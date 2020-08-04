Taste East End Fresh with Our Best of the Best Sushi

When it comes to fresh seafood, it’s hard to get much fresher than East End sushi. Last year, we asked our readers to vote for the restaurants they think serve the best sushi across the Hamptons and North Fork, and their selections do not disappoint. This Takeout Tuesday, place an order with one of our 2019 Best of the Best sushi winners, and look forward to a fierce competition in the next BOTB contest, thanks to the Hamptons’ newest contender.

HAMPTONS

Platinum

Sen Restaurant

Takeout and outdoor dining available.

Open Friday–Wednesday, Noon–10 p.m.

23 Main Street, Sag Harbor

631-725-1774, senrestaurant.com

Gold

Citarella

Takeout available.

Open daily, 8 a.m.–7 p.m.

20 Hampton Road, Southampton (with locations in East Hampton and Bridgehampton)

631-283-6600, citarella.com



Silver

Zok-kon

Indoor dining available.

Open daily, 5–10 p.m.

47 Montauk Highway, East Hampton

631-604-5585, zokkoneasthampton.com

Bronze

Suki Zuki

Takeout available.

Open Thursday–Tuesday, 6–9 p.m.

688 Montauk Highway, Water Mill

631-726-4600, facebook.com/sukizukihamptons

NORTH FORK

Platinum

Stirling Sake

Takeout and outdoor dining available.

Open Monday, Thursday, 5–9 p.m.; Friday, 5–10 p.m.; Saturday, Noon–10 p.m.; Sunday, Noon–9 p.m.

477 Main Street, Greenport

631-477-6782, stirlingsake.com

Gold

Tony’s Fusion North

Takeout available.

Open daily, 11 a.m.–10 p.m.

9650 Main Road, Mattituck

631-298-2158, tonysfusionnorth.com

Silver

Sakura Japanese Restaurant

Takeout and indoor dining available.

Thursday–Saturday, 11 a.m.–10:30 p.m.; Sunday, Noon–10:30 p.m.

204 Front Street, Greenport

631-477-3888, sakuragreenport.com

Bronze

Haiku Sushi

Takeout and outdoor dining available.

Open daily, 11 a.m.–9 p.m.

40 East Main Street, Riverhead

631-727-7778, haikuriverhead.com

