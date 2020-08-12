Wellness Wednesday: Incorporating East End Superfoods

Superfoods offer extra nutrients to help with a variety of health issues and overall wellness—including helping your body fight cancer, aiding with heart health or just giving you that that extra energy boost. The East End is lucky to have access to an abundance of locally grown and harvested superfoods, and you don’t have to look very far to find them. At your local farm stand, you’ll find a variety of fruits and vegetables filled with antioxidants and health benefits.

Blueberries, high in potassium and vitamin C, can reportedly lower risk of heart disease and cancer and also act as an anti-inflammatory. Strawberries are also loaded with antioxidants, said to be good for heart health and blood sugar control. But when it comes to berries, the most antioxidants are found in blackberries, filled with vitamin C, vitamin K, fiber and manganese—just a few of this berry’s health benefits may include reduced cholesterol, managing blood sugar and even boosted brain health, according to reports.

Grab yourself a juicy heirloom tomato—it’s filled with the antioxidant lycopene, linked to reducing heart disease and cancer. Beets have many nutrients that may help with blood pressure. Brussels sprouts are rich in vitamin K, high in fiber and may help fight against cancer. Sweet potatoes offer a dose of vitamin A—great for the immune system. Carrots boost eye health and green peppers are filled with vitamin C.

And let’s not forget our leafy greens. Spinach is very high in vitamin K, great for bone health. Kale, also high in vitamin K, is said to help reduce cholesterol, among many other health benefits.

Farm fresh eggs are filled with protein. They are also filled with essential amino acids and many vitamins. It’s one of the most nutritious foods around.

It’s well documented that salmon is filled with omega-3 fatty acids, offering a heart-healthy meal option. Locally, bluefish is also high in omega-3s.

Heading into the fall, apple season offers a food option that is chock-full of antioxidants, and said to help with heart health, weight loss and good gut bacteria. Pumpkin offers alpha and beta-carotene, known for fighting cancer.

Local honey can offer antioxidants and anti-bacterial properties. Bee pollen can help reduce stress and strengthen the immune system.

And the cherry (also a superfood) on top is that you can create wonderful healthy meals with all of these ingredients—whether a bowl, smoothie, salad or just served on its own. Your body will thank you!

