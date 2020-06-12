Sarah Jessica Parker Gives Update on ‘Hocus Pocus 2’

Hocus Pocus has become a cult hit over the years. Disney’s 1993 comedy, starring Amagansett’s Sarah Jesica Parker, Bette Midler and Kathy Najimi as the Sanderson sisters, witches who are resurrected one Halloween night and wreak havoc on Salem, Massachusetts as a group of kids try to stop them, is beloved for its hilarious performances, campy moments and a showstopping take on Screamin’ Joe Hawkins’ “I Put a Spell on You.” In 2019, Disney announced a sequel to the film, to be directed by Adam Shankman featuring the original trio of witches.

Parker recently told CinemaBlend: “I think that it is something Bette Midler, Kathy [Najimy] and I are all very hospitable to the idea. I think for a long time, people were talking about it as if people were moving forward with it in a real way but we were unaware of it. But I think now we’ve gotten to the point where we’ve agreed publicly to the right people ‘Yes, that would be a very, very fun idea,’ so we’ll see what the future holds.”

The original film was initially a flop for Disney, but became a hit thanks to home video sales and TV airings. Hocus Pocus also starred Thora Birch, Vinessa Shaw, Omri Katz, Doug Jones and Jason Marsden.

Watch the Sanderson sisters perform “I Put a Spell on You” below.