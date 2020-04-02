Ina Garten Shares Jumbo Cocktail Recipe

South O’ the Highway

The East Hampton food personality is living it up at home.

East Hampton’s Ina Garten has shared a recipe for one of her favorite cocktails on Instagram.

“During these stressful times, it’s really important to keep traditions alive, and my favorite tradition is the cocktail hour,” she says in an Instagram video. “I like to make a lot of Cosmos. You never know who’s going to stop by—wait a minute, nobody’s stopping by!”

Garten pours two cups of vodka—”good vodka,” she clarifies—one cup of orange liquor, one cup of cranberry juice cocktail and a half-cup of freshly squeezed lime juice. She shakes the drink with ice in a very large shaker for 30 seconds and jokes, “You have lots of time, it’s not a problem. During a crisis, cocktail hour can be almost any hour.”

Hilariously, Garten then pulls out a giant glass and pours in the contents of the shaker. She finishes the video with a nice message to her fans: “Stay safe, have a very good time and don’t forget the cocktails!”

 

It’s always cocktail hour in a crisis! Recipe link in profile. #staysafe

