Wölffer Estate Vineyard Reopens by Reservation

Wölffer Estate Vineyard in Sagaponack has opened to “Summer in a Bottle” loving customers, ready to enjoy the summer season.

In Phase 2 of New York Forward, the state’s reopening plan, outdoor venues have been able to provide outdoor seating in a limited capacity. With social distancing regulations in place, all tables at the vineyard are situated outdoors, with stunning views of the vineyard.

When COVID-19 hit in March, the vineyard quickly shifted gears and offered customers a rosé drive-thru, as well as same day, local delivery of wine. All of which are continuing.

As of last week, visitors are now able to order food selections including small plates and seasonal specials, as well wine by the bottle or glass. Wine flights and tastings are on pause for now.

New this year is co-founder Joey Wölffer’s the Beach Shack, an outdoor clothing boutique, which makes use of the deck space at the wine stand.

Beach Shack offers the unique opportunity to shop for beach necessities, unique jewelry, clothing and accessories for women.

“It was really on a whim,” says Joey, on the opening of Beach Shack.

Joey launched the Styleliner Truck, a luxury accessories boutique on wheels, in 2010. The Beach Shack’s merchandise is similar to what would be inside the truck, but outside, she says.

“As a shopper, what an ideal way to shop—outside!” says Joey. As businesses begin to open, shoppers may be hesitant to jump back into stores, and shopping outdoors offers a way for them to feel safe.

Joey also owns a namesake concept boutique in Sag Harbor, which offers a treasure trove of pieces by a mix of designers, vintage finds, and her own creations.

Wölffer Girls, a ready to wear tie-dye collection is also available, with a portion of sales from the collection going to benefit the Bridgehampton Child Care & Recreational Center. Each piece is hand tie-dyed with love by Joey, family, and team. The concept was created at the beginning of the pandemic to help her teach her young daughters the importance of giving back.

Guests are welcome to enjoy the vineyard daily from 11 a.m to 7 p.m. To limit the number of patrons, and to keep everyone safe, all tables are by reservation.

To make a reservation, visit exploretock.com/wolfferestatevineyard. To learn more about Joey Wölffer, visit joeywolffer.com.