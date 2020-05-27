South O’ the Highway

Rachael Ray Makes ‘Directorial Debut’ on Instagram

Check out her recipe for grilled white pizza.

SOTH Team May 27, 2020
Rachael Ray in 2013
Photo: ©PATRICKMCMULLAN.COM

Hamptons fave Rachael Ray has made her “directorial debut” on Instagram with an instructional video for grilled white pizza.

Ray wrote the recipe in the description of the video below.

During the video, Ray sipped on a cocktail made by husband John Cusimano, which she has called the “Pome e Dolce.” The drink includes Vermentino wine or pinot grigio, pomegranate juice, St. Germain France Elderflower Liqueur and club soda.

Ray released a new book last year. Reading both like a memoir and a cookbook, Rachael Ray 50 features 25 essays and 125 recipes. Reflected Ray on The View, “No matter your age, you can reinvent your life or start your life, but you have to be clear. You have to have a vision…I think if you can narrow down your path and stick to it, it’s a better time than ever to start.”

Facebook Comments

Related Articles

Jimmy Fallon films Tonight Show at home
May 23, 2020
134

Jimmy Fallon and Jennifer Lopez Face Off in TikTok Challenge

May 21, 2020
195

‘The Story of Soaps’ Features Andy Cohen, Alec Baldwin and Others

Roger Waters performs
May 19, 2020
349

Roger Waters and His Band Perform Pink Floyd’s ‘Mother’ from Quarantine

Mark Consuelos
May 16, 2020
304

Mark Consuelos Makes Surprise Appearance on ‘Katy Keene’ Finale