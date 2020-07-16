See ‘The Andy Cohen Diaries’ Trailer Ahead of Quibi Premiere

Quibi has released the trailer for The Andy Cohen Diaries, the animated series from Hamptonite Andy Cohen, which will premiere on Monday, July 20.

The streamer writes, “In this dishy, animated inside peek into Andy‘s world, Andy will reveal some of his most wild and embarrassing stories with celebrities like Celine Dion, George R.R. Martin, Sarah Jessica Parker and others.

“From the mind of Andy Cohen, comes an animated series chronicling the iconic and untold moments from the pop culture kingpin’s daily life. In this dishy, inside peek into his world, Cohen details his most recent adventures, including irreverent celebrity encounters, behind the scenes of his shows, nights out on the town, and the trials and tribulations of first-time fatherhood.”

The six episode series is considered the next installment of The New York Times bestsellers The Andy Cohen Diaries and Superficial: More Adventures from the Andy Cohen Diaries, which documented three years in the life of the producer, TV host and author in his own cheeky, candid words.

Watch the trailer above.