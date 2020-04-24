South O’ the Highway

Hamptons-set ‘The Shrink Next Door’ to Star Paul Rudd and Will Ferrell

A true story about manipulation and trust unfolds in Southampton.

SOTH Team April 24, 2020
Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd, Photo: Owen Hoffmann/Greg Doherty/PMC

A shocking true story about manipulation and greed in the Hamptons is coming to the Apple TV+ streaming service. 

The Shrink Next Door, starring Paul Rudd and Will Ferrell, is based on the 2019 Wondery podcast of the same name and chronicles the twisted patient/doctor relationship of Martin “Marty” Markowitz and Dr. Isaac “Ike” Herschkopf. In The Shrink Next Door, Herschkopf convinces the wealthy but impressionable Markowitz to entrust his money and livelihood to him, including a luxe Southampton home. For decades, Herschkopf holds Markowitz as his emotional hostage, until Markowitz finally decides to reclaim his life. Rudd will play the deceptive doctor and Ferrell will play Markowitz.

The podcast was hosted by journalist Joe Nocera, who discovered the story when he and his wife were invited to one of Herschkopf’s parties. The outrageous and sad story should resonate with fans of true crime, even if no murders were committed. 

Vulture reports Michael Showalter will direct the series, with a script by Georgia Pritchett. No release date is set.

