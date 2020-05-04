Shelter Islander Matt Rohde Shares Toy Photos for Star Wars Day

To celebrate this year’s Star Wars Day today, May 4—as in “May the fourth be with you”—we checked in with Shelter Island South Ferry captain, Star Wars mega fan and toy photographer Matt Rohde, who offered to share a new gallery featuring some of his greatest hits.

Rohde, who uses the name Captain Kaos when posting his photos on social media, is continuing to ferry cars and people between Shelter Island and Sag Harbor during the quarantine, but he’s still shooting Star Wars action figures on local beaches and other secret spots in his spare time.

“I’ve always shot by myself, so not much has changed,” Rohde says. “If anything, shooting is a way to take my mind off of what’s going on around us right now and travel to that galaxy far, far away.”

The photographer’s gorgeous images use 6-inch Star Wars the Black Series and, occasionally, 12-inch Hot Toys figures, usually representing characters from the original Star Wars Trilogy—though he did sneak in a pic from the new films, too.

Scroll down to add some extra Star Wars goodness to your day.

Find more amazing toy photography by Matt Rohde, aka Captain Kaos, at kaosphotography.online.