SoFo to Host ‘March of the Penguins’ Outdoor Movie Screening

The grounds of the South Fork Natural History Museum (SoFo) in Bridgehampton will play host to a screening of March of the Penguins, its premiere outdoor family film showing on Friday, September 4, at 7 p.m.

March of the Penguins is the 2005 French nature documentary, directed and co-written by Luc Jacquet, and co-produced by Bonne Pioche and the National Geographic Society. It won the 2006 Oscar for Best Documentary Feature.

The film follows the yearly journey of the emperor penguins of Antarctica. At breeding age, the penguins leave the ocean to walk inland to their ancestral breeding grounds. Penguins then participate in a courtship that results in the hatching of a chick. For these chicks to survive, both parents make multiple journeys between the ocean and the breeding grounds.

Tickets to the event are limited to a maximum of 50 guests. Each group will be given a 10’ x 10’ sitting area so that social distancing can be enforced. Temperature checks will also be taken as guests enter. “We are committed to the safety and well-being of our attendees and our staff,” reads an email from SoFo. “Masks are mandatory when entering and moving around the grounds.” They also suggest that guests bring blankets and chairs for viewing.

Prior to the film, museum tours of up to 10 people at a time will be offered from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Hampton Coffee Company will be on hand, providing refreshments from their mobile unit.

There is also a chance to meet real penguins. “We are very excited to announce that we will auction at our event a VIP Private Family Tour for four at the Long Island Aquarium to meet the penguins with a private tour of the New York Marine Rescue Center,” reads the email.

The cost of the film showing is $100 for two guests, $250 for families up to four, and viewers can add $25 per person for groups up to eight. Visit sofo.org for more information. To reserve tickets, or if you’re unable to attend the film and would still like to bid on the auction item, contact Diana Aceti at daceti@sofo.org.