The Show Must Go On: Virtual & Distanced Performing Arts on the East End

The arts are ubiquitous on the East End, with theaters like Bay Street and Guild Hall home to a host of plays, musical performances and more every summer. Due to the arts not opening until Phase 4 of New York Forward, though, many annual performing arts traditions have changed this summer. Thankfully, many local arts organizations have gone digital with compelling and exciting programs to satiate patrons of the arts.

From a nostalgia-infused throwback to ’70s musical theater to a special concert, get your performing arts fix this summer.

Bay Street Theater

The 29th Annual Starry Night Virtual Gala

Wednesday, July 22, 8 p.m., baystreet.org

Bay Street Theater continues its outside-the-box, high-end performing arts offerings with A Starry Night, hosted by Richard Kind. A tribute to Broadway musicals of the 1970s, this special streaming event will feature the talents of André De Shields, Ben Vereen, Betty Buckley, Melissa Errico, Hunter Parrish, Arianna Rosario, Raul Esparza, Trent Saunders, Josh Young, Omar Lopez-Cepero and others. The show’s script is written by Scooter Pietsch, whose play Windfall was scheduled to be part of the 2020 mainstage season.

Bridgehampton Chamber Music Festival

Summer Festival at Home

July 26, August 2, August 9,

August 16, August 23, bcmf.org

The annual Bridgehampton Chamber Music Festival will go digital this year, with five performances throughout July and August. This year’s themes include “All About Mozart,” “Dvořák/Moravec–A New Country,” “Shifting Winds,” “Travel the World at Home” and “Boccherini & Mendelssohn: Virtuosity.” All shows will be on YouTube.

Our Virtual Variety Show

Saturday, July 25, 7 p.m., ourfabulousvarietyshow.org

Singers, dancers, drag queens, fire dancers, aerial artists, belly dancers, comedians and more perform in OFVS’s fourth virtual variety show.

Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center

Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes

Drive-In Benefit Concert

Great Lawn, 35 Main Street, Westhampton Beach

Saturday, July 25, 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., whbpac.org

This special drive-in fundraising event will benefit WHBPAC. Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes are known for hits like “I Don’t Want to Go Home” and “The Fever.” Limited to 160 cars, benefit attendees will be treated to an extraordinary experience with food delivery from local Westhampton eateries, gourmet food trucks and a return to live music. No tickets will be issued for this event; a contactless “drive-up” is planned for attendees to check-in for their pre-reserved parking spot. Tickets are $275 and up.