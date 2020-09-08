Enjoy East End’s Best of the Best Frozen Yogurt Before Summer Ends

While frozen yogurt and ice cream can be enjoyed even in the dead of winter, there’s something special about a chillingly cold scoop on a hot summer day. With the first official day of fall on Tuesday, September 22 and East End temperatures in the 70s this week, there’s still time to enjoy this wonderfully juxtaposed experience. Find the Best of the Best frozen yogurt in the Hamptons and on the North Fork at the eateries below.
Check out the 2019 Best of the Best Ice Cream on the East End.
HAMPTONS
Platinum
BuddhaBerry
Takeout available.
Open Monday–Tuesday, Noon–10 p.m.; Wednesday, Noon–9:30 p.m.; Friday, Noon–11 p.m.; Saturday, 11 a.m.–11 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m.–10 p.m.
125 Main Street, Sag Harbor
631-808-3888, buddhaberry.com
Gold
Pink Frog Cafe
Takeout available.
Open daily 8 a.m.–10 p.m.
34 Etna Avenue, Montauk
631-483-5989, facebook.com/pinkfrogcafe
Silver
Yummylicious!
Takeout available.
Open daily, 11 a.m.–11 p.m.
2 Main Street Sag Harbor
631-223-8119, yummylicioussagharbor.com
Bronze
Scoop du Jour
Takeout available.
Open Sunday–Thursday, 7 a.m.–5 p.m.; Friday–Saturday, 7 a.m.–9:30 p.m.
35 Newtown Lane, East Hampton
631-329-4883
Discover more East End Takeout & Delivery.
NORTH FORK
Platinum
Flavors Dessert Cafe
Takeout available.
Open daily.
216 Front Street, Greenport
631-477-5042, flavorsgreenport.com
Gold
Scoops & Grinds
Takeout available.
Open Wednesday–Sunday, 9 a.m.–5 p.m.
31000 Main Road, Cutchogue
631-734-8382, facebook.com/scoopsgrinds
Silver
Greenport Creamery
Takeout available.
Open Monday–Thursday, Noon–7 p.m.; Friday–Saturday Noon–10 p.m.; Sunday, Noon–9 p.m.
142 Main Street, Greenport
631-333-2818, greenportcreamery.com
Bronze
Dari-land Ice Cream
Takeout available.
Open daily, 11 a.m.–9 p.m.
51 Main Road, Riverhead
631-727-0220, facebook.com/dari.land.ice.cream
Check out all of our 2019 Dan’s Best of the Best winners, and visit DansBOTB.com to find more Hamptons and North Fork businesses and personalities. And keep an eye out for announcements about the 2020 contest!