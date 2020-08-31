Southampton Arts Center’s Collectors Sale First Look Reception in Photos

    Southampton Arts Center's Collectors Sale First Look Cocktail Reception

    Barbara Lassen
    Artist Paton Miller with his artwork

    Barbara Lassen
    Paul Travis, Michael Drury, Melinda Hackett and Mark Fichandler

    Barbara Lassen
    Southampton Arts Center's Collectors Sale First Look Cocktail Reception

    Barbara Lassen
    Polina Proshkina

    Barbara Lassen
    Elyn Kronemeyer and Eima Raza

    Barbara Lassen
    Rive Weiner and Almond Zigmund

    Barbara Lassen
    Cristina Matos, Daniela Kronemeyer

    Barbara Lassen
    Willa Bernstein and Kitty Clay

    Barbara Lassen
    Diana Torres of Southampton Arts Center

    Barbara Lassen
    Southampton Arts Center's Collectors Sale First Look Cocktail Reception

    Barbara Lassen
    Joshua Magdaleno and Fabrizio Duque of Disco Tacos

    Barbara Lassen
    Southampton Arts Center's Collectors Sale First Look Cocktail Reception

    Barbara Lassen
    Denis Leon and Artem Mirolevich

    Barbara Lassen
    Dinah Maxwell Smith and Carol Margaritis

    Barbara Lassen
    Jay Hunt

    Barbara Lassen
    Southampton Arts Center's Collectors Sale First Look Cocktail Reception

    Barbara Lassen
    Jennifer Wotjas and Yubal Marquez Fleites

    Barbara Lassen
    Robin and Frederica Pauli

    Barbara Lassen
    Southampton Arts Center's Collectors Sale First Look Cocktail Reception

    Barbara Lassen
    Scott Bluedorn and Rowan Hausman

    Barbara Lassen
    David Kratz, Greg Unis and Brooke Shields, who only removed their masks for a two-second photo

    Barbara Lassen
    Brooke Shields' quote at Southampton Arts Center

    Barbara Lassen
    Amelia Doggwiler and Dale Cohen

    Barbara Lassen
    Cristina Matos, Paton Miller

    Barbara Lassen
    Southampton Arts Center's Collectors Sale First Look Cocktail Reception

    Barbara Lassen
    Sarah Matos and Marlene Esposito of SAC

    Barbara Lassen
    Bob and Roxana Tetenbaum

    Barbara Lassen
    Jean Shafiroff, Roberta Marroquin, Veronica Leone

    Barbara Lassen
    Jean Shafiroff

    Barbara Lassen
    Cristina Matos and Sarah Matos

    Barbara Lassen
    Southampton Arts Center's Collectors Sale First Look Cocktail Reception

    Barbara Lassen
    Smiling faces (we assume) at Southampton Arts Center's Collectors Sale First Look Cocktail Reception

    Barbara Lassen
    Southampton Arts Center's Collectors Sale First Look Cocktail Reception

    Barbara Lassen
    Amy Kirwin, Tom Dunn

    Barbara Lassen
    Bites by Disco Tacos

    Barbara Lassen
    Photo Galleries

    Southampton Arts Center’s Collectors Sale First Look Reception in Photos

    BARBARA LASSEN August 31, 2020

    Southampton Arts Center held its inaugural Collectors Sale First Look Cocktail Reception in the theater on Thursday, August 27, 2020. Due to current government restrictions and guidelines, attendance was extremely limited, but did include celebrities Brooke Shields and Jean Shafiroff. Guests in attendance, all of whom wore masks, had exclusive access to works from over 70 artists. Margaritas and tacos from the Disco Tacos food truck were enjoyed as art enthusiasts purchased artwork and perused the gallery. In-person sales continue through September 13 and online through December 31. All proceeds benefit SAC. 2020 Vision is also on exhibit through December 27, curated by David Kratz and Stephanie Roach.

    To learn more about Southampton Arts Center, visit southamptonartscenter.org.

