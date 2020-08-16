South O’ the Highway

Robert Downey Jr. to Produce New Drama for Apple

The show is a unique take on a crime drama.

SOTH Team August 16, 2020
Robert Downey Jr. at the Avengers: Infinity War premiere
Robert Downey Jr. at the Avengers: Infinity War premiere, Photo: ©PATRICKMCMULLAN.COM

Variety reports that East Hampton’s Robert Downey Jr. and wife Susan will produce a new drama for the Apple TV+ streaming service.

The as-yet untitled show, which received a straight-to-series order from Apple, is based on Michael Lista‘s Toronto Life article “The Sting.” According to Variety, the article “follows a frustrated Canadian detective who takes on a decades-old cold case in hopes of winning a confession and becoming a hero. The case quickly spirals out of control when the undercover cop attempts an elaborate sting, adding playacting cops, taxpayer resources, and an unexpected friendship with the peculiar target.”

Downey Jr. is reportedly considering playing a supporting character in the series, which would mark the first regular role he’s played on TV in 20 years.

