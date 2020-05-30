East End Libraries Providing Virtual Programming for Children and Teens

Hamptons and North Fork libraries have helped many a child make new friends through robust youth programming and other events, and they’re not about to let those kids down now, when they need socialization more than ever. Peruse just some of fun and enriching virtual events that libraries are offering to East End children and teens, then visit their websites for full registration info.

East Hampton Library

631-324-0222, easthamptonlibrary.org

Live Homework Helpers

Mondays, 5–7 p.m.

If your child is in grades K–8 and having trouble with homework, then have them join the library on Zoom to find a homework helper. High School community service volunteers are available to help guide kids through their studies. Register for a 30-minute session on Eventbrite. Your Zoom meeting ID and password will be sent to you at 4:30 p.m., 30 minutes prior to the program.

Current Events Chat in YA

Mondays, 6–6:45 p.m.

High schoolers can get together virtually and talk about what’s happening in the news with fellow students. This is a good opportunity for them to find out the facts and share their opinions. Each participant will bring one article to share with the group. Register and download the Zoom app in advance, then watch for an email from ya@easthamptonlibrary.org to receive the link.

Online Chat with the YA Librarians

Wednesdays, 4–4:30 p.m.

If your high school student misses East Hampton Library’s YA librarians, let them know that the librarians miss them too and want to catch up. They’re available every Wednesday for a Zoom chat to remind kids that we’re all in this together.

Online Kahoot! Beat the YA Librarians!

Thursdays, 4–5 p.m.

High school students can compete with the YA librarians and face off in a pop culture trivia game using the Kahoot app.

Online Pictionary Live

Fridays, 4–5 p.m.

Using Zoom and the Drawize app, high school students can join the library to play Pictionary Live. Email the library at ya@easthamptonlibrary.org with any questions.

Teen Tech Time

Saturdays, 10 a.m.–Noon

High school students can earn community service hours by doing what comes naturally—explaining how to use tablets, social media, email and other forms of technology. Sign up to help a tech-adverse adult today.

Online Guided Meditation for Teens

Sundays, 12–12:30 p.m.

High school students are invited to come together to find a moment of peace in these stressful times through a guided meditation. No experience necessary. Participants are encouraged to listen in a quiet place without distractions and must register for the Zoom session in advance.

Hampton Library

631-537-0015, myhamptonlibrary.org

Netflix Watch Party

Friday, June 12, 4:30–5:30 p.m.

Students in grades 6 and up are invited to a Friday movie night with the library on Netflix Party. You must have a Google Chrome browser and a Netflix account to participate.

John Jermain Memorial Library

631-725-0049, johnjermain.org

JJML LIVE: Teen Math Help

Tuesdays, 3:30 –4:30 p.m.

A professional tutor will be live on Zoom to help students in grades 6–10 with their schoolwork for their Middle School Math and High School Regents courses. Students are instructed to have a calculator and any material or homework that they need help with.

JJML LIVE: Teen Trivia

Saturdays, 5 –6 p.m.

Students in grades 6–12 are invited to join the library for the fun of live weekly teen trivia. Each week, the library will have different topics and will accept topic suggestions for the following week.

Montauk Library

631-668-3377, montauklibrary.org

Virtual Bilingual Storytime with Mary Jane

Wednesdays, 8 a.m.–5 p.m.

Kids can join the library for new uploads of Bilingual Storytime with Mary Jane. You’ll find it on the library’s Children’s Blog and their Facebook page.

Virtual Sharing Music with Ms. Lori

Thursdays, 8 a.m.–5 p.m.

Children should check out the new uploads of Sharing Music with Ms. Lori. You’ll find it on the library’s Children’s Blog and their Facebook page.

Virtual PlayFit with Ms. Rachel

Fridays, 8 a.m.–5p.m.

If your kid love to play, they should take a gander at the new uploads of PlayFit with Ms. Rachel. You’ll find it on the library’s Children’s Blog and their Facebook page.

Kids Can Cook: Virtual Cooking with Ms. Selina

Saturdays, 8 a.m.–5 p.m.

Children can join the library for a new virtual program, Kids Can Cook, with Ms. Selina. You’ll find it on the library’s Children’s Blog and their Facebook page.

Quogue Library

631-653-4224, quoguelibrary.org

Family Pilates Series

Mondays, 10–11 a.m.

Families with children are invited to join instructor Leisa DeCarlo on Zoom to learn the basics of pilates through a series of exercises designed to work all major muscle groups. Pilates focuses on strengthening and lengthening the muscles as well as alignment and coordination.

Miss Pat’s Virtual Storytime

Thursdays, 11 a.m.–Noon

Children ages 2 –5 are sure to enjoy Miss Pat’s fun stories on Thursday mornings. Advance registration is required.

Rogers Memorial Library

631-283-0774, myrml.org

Dungeons and Dragons for Teens

Thursdays, 4–6 p.m.

Teens and tweens ages 11–17 can join Dungeon Master Harry on Discord to learn the game Dungeons and Dragons and take an epic journey of mystery and magic.

Southold Free Library

631-765-2077, southoldlibrary.org

Fun Fridays with Miss Penny

Fridays, 3–4 p.m.

Fun Fridays return! Teens in grades 6–12 can join Miss Penny on Zoom for some wild JackBox Games—including TeeKO, Fibbage, Drawful and more. Registration is required at by emailing penny@southoldlibrary.org.

Westhampton Free Library

631-288-3335, westhamptonlibrary.net

Mario Kart Tournament

Saturday, June 13, 3–5 p.m.

If you have a child in grades 4–12 who considers themself a Mario Kart pro, then you should let them compete against their fellow pros in an online tournament. Email Andrew at asparling@westhamptonlibrary.org for the code to join.