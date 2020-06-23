Experience Art in Isolation at Tripoli Gallery’s New Alone Gallery Program

Tripoli Gallery in Wainscott presents Alone Gallery—an eight-week program, conceived by gallery owner Tripoli Patterson, along with friends Max Levai and Bob Rubin and California-based design agency Bean.la. The concept is designed to adapt to the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

To visit the exhibitions—which are located in Tripoli’s new 2,400-square-foot warehouse next to the Wainscott Green Park—guests must register online. Each guest is designated a 30-minute time slot. It’s an exhibit space “designed to be experienced in isolation,” reads the website.

The space will hold five short spotlight exhibitions, ending the series on August 10. The exhibits will feature solo presentations as well as dynamic pairings of well-known artists from a variety of generations, styles and mediums.

The first spotlight is artist Alex Katz with “Three Portraits,” which will be on display through June 28. Katz’s works were created between 1993 and 1994 and include a portrait of the artist’s wife Ada, his “most celebrated subject and muse.” The next show is hyperrealist artist Tony Matelli, opening on June 30 and running through July 7. The show will feature the artist’s figurative sculpture and a series of wall-mounted mirror interventions.

“As tough as these last few months may have been, I have noticed many instances where people are focusing more on what’s right in front of them, being more attentive to their immediate existences,” said Patterson. “Alone Gallery is about that. I have noticed our visitors not taking their appointments, or seeing art in person for granted.”

After making a reservation, guests will be guided through the access process by email. Groups of up to four people who are quarantining together are permitted for each reservation. Complimentary face masks, hand sanitizer and shoe covers will be provided at a sanitation station outside the gallery. Daily cleaning of the space will be executed each night.

For more information or to schedule a 30-minute slot, visit alonegallery.com.