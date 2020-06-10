Hamptons & North Fork Dog Groomers Are Open for Business

After more than two months of staying at home and businesses shuttered, East Enders’ dogs are beginning to look pretty worse for wear. Or, to put it nicely, a bit shaggy and rough around the edges. After all, quarantine cuts aren’t so easy on our four-legged friends. But now that Phase 2 of NY State’s reopening is underway, locals who have avoided the grooming speakeasy underground can now freely, and lawfully, bring their canine companions in for a bath and a slick new haircut.

Grooming was permitted in Phase 1 when it was deemed “medically necessary,” but now all pups are free to get cuts. Matting is no laughing matter—it can be painful and even limit mobility, especially for long-haired breeds, so one could argue cuts and baths are medically necessary for all dogs. Now, at least, the question need not be asked.

And if you’re going in for your dog’s first cut in many weeks, why not use our Best of the Best Hamptons and North Fork groomers, as chosen from thousands of reader votes?

Hamptons

Platinum

Westhampton Dog Grooming

70 Oak Street, Westhampton Beach

631-288-3678

Gold

Kool K9 (for small dogs only)

6 Pepperidge Lane, East Moriches

631-678-1713, koolk9.net

Silver

The Posh Poodle

110 Chichester Avenue, Center Moriches

631-801-2441

Bronze

Harbor Pets

12 Bay Street, Sag Harbor

631-725-9070, harborpets.net

North Fork

Platinum

Grooming By Dorene (Dorene Philips)

381 Peconic Lane, Peconic

917-854-5581, groomingbydorene.com

Gold

Dog Town NY

40385 County Road 48, Southold

631-765-8844, dogtownny.com

Silver

Harbor Pet

120 Main Street, Greenport

631-477-1518, harbor-pet.com

Bronze

Katie’s Kuts

6295 Bridge Lane, Cutchogue

631-298-2275

