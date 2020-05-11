South O’ the Highway

Tina Fey Hosts Billy Joel, Jimmy Fallon, Jennifer Lopez in Rise Up New York Benefit

The charity show will feature a ton of East Enders.

SOTH Team May 11, 2020
Tina Fey, Photo: Sylvain Gaboury/PMC

Tina Fey will lead a truly all-star lineup for Rise Up New York, a virtual telethon in support of New Yorkers impacted by COVID-19, tonight, May 11 at 7 p.m.

Among the stars featured are East Enders Bon Jovi, Jimmy Fallon, Billy Joel, Jennifer Lopez, Julianne Moore, Eli Manning, and Robert De Niro, along with Mayor Bill de Blasio, Governor Andrew Cuomo, Jake Gyllenhaal, Bette MidlerLin-Manuel MirandaBen PlattChris RockSting, Barbra Streisand, Cynthia Erivo, Idina Menzel and others.

The event is presented by Robin Hood, an organization that has “been finding, fueling and creating the most impactful and scalable solutions to lift families out of poverty in New York City. They partner with over 250 nonprofits to support food, housing, education, legal services, workforce development, and more to New Yorkers living in poverty across all five boroughs.” Robin Hood will donate 100% of the funds raised to the poorest New Yorkers’ food, shelter, cash assistance, health and mental health, legal services and education.

Locally, the telethon will air on ABC. Visit the Rise Up New York website for more specific listings and information.

