Taste East End Fresh with Our Best of the Best Sushi

DAVID TAYLOR August 4, 2020
When it comes to fresh seafood, it’s hard to get much fresher than East End sushi. Last year, we asked our readers to vote for the restaurants they think serve the best sushi across the Hamptons and North Fork, and their selections do not disappoint. This Takeout Tuesday, place an order with one of our 2019 Best of the Best sushi winners, and look forward to a fierce competition in the next BOTB contest, thanks to the Hamptons’ newest contender.

HAMPTONS

Platinum
Sen Restaurant
Takeout and outdoor dining available.
Open Friday–Wednesday, Noon–10 p.m.
23 Main Street, Sag Harbor
631-725-1774, senrestaurant.com

Gold
Citarella
Takeout available.
Open daily, 8 a.m.–7 p.m.
20 Hampton Road, Southampton (with locations in East Hampton and Bridgehampton)
631-283-6600, citarella.com

Silver
Zok-kon
Indoor dining available.
Open daily, 5–10 p.m.
47 Montauk Highway, East Hampton
631-604-5585, zokkoneasthampton.com

Bronze
Suki Zuki
Takeout available.
Open Thursday–Tuesday, 6–9 p.m.
688 Montauk Highway, Water Mill
631-726-4600, facebook.com/sukizukihamptons

NORTH FORK

Platinum
Stirling Sake
Takeout and outdoor dining available.
Open Monday, Thursday, 5–9 p.m.; Friday, 5–10 p.m.; Saturday, Noon–10 p.m.; Sunday, Noon–9 p.m.
477 Main Street, Greenport
631-477-6782, stirlingsake.com

Gold
Tony’s Fusion North
Takeout available.
Open daily, 11 a.m.–10 p.m.
9650 Main Road, Mattituck
631-298-2158, tonysfusionnorth.com

Silver
Sakura Japanese Restaurant
Takeout and indoor dining available. 
Thursday–Saturday, 11 a.m.–10:30 p.m.; Sunday, Noon–10:30 p.m.
204 Front Street, Greenport
631-477-3888, sakuragreenport.com

Bronze
Haiku Sushi
Takeout and outdoor dining available.
Open daily, 11 a.m.–9 p.m.
40 East Main Street, Riverhead
631-727-7778, haikuriverhead.com

