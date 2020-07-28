Indulge in Our Best of the Best East End Desserts with Takeout & Dining

No meal is complete without something sweet to linger on the taste buds after the main course is complete, and the East End has plenty of tasty options. This Takeout Tuesday, try our Best of the Best dessert purveyors in the Hamptons and on the North Fork.

HAMPTONS

Platinum

Union Burger Bar

Takeout, indoor and outdoor dining available.

Open 11:30 a.m.–9 p.m.

40 Bowden Square, Southampton

631-377-3323, unionburgerbar.com

Gold

Grindstone Coffee and Donuts

Takeout available.

Open daily, 7 a.m.–4:30 p.m.

7A Main Street, Sag Harbor

631-808-3370, grindstonedonuts.com

Silver

Topping Rose House

Takeout, indoor and outdoor dining available.

Open daily, 5:30–9 p.m.

1 Bridgehampton/Sag Harbor Turnpike Bridgehampton

631-537-0870, toppingrosehouse.com

Bronze

Pierre’s

Takeout and outdoor dining available.

Open Monday–Thursday, 10 a.m.–10 p.m.; Friday–Sunday, 8 a.m.–10 p.m.

2468 Main Street, Bridgehampton

631-537-5110, pierresbridgehampton.com

NORTH FORK

Platinum

North Fork Table & Inn

Takeout, indoor and outdoor dining available.

Restaurant open Wednesday–Friday, 5:30–10 p.m.; Saturday–Sunday 5:30–11 p.m. Food truck open Wednesday–Sunday, 11:30 a.m.–7:30 p.m.

57225 Main Road, Southold

631-765-0177, northforktableandinn.com

Gold

Modern Snack Bar

Takeout and indoor dining available.

Open Wednesday–Saturday, 11:30 a.m.–8 p.m.; Sunday, Noon–8 p.m.

628 Main Road, Aquebogue

631-722-3655, modernsnackbar.com

Silver

North Fork Doughnut Co.

Takeout available.

Open daily, 6 a.m.–5 p.m.

13175 Main Road, Mattituck

631-298-7941, nofodoco.com

Bronze

Farm Country Kitchen

Takeout and outdoor dining available.

Open daily, 11 a.m.–9 p.m.

513 West Main Street, Riverhead

631-369-6311, farmcountrykitchenli.com

