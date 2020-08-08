Jay-Z to Open Roc Nation School of Music, Sports & Entertainment

East Hampton’s Jay-Z has announced a collaboration with Long Island University to open the Roc Nation School of Music, Sports & Entertainment.

According to a press release, the “Roc Nation School of Music, Sports & Entertainment will prepare students for a wide range of careers in performance, entrepreneurship, all aspects of music, and sports business management. Students will engage with university professors, alongside visiting guest artists and lecturers, while participating in immersive internships, ensuring they graduate with both hands-on experience and a network of professional contacts.”

The school will also provide a scholarship to 25% of enrolled students. The Roc Nation Hope Scholarship will help students “graduate from the Roc Nation School of Music, Sports & Entertainment debt-free, and will receive individualized support and mentorship. The Roc Nation Hope Scholars will be selected from a pool of academically competitive, New York-based first-time freshmen with the highest need.”

“Our proximity in and around New York City’s epicenter of music and sports clearly positions us to offer unparalleled experiential learning and access to professional opportunities that will launch students to success,” said LIU President Dr. Kimberly Cline. “We look forward to joining with Roc Nation to offer an unprecedented educational resource that opens up the entertainment and sports world to a new and eager generation.”

The Roc Nation School of Music, Sports & Entertainment will begin accepting applicants for the Fall 2021 semester this fall.