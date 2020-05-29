Southampton Town Extends Ban on Day Trippers at Beaches

Following Tuesday’s Emergency Order (#7.1 of 2020) temporarily banning all daily visitors, or “day-trippers,” from Southampton Town beaches, Southampton Town Supervisor Jay Schneiderman announced a second Emergency Order (#7.2 of 2020) on Friday, extending the original through June 5.

Like the first order (#7.1), the new Emergency Order (#7.2) limits the use of all town beaches, not just parking lots, to residents and legal renters—this time from 12 a.m. on June 1 through 11:59 p.m. on June 5. Roadside parking near beaches has also been restricted. Emergency orders suspending local laws, like these, are limited to no more than five days, and Schneiderman’s extension announcement notes that he will likely extend it again to continue protecting residents from the spread of COVID-19.

Before banning all daily visitors to beaches, earlier restrictions were already in place limiting beach parking to residents and renters only, with no day passes allowed, but pedestrians could still use the beaches if they didn’t come with cars. Schneiderman added the stricter rules after what he called a “hellish” Memorial Day weekend, where visitors crowded beaches and made it difficult for anyone to follow social distancing edicts—though many didn’t bother to try.

Until 12 a.m. on June 6, beachgoers in Southampton Town must show proof of residency or a legal rental. All those parking at or near the beach will need to display a valid parking sticker on their vehicles, and parking is restricted on all Town roads within 1,000 feet of a road-end directly leading to a public beach or water body.

Anyone entering the beach, or already on the beach, may be asked to provide proof that they are living or renting within the Town. Acceptable proof would include a valid NYS driver’s license or non-driver ID showing a Southampton Town address; or a valid car registration showing a Southampton Town address; a utility bill showing a Southampton Town address, or any proof of a legal rental.

The Supervisor says police would only ask for identification when over-crowded conditions exist.

***

Schneiderman also put forth Emergency Order #8 on Friday, extending the State of Emergency in Southampton Town “in order to finalize the planning for the Phase I reopening of Town operations, consistent with Orders issued by the Governor and the guidance documents provided by the State and Federal governments.” That order goes into effect at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 31 and continues through Sunday, June 7 at 11:59 p.m.