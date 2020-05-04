Artists & Galleries

Shelter Islander Matt Rohde Shares Toy Photos for Star Wars Day

The South Ferry captain says his action figure pics take his mind off things.

Oliver Peterson May 4, 2020
R2-D2 action figure hiding from Jawas
R2-D2 hiding from Jawas, Photo: Matt Rohde

To celebrate this year’s Star Wars Day today, May 4—as in “May the fourth be with you”—we checked in with Shelter Island South Ferry captain, Star Wars mega fan and toy photographer Matt Rohde, who offered to share a new gallery featuring some of his greatest hits.

Rohde, who uses the name Captain Kaos when posting his photos on social media, is continuing to ferry cars and people between Shelter Island and Sag Harbor during the quarantine, but he’s still shooting Star Wars action figures on local beaches and other secret spots in his spare time.

“I’ve always shot by myself, so not much has changed,” Rohde says. “If anything, shooting is a way to take my mind off of what’s going on around us right now and travel to that galaxy far, far away.”

The photographer’s gorgeous images use 6-inch Star Wars the Black Series and, occasionally, 12-inch Hot Toys figures, usually representing characters from the original Star Wars Trilogy—though he did sneak in a pic from the new films, too.

Scroll down to add some extra Star Wars goodness to your day.

Find more amazing toy photography by Matt Rohde, aka Captain Kaos, at kaosphotography.online.

C-3PO Threepio action figure left to die
C-3PO, Photo: Matt Rohde
Star Wars the Black Series Obi Wan Kenobi action figure walks the sands of Tatooine
Obi-Wan Kenobi walks the sands, Photo: Matt Rohde
Star Wars the Black Series stormtroopers action figures
Photo: Matt Rohde
X-wing squadron toy photo
X-wing squadron, Photo: Matt Rohde
Hot Toys Old Ben Kenobi in hooded robe
Old Ben, Photo: Matt Rohde
Scout trooper Star Wars the Black Series action figures return fire
Scout troopers return fire, Photo: Matt Rohde
LEGO C-3PO, Photo: Matt Rohde
Star Wars the Black Series sandtroopers action figures squad
Sandtrooper squad, Photo: Matt Rohde
Rey and BB-8 Star Wars the Black Series action figures
Rey and BB-8, Photo: Matt Rohde
Jawas
Jawas, Photo: Matt Rohde
Jyn Erso vs Darth Vader Star Wars the Black Series action figures
Jyn Erso vs Darth Vader, Photo: Matt Rohde
Matt Rohde
Photo: Matt Rohde
