice up Takeout Tuesday or Pizza Friday with some of the East End’s wildest specialty pizzas—topped with everything from clams and steak to baby kale and Caesar salad. We’ve selected some of our favorites here, so check each website for more options, such as BBQ Chicken and Eggplant Parmesan (they’re more common than you might think). And in these crazy times, be sure to call and double check that your topping of choice is offered on the current to-go menu.

HAMPTONS

East Quogue

East Quogue Pizza & Deli

Takeout and delivery offered daily, 5 a.m.–8 p.m.

424 Montauk Highway, East Quogue

631-653-6222, eastquoguepizzadeli.com

What’s on the Menu? Taco Pizza with chopped meat, double cheese, chopped tomato, peppers, black olives; Lasagna Pizza with sausage, diced meatballs, tomato sauce, ricotta; Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad Pizza with grilled chicken, Caesar salad, mozzarella; Bacon Double Cheeseburger Pizza with chopped meat, bacon, cheddar, mozzarella

Hampton Bays

Salvatore’s of the Hamptons

Offering takeout and delivery (Uber Eats) Sunday–Monday, Wednesday–Thursday, 4–8 p.m.; Friday–Saturday, 4–9 p.m.

149 West Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays

631-856-4054, salvatoresofthehamptons.com

What’s on the Menu? Funghi Misti Wood-Fired Pizza with wild mushrooms, smoked buffalo mozzarella, parmigiano reggiano, truffle oil; Capricciosa Wood-Fired Pizza with gorgonzola, pear, truffle honey, basil; Vongole Fresche Wood-Fired Pizza with fresh clams, pancetta, fresno peppers, pecorino

Sag Harbor

Espresso da Asporto

Offering pickup and delivery Thursday–Tuesday, 11 a.m.–8:30 p.m.

2 Main Street, Sag Harbor

631-725-5668, espressodaasporto.com

What’s on the Menu? Shell Steak Pizza with marinated shell steak and caramelized onion

Sag Pizza

Offering takeout daily, 11:30 a.m.–8:30 p.m.

103 Main Street, Sag Harbor

631-725-3167, sagpizza.com

What’s on the Menu? Farmer’s Pizza with tomato, schiavoni’s sausage, shrooms, shishito, farms eggs, Mecox cheese; Vongole Pizza with clams, garlic, guanciale, onions, oregano, lemon

Southampton

P&G Pizza and Deli

Takeout and delivery offered daily, 10:30 a.m.–8 p.m.

20 County Road 39, Southampton

631-377-3909, pgpizzadeli.com

What’s on the Menu? BBQ Chicken Ranch Pizza with chicken, barbecue sauce and ranch dressing

Westhampton Beach

Tonino’s Pizza & Italian Eatery

Offering takeout and delivery Sunday–Thursday, 10 a.m.–10 p.m.; Friday–Saturday, 10 a.m.–11 p.m.

88 Old Riverhead Road, Westhampton Beach

631-288-5211, toninospizzali.com

What’s on the Menu? Bacon Double Cheeseburger Pizza with sauce, ground beef, bacon, American cheese and mozzarella; Chicken Caesar Pizza with romaine lettuce, chicken, croutons, Caesar dressing, Romano cheese and no sauce; Salad Pizza with romaine lettuce, tomatoes, carrots, cucumbers, onions, olives, house dressing, mozzarella; Philly Cheesesteak Pizza with Philly steak, mushrooms, onions, peppers, American, mozzarella and no sauce; Thai Chicken & Broccoli Pizza with diced chicken, broccoli, Thai sauce, sesame seeds, mozzarella

NORTH FORK

Greenport

1943 Pizza Bar

Takeout offered Monday–Tuesday, 5–8 p.m.; Thursday–Sunday, Noon–8 p.m.

308 Main Street, Unit D, Greenport

631-477-6984, rollingindoughpizza.com/1943-pizza

What’s on the Menu? White Pie with goat cheese, baby kale, taggiasca olives, red onion; Red Pie with mozzarella, ‘nduja, roasted red pepper, raw onion, basil

Jamesport

GRANA Trattoria Antica

Offering curbside pickup, takeout and delivery Wednesday–Thursday, 3:30–8 p.m.; Friday–Sunday, 1:30–8 p.m.

1556 Main Road, Jamesport

631-779-2844, granajamesport.com

What’s on the Menu? Meatball Sub Pizza with sliced meatball, marinara sauce, aged mozzarella, toasted breadcrumbs; NoFo Pizza with tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, Duroc pork sausage, wood roasted onions; Jamesport Pizza with tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, salami, olive tapenade

Mattituck

aMano

Takeout and delivery offered Sunday, 3–8 p.m.; Monday, Wednesday–Thursday, 4–9 p.m.; Friday, 4–10 p.m.; Saturday 3–10 p.m. (Pizza is half-priced on Thursdays)

13550 Main Road, Mattituck

631-298-4800, amanorestaurant.com

What’s on the Menu? Soppressata Wood-Fired Pizza with hot honey and mozzarella; Figs Wood-Fired Pizza with prosciutto, fontina, arugula, Reggiano, balsamic

Espresso North Fork

Offering curbside pickup Thursday–Tuesday, 11 a.m.–9 p.m.

13500 Main Road, Mattituck

631-298-8910, espressonorthfork.com

What’s on the Menu? Mexican Pizza with jalapeño, cheddar, mozzarella, meat sauce; Puttanesca Pizza with black olives, capers, onions, garlic, chopped tomatoes, provolone

Michelangelo of Mattituck

Offering takeout daily, 11 a.m.–10 p.m.

10095 Main Road, Mattituck

631-298-4100, michelangelomattituck.com

What’s on the Menu? Cold Crispino Pizza with fresh mozzarella, tomato, roasted red peppers, fresh basil; Stuffed Pan Pizza with ham, salami, pepperoni, meatballs, sausage, mozzarella, tomato sauce; Gorgonzola Salad Pizza

Southold

Pagano’s Pizza

Offering takeout and delivery Wednesday–Saturday, 11 a.m.–8 p.m.; Sunday–Monday, 3–8 p.m.

46455 North Road, Southold

631-765-3400, paganosli.com

What’s on the Menu? Eggplant Rollatini Pizza with ricotta, eggplant, tomato sauce, mozzarella, Romano cheese, pesto sauce; Spinach & Artichoke Pizza with baby leaf spinach, artichoke hearts, ricotta, mozzarella, Romano cheese; Cheese Burger Pizza with ground beef, queso cheese, mozzarella, sliced tomatoes, red onions, pickles