Billy Joel Plays Impromptu Piano Session in Huntington

While riding his motorcycle in Huntington recently, Sag Harborite Billy Joel spotted a discarded piano on the street and immediately launched into an impromptu performance that was caught on video.

After checking it out and playing a tune, Joel commented during the video, “The action is good. It just needs tuning, and the finish is beat. It’s a perfectly good piano. It’s a shame to throw it out….These are laminated keys, the pedals work, the action is great, the mechanics are perfect.”

Joel suggested the piano be donated to St. Vincent de Paul, which has a thrift shop in Huntington.

The Piano Man must be itching to perform live—his historic and record-shattering Madison Square Garden residency has been on hold since the COVID-19 quarantine. No word on when the series will return, as arts venues are the last frontier in reopening as part of New York Forward.

