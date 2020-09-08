Enjoy East End’s Best of the Best Frozen Yogurt Before Summer Ends

While frozen yogurt and ice cream can be enjoyed even in the dead of winter, there’s something special about a chillingly cold scoop on a hot summer day. With the first official day of fall on Tuesday, September 22 and East End temperatures in the 70s this week, there’s still time to enjoy this wonderfully juxtaposed experience. Find the Best of the Best frozen yogurt in the Hamptons and on the North Fork at the eateries below.

HAMPTONS

Platinum

BuddhaBerry

Takeout available.

Open Monday–Tuesday, Noon–10 p.m.; Wednesday, Noon–9:30 p.m.; Friday, Noon–11 p.m.; Saturday, 11 a.m.–11 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m.–10 p.m.

125 Main Street, Sag Harbor

631-808-3888, buddhaberry.com

Gold

Pink Frog Cafe

Takeout available.

Open daily 8 a.m.–10 p.m.

34 Etna Avenue, Montauk

631-483-5989, facebook.com/pinkfrogcafe

Silver

Yummylicious!

Takeout available.

Open daily, 11 a.m.–11 p.m.

2 Main Street Sag Harbor

631-223-8119, yummylicioussagharbor.com

Bronze

Scoop du Jour

Takeout available.

Open Sunday–Thursday, 7 a.m.–5 p.m.; Friday–Saturday, 7 a.m.–9:30 p.m.

35 Newtown Lane, East Hampton

631-329-4883

NORTH FORK

Platinum

Flavors Dessert Cafe

Takeout available.

Open daily.

216 Front Street, Greenport

631-477-5042, flavorsgreenport.com

Gold

Scoops & Grinds

Takeout available.

Open Wednesday–Sunday, 9 a.m.–5 p.m.

31000 Main Road, Cutchogue

631-734-8382, facebook.com/scoopsgrinds

Silver

Greenport Creamery

Takeout available.

Open Monday–Thursday, Noon–7 p.m.; Friday–Saturday Noon–10 p.m.; Sunday, Noon–9 p.m.

142 Main Street, Greenport

631-333-2818, greenportcreamery.com

Bronze

Dari-land Ice Cream

Takeout available.

Open daily, 11 a.m.–9 p.m.

51 Main Road, Riverhead

631-727-0220, facebook.com/dari.land.ice.cream

