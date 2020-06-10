Hamptons & North Fork Dog Groomers Are Open for Business

After more than two months of staying at home and businesses shuttered, East Enders’ dogs are beginning to look pretty worse for wear. Or, to put it nicely, a bit shaggy and rough around the edges. After all, quarantine cuts aren’t so easy on our four-legged friends. But now that Phase 2 of NY State’s reopening is underway, locals who have avoided the grooming speakeasy underground can now freely, and lawfully, bring their canine companions in for a bath and a slick new haircut.
Grooming was permitted in Phase 1 when it was deemed “medically necessary,” but now all pups are free to get cuts. Matting is no laughing matter—it can be painful and even limit mobility, especially for long-haired breeds, so one could argue cuts and baths are medically necessary for all dogs. Now, at least, the question need not be asked.
And if you’re going in for your dog’s first cut in many weeks, why not use our Best of the Best Hamptons and North Fork groomers, as chosen from thousands of reader votes?
Hamptons
Platinum
Westhampton Dog Grooming
70 Oak Street, Westhampton Beach
631-288-3678
Gold
Kool K9 (for small dogs only)
6 Pepperidge Lane, East Moriches
631-678-1713, koolk9.net
Silver
The Posh Poodle
110 Chichester Avenue, Center Moriches
631-801-2441
Bronze
Harbor Pets
12 Bay Street, Sag Harbor
631-725-9070, harborpets.net
North Fork
Platinum
Grooming By Dorene (Dorene Philips)
381 Peconic Lane, Peconic
917-854-5581, groomingbydorene.com
Gold
Dog Town NY
40385 County Road 48, Southold
631-765-8844, dogtownny.com
Silver
Harbor Pet
120 Main Street, Greenport
631-477-1518, harbor-pet.com
Bronze
Katie’s Kuts
6295 Bridge Lane, Cutchogue
631-298-2275
