South O’ the Highway

Jimmy Fallon Addresses the Bridgehampton High School Class of 2020

The talk show host sent a message to the local high school.

SOTH Team June 27, 2020
Jimmy Fallon at the Time 100 Gala, 2019
Jimmy Fallon, Photo: ©PATRICKMCMULLAN.COM

Sagaponack’s Jimmy Fallon sent a special message to the Bridgehampton High School Class of 2020, which the school Bridgehampton Union Free School District shared on Facebook.

Fallon has been broadcasting The Tonight Show from his Sagaponack home and has strong connections to the East End community.

Here’s Fallon’s message in full. Watch the video below.

“Bridgehampton High Class of 2020! You guys are legends. You guys are legends! This is legendary. The class of 2020 will be remembered forever, so congratulations and own that. You guys are legends. Own that and use that energy. Who knows what you’re going to accomplish? I can’t wait to see. Congratulations.”

Facebook Comments

Related Articles

June 26, 2020
90

Parrish Art Museum Virtual Student Exhibition Showcases Young Local Artists

June 24, 2020
140

Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen’s Sons Meet Virtually on ‘WWHL’

Kelly Ripa, Photo: Â©PATRICKMCMULLAN.COM
June 23, 2020
157

Ina Garten, Kelly Ripa and Others Nominated for Daytime Emmy Awards

Christie Brinkley, Photo: Â©PATRICKMCMULLAN.COM
June 22, 2020
373

Christie Brinkley Joins Community in Effort to Save Marie Eiffel Market