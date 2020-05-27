Rachael Ray Makes ‘Directorial Debut’ on Instagram

Hamptons fave Rachael Ray has made her “directorial debut” on Instagram with an instructional video for grilled white pizza.

Ray wrote the recipe in the description of the video below.

During the video, Ray sipped on a cocktail made by husband John Cusimano, which she has called the “Pome e Dolce.” The drink includes Vermentino wine or pinot grigio, pomegranate juice, St. Germain France Elderflower Liqueur and club soda.

Ray released a new book last year. Reading both like a memoir and a cookbook, Rachael Ray 50 features 25 essays and 125 recipes. Reflected Ray on The View, “No matter your age, you can reinvent your life or start your life, but you have to be clear. You have to have a vision…I think if you can narrow down your path and stick to it, it’s a better time than ever to start.”