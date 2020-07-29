Wellness Wednesday: Outdoor Yoga

While fitness studios on Long Island have not been given the green light to open doors due to COVID-19, many are taking the workout outdoors for the summer. Here are a few options for socially distanced outdoor yoga in the Hamptons.

Wölffer Estate Vineyard offers its well-known Yoga in the Vines again this summer. “Feel your inner peace and relish in the serenity of the beautiful Wölffer property while you stimulate your body, mind and soul,” reads the website. Instructors include Erica Velasquez and Lois Nesbitt. Classes are held on Saturday and Sunday. Visit wolffer.com.

Yoga on the Farm at The Green School in Sagaponack is also back this summer. Class takes place on the farm while goats, pigs and chickens roam around. Classes are every Monday and Wednesday from 6 to 7 p.m. Visit the-green-school.org.

Mandala Yoga Center for the Healing Arts in Amagansett is offering yoga in the Amagansett Square. Visit the website for a full schedule of classes, mandalayoga.com.

Good Ground Yoga in Hampton Bays is offering outdoor yoga classes with instructor Leslie Pearlman, with dates coming up for a private location in East Quogue. Visit goodgroundyoga.com for a schedule.

One Ocean Yoga, which is located at Channing Daughters Vineyard in Bridgehampton, has a tent studio set up in the vineyard. Classes are limited to 20 guests and students must provide their own mats and props. Visit oneoceanyoga.com.

Hamptons Yoga Healing Arts in Westhampton Beach is offering a variety of outdoor classes that take place the yard behind the studio, on a dock in Riverhead and on a private oceanfront beach. To view a schedule, visit hamptonsyogahealingarts.com.

Ananda Wellness Yoga in Southampton is offering yoga at the ocean at Gin Lane Beach as well as yoga on Ananda’s terrace. For more info, visit anandawellnessyoga.com.

