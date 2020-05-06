Treat Mom to a Queen’s Feast with East End Mother’s Day Takeout

Moms should always be treated like royalty on Mother’s Day, but with the way things have been for the past month, she deserves the crème de la crème. Order your family matriarch a queen’s feast at one of these Hamptons and North Fork restaurants serving Mother’s Day takeout specials.

Check back for updates as more restaurants announce Mother’s Day menus and specials.

HAMPTONS

Art of Eating

Order by Friday, May 8 at Noon for pickup on Sunday, May 10.

264 Butter Lane, Bridgehampton

631-267-2411, hamptonsartofeating.com

Art of Eating is offering a special Mother’s Day brunch catering menu with specials including Nutella French Toast, Breakfast Strudel, Glazed Ham, Vegetable Frittata, Smoked Salmon Bagel Board and the Bakery Box full of handcrafted assorted flaky breakfast pastries.

Bistro Été

Pick up on Saturday, May 9, 4–9 p.m., and Sunday, May 10, Noon–8 p.m.

760 Montauk Highway, Water Mill

631-466-5770, bistroete.com

In addition to the current a la carte menu, Chef Arie Pavlou is cooking up decadent Mother’s Day specials including his famous lobster and house-made olive oil bread. The Quarantine Special is also in play, meaning all orders over $50 receive a complimentary bottle of wine.

Calissa

Pick up on Sunday, May 10.

1020 Montauk Highway, Water Mill

631-500-9292, calissahamptons.com

Calissa’s Greek Mother’s Day dinner package serves four for $250 and includes Avocado Tzatziki, Chicken a la Plancha, Organic Salmon, Mediterranean Orzo, desserts, two bottles of wine and more. Cocktail kits are available for $28, and bouquets of tulips are $35.

Cowfish

Order by Friday, May 9 for pickup on Sunday, May 10, Noon–8 p.m.

258 East Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays

631-594-3868, cowfishrestaurant.com

Cowfish is serving both lunch and dinner with enticing menus for each. Lunch is $75 for two or $140 for four and offers options such as Bananas Foster French Toast, Brunch Burger, Filet Tournedos and Mimosas. The dinner menu, $100 for two or $190 for four, contains options ranging from Rotisserie Chicken and Danish Baby Back Ribs to Nola Shrimp and Seared Diver Scallops, plus several wines and cocktails.

Ed’s Lobster Bar

Order with 48 hours notice recommended for pickup on Sunday, May 10.

1742 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Sag Harbor

sh@lobsterbarnyc.com, lobsterbarnyc.com

Spoil the queen of your family’s quarantine with two specialty menus. The first is a Lobster Clambake for five that contains fresh Maine lobster, corn on the cob, clams, mussels, a bottle of wine and more for $350. The second meal is a romantic Lobster Dinner for two that provides Maine lobster, two sides and fried dough for dessert. With 30% off all bottles of wine, either dinner is a fitting tribute to your beloved matriarch.

Fresno Restaurant

Order on Sunday, May 10, 3–5 p.m., for pickup from 5–7:30 p.m.

8 Fresno Place, East Hampton

631-324-8700, fresnorestaurant.com

Fresno is offering a la carte specials for curbside pickup, including Local Fluke Ceviche, Goat Cheese Deviled Eggs, Grilled Rack of Lamb and Crispy Thai Salmon Cakes. If you would like to place an order before 3 p.m., you can do so by emailing info@fresnorestaurant.com.

Lulu Kitchen & Bar

Order daily, 3–8 p.m., for pickup on Sunday, May 10.

126 Main Street, Sag Harbor

631-725-0900, lulusagharbor.com

Lulu Kitchen and Bar is celebrating moms with a festive to-go package. Orders can be placed up until Mother’s Day, unless you’re adding a floral arrangement from Arthur Golabek Flowers, in which case Saturday, May 9 is the deadline. For $225, the dining package feeds three to four people with choice of whole snapper, skirt steak or roasted chicken entrée, plus mashed potatoes, Ratatouille, Lulu’s Signature Cauliflower Dish, a bottle of sparkling rosé and more.

The Palm

Pickup on Sunday, May 10

94 Main Street, East Hampton

631-324-0411, thepalm.com

The Palm is offering a Mother’s Day Surf and Turf with a lobster special and all your favorites from the full menu.

The Plaza Café

Order daily, Noon–8 p.m., for pickup on Sunday, May 10, Noon–7 p.m.

61 Hill Street, Southampton

631-283-9323, plazacaferestaurant.com

Treat mom to Mother’s Day brunch with curbside pickup from The Plaza Café and a complimentary rum punch with your order. People who place an order online by Saturday, May 9 receive 15% off their order, plus anyone who orders early has a better selection of pickup times to choose from. Check the café’s website for the special a la carte menu.

Ristorante Sant Ambroeus

Order daily, 11 a.m.–8 p.m., for pickup on Sunday, May 10.

30 Main Street, Southampton

631-283-1233, santambroeus.com

Sant Ambroeus is honoring moms with a special Festa Della Mamma a la carte menu comprising Polpo, Patate e Olive (roasted octopus with confit potatoes and olives), Lasagna Primavera, Pesto e Verdure del Giardino (lasagna with pesto and vegetables), Costine di Agnello Arrosto con Topinambur (roasted lamb chop with sunchoke and aromatics herbs) and Principessa (lemon sponge layered between vanilla pastry cream and whipped cream, topped with almond marzipan). Eight-inch Principessa Cakes are available with 24 hours notice.

Salvatore’s of the Hamptons / Centro Trattoria & Bar

Order daily, 4–8 p.m., for pickup on Sunday, May 10.

149 West Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays

631-856-4054, salvatoresofthehamptons.com

Salvatore’s of the Hamptons and Centro Trattoria & Bar are celebrating Mother’s Day the Italian way! The planned feast, which feeds six, is prepared by chef/owner Salvatore Biundo and pulls from the menus of Centro and Salvatore’s—offering favorites including Nonna’s Meatballs, Shrimp Saltimbocca, Veal Sorrentino, Rigatoni Bolognese, Cannoli and more.

The Springs Tavern

Pickup or order delivery May 8–10, 4–8:30 p.m.

15 Fort Pond Boulevard, East Hampton

631-527-7800, thespringstavern.com

This weekend, Friday through Sunday, The Springs Tavern will offer its classic menu with one exciting addition for mom—a free mimosa with each Mother’s Day order containing an entrée. The deconstructed mimosas comprise an individually wrapped bottle of Champagne and a bottle orange juice to be mixed at home.

The 1770 House

Order daily, Noon–7:30 p.m., for pickup on Sunday, May 10, Noon–4:30 p.m.

43 Main Street, East Hampton

631-324-1770, 1770house.com

Chef Michael Rozzi has whipped up a celebration brunch menu that’s sure to wow mom—with tentative options including Spicy Montauk Fluke Tartare, Baked Tilefish, Australian Lamb Chops, Dark Chocolate Torte and more. The two-course takeout brunch is $45 per person, plus $10 for dessert. The entire wine list is 25% off, plus special house selections by wine director Michael Cohen priced at $20 per bottle or $50 for three. The 1770 House also offers gifts to-go, such as Robyn Lea’s Dinner with Jackson Pollock cookbook and dining gift cards.

NORTH FORK

A Lure Chowder House & Oysteria / aMano

Order pickup or delivery on Sunday, May 10.

A Lure, 62300 Main Road, Southold / aMano, 13550 Main Road, Mattituck

631-876-5300, alurenorthfork.com / 631-298-4800, amanorestaurant.com

Tom Schaudel, chef and owner of A Lure and aMano, is offering a three-course Mother’s Day prix fixe for $39.95, with specials that can also be ordered a la carte. Be sure to pair your dinner with a $10 bottle of wine from McCall Wines or RG|NY. All pickup orders receive 15% and free delivery.

First and South

Pick up on Sunday, May 10, 11 a.m.–6 p.m.

100 South Street, Greenport

631-333-2200, firstandsouth.com

First and South is celebrating East End moms with sea scallops, quiche, eggs benedict and more. Orders over $50 receive a complimentary bottle of Prosecco, and orders over $100 get a bottle of Sparkling Pointe Brut Seduction.

Green Hill Kitchen & Que

Order by Friday, May 8 at Noon for pickup and delivery on Sunday, May 10.

48 Front Street, Greenport

631-477-4900, greenhillny.com

Green Hill Kitchen & Que is offering Mother’s Day takeout specials to anyone on the East End with free delivery. Meals are $40 per person and include choice of smoked ham with charred pineapple, herb-rubbed leg of lamb stuffed with spinach and feta, and smoked prime brisket served with championship red sauce, plus spring soup, potato gratin, green beans, brownie bites and alcohol. Order a house bottle of wine for $15, Matty’s Margaritas for $20 or a can of beer for $3.

Main Road Biscuit Co.

Pick up on Sunday, May 10, 10 a.m.–2:30 p.m.

1601 Main Road, Jamesport

631-779-3463, mainroadbiscuitco.com

Main Road Biscuit Co. and Sparkling Pointe have teamed up to create the Mother’s Day Bubbly & Brunch—a scrumptious takeout meal for two featuring a bottle of Cuvée Carnaval Rosé, two flutes, two slices of quiche, side salad and cookies for $85. Reserve a pickup time at shop.sparklingpointe.com at least three days in advance. Main Road Biscuit is also offering several a la carte dishes and Mother’s day packages to-go, including make-your-own pancake and French toast kits.

North Fork Chocolate Company

Delivery, shipping and curbside pickup offered Wednesday–Sunday, 11 a.m.–5 p.m.

740 Main Road, Aquebogue

631-779-2963, northforkchocolate.com

Chocolatier Steven Amaral has outdone himself with this year’s Mother’s Day selection of sweet treats including #1 Mom Pops, chocolate rose pops, solid chocolate hearts, heart boxes, gift baskets and more, with milk, dark, and white chocolate variants available.

North Fork Doughnut Co.

Pickup on Sunday, May 10, 6 a.m.–5 p.m.

13175 Main Road, Mattituck

631-298-7941, nofodoco.com

The NoFoDoCo flavor forecast calls for two enticing Mother’s Day doughnuts—the new Sunflowers for Patty (vanilla frosted with sunflower decoration) and the return of Tiramisu (sandwich-style mascarpone creme, coffee and cocoa).

The Preston House

Order curbside pickup, takeout and delivery Wednesday–Sunday, 4–8 p.m.

428 East Main Street, Riverhead

631-775-1550, theprestonhouseandhotel.com

Ordering your favorite dish from the Preston House to-go menu just got even sweeter, because now anyone who places an order over $75 will receive a $25 restaurant gift card. Treat mom to a delicious takeout meal now and a luxurious dinner out when the Preston House dining room reopens.