2020 Empowers Africa Film Festival in Photos

In celebration of World Lion Day and World Elephant Day, Empowers Africa, a nonprofit dedicated to Sub-Saharan Africa conservation, held its 2020 annual film festival in Southampton in partnership with Southampton Arts Center on Sunday, August 9. Attendees gathered on the lawn to enjoy a collection of short and long documentaries made by some of Africa’s leading documentary filmmakers, including Beverly and Derek Joubert who have made over 25 National Geographic films.

