Ina Garten Shares Emily Blunt’s Roast Potatoes, Crashes Website

East Hampton’s Ina Garten could never have expected such a strong response when she posted a recipe from her forthcoming book Modern Comfort Food to her website.

Garten shared Emily’s Roasted Potatoes, a recipe from her pal and actress Emily Blunt, and promptly crashed the Barefoot Contessa site. “Sneak peek recipe from Modern Comfort Food – Emily’s English Roasted Potatoes. Emily Blunt shared her family’s favorite roasted potatoes with me and you’re going to LOVE them!! Recipe on BarefootContessa.com. #staysafe #moderncomfortfood 📷@quentinbaconphoto” she wrote. Unfortunately, the enticing photo of golden-brown potatoes excited fans so much that the site went down.

Luckily, the site went back up quickly.

Modern Comfort Food will be released on October 27 by Penguin Random House and features 85 new recipes by Garten. The publisher writes, “In Modern Comfort Food, Ina Garten shares 85 new recipes that will feed your deepest cravings. Many of these dishes are inspired by childhood favorites–but with the volume turned way up, such as Cheddar and Chutney Grilled Cheese sandwiches (the perfect match for Ina’s Creamy Tomato Bisque), Smashed Hamburgers with Caramelized Onions, and the crispiest hash browns that are actually made in a waffle iron!”