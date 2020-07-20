Celebrating the East End’s Recently Released Wine Class of 2019

Every year, a young generation of East End grapes is harvested and transformed into the following summer’s hot, new wine releases, and the 2019 vintage is especially exciting. “Sauvignon Blanc and Chardonnay grapes came in remarkably flavorful,” Clovis Point winemaker John Leo noted in his annual report on how the year’s weather effected his harvest. “Merlot, Cabernet Franc and Malbec were fully ripe when picked in late October, and waiting into November allowed us to harvest equally ripe Petit Verdot and Cabernet Sauvignon. This was a vintage to celebrate!” Let’s raise a glass to the East End’s class of 2019, and be sure to check each vineyard for even more 2019 vintage offerings.

Anthony Nappa Wines’ 2019 White Pinot Noir: This white wine is pure Pinot Noir made from red grapes and displays a full-bodied, unoaked style with cherry and strawberry flavors, dry finish and a zing of acidity. 2885 Peconic Lane, Peconic. 774-641-7488, anthonynappawines.com

Bedell Cellars’ First Crush White 2019: Fermented in steel, the latest vintage is a dry, aromatic blend with crisp acidity and local minerality. 36225 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-7537, bedellcellars.com

Channing Daughters Winery’s 2019 Ramato: This intriguing orange wine is a skin-fermented Pinot Grigio in a bold copper color and possesses aromas and flavors of honey, dried apricots, pear skin, baked apples, tropical fruits, caramel, coriander and more. 1927 Scuttlehole Road, Bridgehampton. 631-537-7224, channingdaughters.com

Clovis Point’s 2019 Sauvignon Blanc: The wine boasts juicy white peach and grapefruit notes and finishes with elegant, dry minerality, making it an ideal drink to pair with fresh shellfish. 1935 Main Road, Jamesport. 631-722-4222, clovispointwines.com

Croteaux Vineyards’ 2019 Sparkling ‘Jolie’ Cabernet Franc Rosé: Quite the complex bottle of bubbly, this effervescent wine features a strawberry nose, extravagant flavors and an alluring rouge color. 1450 South Harbor Road, Southold. 631-765-6099, croteaux.com

Duck Walk’s 2019 Chardonnay: This dry white wine was fermented in 100% stainless steel and is brimming with fruit flavors. 44535 Main Road, Southold. 631-765-3500; 231 Montauk Highway, Water Mill. 631-726-7555, duckwalk.com

Jamesport Vineyards’ 2019 Estate Albariño: Picked in November, this naturally sweet wine features powerful aromas of crème brulee, pear, baked apple and honey. 1216 Main Road, Jamesport. 631-722-5256, jamesportwines.com

Jason’s Vineyard’s 2019 Chardonnay: This steel fermented wine offers a bright fruit taste and a crisp finish, and it’s best enjoyed with a plate of sharp local cheeses. 1785 Main Road, Jamesport. 631-238-5801, jasonsvineyard.com

Macari Vineyards’ 2019 Rosé: This new release offers a dry, crisp taste with notes of delicate red fruits. 150 Bergen Avenue, Mattituck. 631-298-0100, macariwines.com

Mattebella Vineyards’ 2019 Rosé: The annual favorite returns with an all-new vintage, lovingly created with certified sustainable practices. 46845 Main Road, Southold. 631-655-9554, mattebella.com

McCall Wines’ 2019 Marjorie’s Rosé: Created by blending Syrah, Merlot and Sauvignon Blanc, this rosé offers raspberries and roses on the nose and meyer lemon and watermelon on the palate. 22600 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-5764, mccallwines.com

The Old Field Vineyards’ 2019 Cacklin’ Rosé: Made with Merlot grapes harvested in early October, this salmon pink drink has a bright peach and cherry palate with a good deal of acidity. 59600 Main Road, Southold. 631-765-0004, theoldfield.com

Osprey’s Dominion’s Pinot Gris 2019 Reserve: This high quality wine was aged for six months to enhance its complexity and heighten the pear, orange peel and bread dough aromas, which are followed by a refreshing finish. 44075 Main Road, Peconic. 631-765-6188, ospreysdominion.com

Palmer Vineyards’ Albariño 2019: This wine provides the palate with crisp apple, sweet peach and a touch of orange peel, plus fragrant gardenia. 5120 Sound Avenue, Riverhead. 631-722-9463, palmervineyards.com

Paumanok Vineyards’ Minamilist Chenin Blanc 2019: Made from a hand harvest of only the most pristine clusters of Paumanok’s Chenin Blanc vineyard and placed in steel barrels with little added to the mix, the resulting wine is fresh and light with a subtle yeast note. 1074 Main Road, Aquebogue. 631-722-8800, paumanok.com

Pellegrini Vineyards’ 2019 Rosé Wine: While Pellegrini ages their 2019 vintage red wine to perfection, their refreshing 2019 rosé has burst onto the scene, which warrants a trip to the vineyard to pick up a bottle or four. 23005 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-4111, pellegrinivineyards.com

Pindar Vineyards’ Dr. Dan’s White Blend 2019: One of two new additions to Dr. Dan’s signature collection, this wine is a blend of Viognier, Pinot Grigio, Sauvignon Blanc and Riesling with notes of tropical fruits on the palate and honeysuckle on the nose. 37645 Main Road, Peconic. 631-734-6200, pindar.net

Raphael’s 2019 Rosé of Pinot Noir: The grapes used to make this rosé were hand-harvested early to retain their acidity and fermented dry, creating a full-bodied wine with bright acidity and a long finish that also includes flavors of raspberry and watermelon. 39390 Route 25, Peconic. 631-765-1100, raphaelwine.com

Roanoke Vineyards’ The Wild! 2019: This Chardonnay was wild-fermented in a stainless steel tank to enhance the melon, citrus and fruit cocktail flavors. 3543 Sound Avenue, Riverhead. 631-727-4161, roanokevineyards.net

Sannino Vineyard’s 2019 Bianca Dolce: This semi-sweet rosé made from 100% Merlot grapes is verified gold, receiving a prestigious award at the Finger Lakes Wine Competition. 15975 County Road 48, Cutchogue. 631-734-8282, sanninovineyard.com

Shinn Estate Vineyard’s 2019 First Fruit: Literally the first fruits Shinn Estate harvests each year, their Sauvignon Blanc grapes are blended into a crisp wine best served with seafood. 2000 Oregon Road, Mattituck. 631-804-0367, shinnestatevineyards.com

Suhru Wines’ 2019 Dry Rosé: A blend of Merlot and Cabernet Franc grapes with flinty minerality, this wine has noted of white peach, pink grapefruit and a zingy finish. 28735 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-603-8127, suhruwines.com

Wölffer Estate’s Summer in a Bottle Rosé 2019: Each annual blend more popular than the last, the 2019 rosé boasts a delightful balance of fresh fruit, fine tannins, nice minerality and a soft acidity. 139 Sagg Road, Sagaponack. 631-537-5106, wolffer.com