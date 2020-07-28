Indulge in Our Best of the Best East End Desserts with Takeout & Dining

Dan's North ForkHampton Eats

Tasty treats at North Fork Doughnut Company, Photo: Oliver Peterson
No meal is complete without something sweet to linger on the taste buds after the main course is complete, and the East End has plenty of tasty options. This Takeout Tuesday, try our Best of the Best dessert purveyors in the Hamptons and on the North Fork.

HAMPTONS

Platinum
Union Burger Bar
Takeout, indoor and outdoor dining available.
Open 11:30 a.m.–9 p.m.
40 Bowden Square, Southampton
631-377-3323, unionburgerbar.com

Gold
Grindstone Coffee and Donuts
Takeout available.
Open daily, 7 a.m.–4:30 p.m.
7A Main Street, Sag Harbor
631-808-3370, grindstonedonuts.com

Silver
Topping Rose House
Takeout, indoor and outdoor dining available.
Open daily, 5:30–9 p.m.
1 Bridgehampton/Sag Harbor Turnpike Bridgehampton
631-537-0870, toppingrosehouse.com

Bronze
Pierre’s
Takeout and outdoor dining available.
Open Monday–Thursday, 10 a.m.–10 p.m.; Friday–Sunday, 8 a.m.–10 p.m.
2468 Main Street, Bridgehampton
631-537-5110, pierresbridgehampton.com

NORTH FORK

Platinum
North Fork Table & Inn
Takeout, indoor and outdoor dining available.
Restaurant open Wednesday–Friday, 5:30–10 p.m.; Saturday–Sunday 5:30–11 p.m. Food truck open Wednesday–Sunday, 11:30 a.m.–7:30 p.m.
57225 Main Road, Southold
631-765-0177, northforktableandinn.com

Gold
Modern Snack Bar
Takeout and indoor dining available.
Open Wednesday–Saturday, 11:30 a.m.–8 p.m.; Sunday, Noon–8 p.m.
628 Main Road, Aquebogue
631-722-3655, modernsnackbar.com

Silver
North Fork Doughnut Co.
Takeout available.
Open daily, 6 a.m.–5 p.m.
13175 Main Road, Mattituck
631-298-7941, nofodoco.com

Bronze
Farm Country Kitchen
Takeout and outdoor dining available.
Open daily, 11 a.m.–9 p.m.
513 West Main Street, Riverhead
631-369-6311, farmcountrykitchenli.com

Check out all of our 2019 Dan’s Best of the Best winners, and visit DansBOTB.com to find more Hamptons and North Fork businesses and personalities.

