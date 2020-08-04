Taste East End Fresh with Our Best of the Best Sushi

When it comes to fresh seafood, it’s hard to get much fresher than East End sushi. Last year, we asked our readers to vote for the restaurants they think serve the best sushi across the Hamptons and North Fork, and their selections do not disappoint. This Takeout Tuesday, place an order with one of our 2019 Best of the Best sushi winners, and look forward to a fierce competition in the next BOTB contest, thanks to the Hamptons’ newest contender.
Discover more East End Takeout & Delivery.
HAMPTONS
Platinum
Sen Restaurant
Takeout and outdoor dining available.
Open Friday–Wednesday, Noon–10 p.m.
23 Main Street, Sag Harbor
631-725-1774, senrestaurant.com
Gold
Citarella
Takeout available.
Open daily, 8 a.m.–7 p.m.
20 Hampton Road, Southampton (with locations in East Hampton and Bridgehampton)
631-283-6600, citarella.com
Silver
Zok-kon
Indoor dining available.
Open daily, 5–10 p.m.
47 Montauk Highway, East Hampton
631-604-5585, zokkoneasthampton.com
Bronze
Suki Zuki
Takeout available.
Open Thursday–Tuesday, 6–9 p.m.
688 Montauk Highway, Water Mill
631-726-4600, facebook.com/sukizukihamptons
NORTH FORK
Platinum
Stirling Sake
Takeout and outdoor dining available.
Open Monday, Thursday, 5–9 p.m.; Friday, 5–10 p.m.; Saturday, Noon–10 p.m.; Sunday, Noon–9 p.m.
477 Main Street, Greenport
631-477-6782, stirlingsake.com
Gold
Tony’s Fusion North
Takeout available.
Open daily, 11 a.m.–10 p.m.
9650 Main Road, Mattituck
631-298-2158, tonysfusionnorth.com
Silver
Sakura Japanese Restaurant
Takeout and indoor dining available.
Thursday–Saturday, 11 a.m.–10:30 p.m.; Sunday, Noon–10:30 p.m.
204 Front Street, Greenport
631-477-3888, sakuragreenport.com
Bronze
Haiku Sushi
Takeout and outdoor dining available.
Open daily, 11 a.m.–9 p.m.
40 East Main Street, Riverhead
631-727-7778, haikuriverhead.com
Check out all of our 2019 Dan’s Best of the Best winners, and visit DansBOTB.com to find more Hamptons and North Fork businesses and personalities.