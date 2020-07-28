Indulge in Our Best of the Best East End Desserts with Takeout & Dining

No meal is complete without something sweet to linger on the taste buds after the main course is complete, and the East End has plenty of tasty options. This Takeout Tuesday, try our Best of the Best dessert purveyors in the Hamptons and on the North Fork.
HAMPTONS
Platinum
Union Burger Bar
Takeout, indoor and outdoor dining available.
Open 11:30 a.m.–9 p.m.
40 Bowden Square, Southampton
631-377-3323, unionburgerbar.com
Gold
Grindstone Coffee and Donuts
Takeout available.
Open daily, 7 a.m.–4:30 p.m.
7A Main Street, Sag Harbor
631-808-3370, grindstonedonuts.com
Silver
Topping Rose House
Takeout, indoor and outdoor dining available.
Open daily, 5:30–9 p.m.
1 Bridgehampton/Sag Harbor Turnpike Bridgehampton
631-537-0870, toppingrosehouse.com
Bronze
Pierre’s
Takeout and outdoor dining available.
Open Monday–Thursday, 10 a.m.–10 p.m.; Friday–Sunday, 8 a.m.–10 p.m.
2468 Main Street, Bridgehampton
631-537-5110, pierresbridgehampton.com
NORTH FORK
Platinum
North Fork Table & Inn
Takeout, indoor and outdoor dining available.
Restaurant open Wednesday–Friday, 5:30–10 p.m.; Saturday–Sunday 5:30–11 p.m. Food truck open Wednesday–Sunday, 11:30 a.m.–7:30 p.m.
57225 Main Road, Southold
631-765-0177, northforktableandinn.com
Gold
Modern Snack Bar
Takeout and indoor dining available.
Open Wednesday–Saturday, 11:30 a.m.–8 p.m.; Sunday, Noon–8 p.m.
628 Main Road, Aquebogue
631-722-3655, modernsnackbar.com
Silver
North Fork Doughnut Co.
Takeout available.
Open daily, 6 a.m.–5 p.m.
13175 Main Road, Mattituck
631-298-7941, nofodoco.com
Bronze
Farm Country Kitchen
Takeout and outdoor dining available.
Open daily, 11 a.m.–9 p.m.
513 West Main Street, Riverhead
631-369-6311, farmcountrykitchenli.com
