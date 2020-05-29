Stream New and Classic Films with Sag Harbor Cinema @ Home

With Sag Harbor Cinema Arts Center’s (SHC) grand re-opening put on hold and their partnered screening venues closed for the time being, SHC has embraced the generous offers made by a handful of art-house cinema distributors, allowing them to stream first-run films, recent releases and restored classics online. As of Friday, May 29, the Sag Harbor Cinema @ Home virtual screening series has introduced another wave of films, bolstering their impressive lineup.

“Until we are able to welcome the public at the theater, I am very grateful that this collaboration with film distributors such as Oscilloscope, Film Movement, Kino Lorber, Greenwich Entertainment, Juno Films and Rialto Pictures allows us to bring exciting new programs to our viewers, at home,” Artistic Director Giulia D’Agnolo Vallan said in a release.

Part of an ongoing tribute to Academy Award–winning actor-director Lee Grant’s documentary work, this week features a double bill of A Father… A Son… Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (2005), a look into the private side of Kirk and Michael Douglas’ Hollywood Dynasty, and What Sex Am I? (1985), a reflection on American sexual politics following a group of transgender individuals. Grant will join SHC in a Facebook Live conversation to discuss her work on Tuesday, June 2 at 6 p.m.

Also new this week are French master Bertrand Bonello’s Zombi Child (2019), a daring new take on classic horror tropes spanning present day girl politics in a Parisian high school to the living hell of sugarcane fields in 1960s Haiti, and the fresh 4K restoration of Phillip Borsos’ The Grey Fox (1982), a Canadian Western starring the legendary Richard Farnsworth.

On Friday, June 5, the eponymous 2020 film adaptation of Sag Harborite Susan Merrell’s acclaimed novel Shirley will be added to the streaming roster. The movie is directed by Josephine Decker, executive produced by Martin Scorsese and stars Elizabeth Moss. Canio’s Books and SHC will co-host a conversation with D’Agnolo Vallan and the book’s author on Sunday, June 7 at 6 p.m.

Movie lovers who may have missed this month’s earlier additions are still able to stream them. The films include Lee Grant’s Down and Out in America (1986), a must-see portrait of poverty in Reagan-era America and winner of the Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature; Jean-Luc Godard’s Band of Outsiders (1964), which has risen from the ashes of its flop debut to become a cult favorite of New Wave enthusiasts; and César Díaz’s Our Mothers (2019), the Belgian-Guatemalan director’s first feature-length film, which tells the story of a forensic anthropologist investigating the killings during Guatemala’s civil war and the elder women who witnessed it all. The price of movie rental “tickets” varies by distributor, but a portion of all ticket proceeds helps support SHC.

“The virtual cinema selections reflect only a portion of what we’ll be able to show when SHC is open, but it is a good way to keep in touch and to create something special for our audiences,” D’Agnolo Vallan added. “To that purpose, we have also introduced in our Thursday newsletter a Movie of the Week initiative, and more recently Good Reads, where we’ll share the most interesting articles that are being published about film and cinemas, within the context of the lockdown.”

To purchase virtual screening tickets or to learn more about the Movie of the Week and Good Reads initiatives, visit sagharborcinema.org.