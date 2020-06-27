Jimmy Fallon Addresses the Bridgehampton High School Class of 2020

Sagaponack’s Jimmy Fallon sent a special message to the Bridgehampton High School Class of 2020, which the school Bridgehampton Union Free School District shared on Facebook.

Fallon has been broadcasting The Tonight Show from his Sagaponack home and has strong connections to the East End community.

Here’s Fallon’s message in full. Watch the video below.

“Bridgehampton High Class of 2020! You guys are legends. You guys are legends! This is legendary. The class of 2020 will be remembered forever, so congratulations and own that. You guys are legends. Own that and use that energy. Who knows what you’re going to accomplish? I can’t wait to see. Congratulations.”