Southampton Arts Center’s Collectors Sale First Look Reception in Photos

Southampton Arts Center held its inaugural Collectors Sale First Look Cocktail Reception in the theater on Thursday, August 27, 2020. Due to current government restrictions and guidelines, attendance was extremely limited, but did include celebrities Brooke Shields and Jean Shafiroff. Guests in attendance, all of whom wore masks, had exclusive access to works from over 70 artists. Margaritas and tacos from the Disco Tacos food truck were enjoyed as art enthusiasts purchased artwork and perused the gallery. In-person sales continue through September 13 and online through December 31. All proceeds benefit SAC. 2020 Vision is also on exhibit through December 27, curated by David Kratz and Stephanie Roach.

To learn more about Southampton Arts Center, visit southamptonartscenter.org.