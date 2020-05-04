Cinco de Mayo is here at last, (and on a Taco Tuesday!) which means it’s time for tacos, tamales and margaritas to-go. Check out these fabuloso Hamptons and North Fork restaurants offering Cinco de Mayo specials for takeout and delivery.

Discover more East End Takeout & Delivery.

HAMPTONS

Coche Comedor

Order takeout Tuesday May 5, 4–8 p.m.

74A Montauk Highway, Amagansett

631-267-5709, cochecomedor.com

On Cinco de Mayo, Coche Comedor is offering Chicken Mole Family Style (whole roasted chicken on the rotisserie, choice of Mole Negro or Mole Rojo, served with duck fried rice and shishito peppers) for $65 and margaritas by the quart for $48. Credit card payment is preferred.

K Pasa

Order takeout or delivery Tuesday, May 5, 2–8 p.m.

2 Main Street, Sag Harbor

631-800-8226, 1-800-taco.com

K Pasa is ready to help you throw a family fiesta with their Cinco de Mayo House Party package, which includes herb guacamole; house tortillas; choice of empanadas or tamales; choice of cioppino shrimp, mussels and clams or chicken mole, green rice and cauliflower; coconut flan, mango mint salsa and watermelon margaritas for $45.

La Fondita

Order curbside pickup Tuesday, May 5, Noon–8 p.m.

74 Montauk Highway, Amagansett

631-267-8800, lafondita.net

La Fondita is getting into the spirit of the holiday with authentic tamales in a variety of flavors—chicken in green sauce, pork in red sauce, poblano and jalapeño peppers in Monterrey jack cheese.

New Moon Café

Order takeout, curbside pickup or delivery Tuesday, May 5, 4–8 p.m.

524 Montauk Highway East Quogue

631-653-4042, newmooncafeeq.com

New Moon Café is throwing a fiesta with seven-layer dip, $2 tacos, churro cupcakes, $30 margarita and mojito quarts (watermelon, strawberry, passionfruit, blackberry, mango, pineapple and pomegranate flavors available) and more.

Rumba

Order curbside pickup or delivery Tuesday, May 5, Noon–8 p.m.

43 Canoe Place Road, Hampton Bays

631-594-3544, rumbahamptonbays.com

RUMBA is offering a great many deals in celebration of Cinco de Mayo falling on Taco Tuesday—three tacos for $12; margarita quarts for $26; half priced single-serves house margaritas during happy hour (3–6 p.m.); and a Family Taco Package (makes 12) with choice of jerk chicken, shrimp, Rastaman’s or fish for $55.

NORTH FORK

First and South

Order takeout Tuesday, May 5, 3–8 p.m.

100 South Street, Greenport

631-333-2200, firstandsouth.com

First and South’s Cinco de Mayo specials include Tortilla Soup (vegetarian with choice of corn or flour tortilla), F&S Wings (choice of taco with avocado cream or chipotle dry rub with lime sour cream), Taco Salad (choice of chipotle chicken, adobo pulled pork, black bean and chive or flautas), Poblano Burger (pico de gallo, Chihuahua queso, avocado).

Mattitaco

Order takeout, curbside pickup or delivery Tuesday, May 5, Noon–7 p.m.

10560 Main Road, Mattituck

631-298-7826, mattitaco.com

Mattitaco is serving an impressive selection of food and drink specials including esquitas, fried Shishido peppers, seared sea scallop nachos, beer battered porgy tacos, filet mignon tacos, hula pigs, watermelon habanero margaritas, paloma, smoked blood orange mezcal margaritas and more. Available packages include a four pack of Mattitaco-Surfeza, chips, salsa, guacamole and two burritos for $45; two cocktails, two non-alcoholic beverages and a family meal for $100; and any four pack of beers or bottle of wine, two small bites and choice of any six tacos for $55.

North Fork Doughnut Co.

Order takeout or curbside pickup Tuesday, May 5, 6 a.m.–5 p.m.

13175 Main Road, Mattituck

631-298-7941, nofodoco.com

NoFoDoCo is celebrating Cinco de Mayo with two all-new doughnut flavors—Margarita (key lime creme-filled, orange frosted, candied fruit garnish) and Mojito (lime and spiced-rum flavored​ frosting, mint garnish).