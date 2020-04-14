RJD Gallery Supports The Retreat with ‘Shades of Light’ Online Exhibition

The Retreat, a nonprofit dedicated to providing services to victims of domestic violence, has always been supported by artists who use their talent to express a full range of emotions, and RJD Gallery has played an important role in bringing the East End art community together in support of the organization. Every year for the last decade, RJD Gallery has hosted the Hamptons Juried Art Show, which inspires artists to explore new emotional depths in their works and raises much-needed funds for The Retreat.

This year’s showcase is titled Shades of Light and is described as an exhibition that reveals the illumination within each of us, shining for all to see. Featured artists include Deborah Aquino, Tony Armendariz, Marianna Foster, Noelle Giddings, Jackie Gordon, Linda Harris Reynolds, Jennifer Hartzler, Melissa Hefferlin, David Hummer, JuliAnne Jonker, Claudia Kaak, Margaret Minardi, Christina Ramos, Alan Richards, Marybeth Rothman, O’Neil Scott, Matthew Sprung, Tyler Streeter, Terry Strickland, Andrea Vargas, Daniela Werneck and Anne-Marie Zanetti.

Exhibition pieces will be hung on April 18 and will remain on view through May 17, when the most optimistic among us can hope to view them in person. Whether or not that’s the case, all pieces can be viewed on app.mobilecause.com/e/J7SIkg and on artsy.net/show/rjd-gallery-shades-of-light. The beautiful pieces featured in the virtual gallery are intended to elicit joy to those safely quarantined in their homes and will be highlighted by online exhibition commentaries, which RJD Gallery will post in the coming weeks.

“The Shades of Light exhibition features art that is beautiful, moving and inspirational,” says The Retreat Executive Director Loretta K. Davis. “The Hamptons Juried Art Show to benefit The Retreat, coordinated by the RJD Gallery, is always an event to experience and share, but especially this year. So many talented artists are participating and this year’s event is particularly profound. The virtual show connects us to art at a time when we really need it, and in a new and innovative way. Discover for yourself what I am talking about and join us!”

Art on display ranges in price from $650 to $9,000. A portion of sale proceeds is given to The Retreat, and anyone can text ArtHeals to 91999 to donate, as well. “It helps The Retreat respond to the increasing level of domestic violence caused by COVID-19 isolation,” adds The Retreat Board Co-President Claudia Pilato.

To learn more about The Retreat or to seek help, visit theretreatinc.org or call the 24-hour hotline at 631-329-2200. For more on RJD Gallery, visit rjdgallery.com.

