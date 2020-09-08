Hampton Eats

Enjoy East End’s Best of the Best Frozen Yogurt Before Summer Ends

This week's Takeout Tuesday special is...

DAVID TAYLOR September 8, 2020
Healthy diet summer dessert, vanilla and berry frozen yogurt or soft ice cream in white bowls, isolated on light blue background copy space
Image: 123RF

While frozen yogurt and ice cream can be enjoyed even in the dead of winter, there’s something special about a chillingly cold scoop on a hot summer day. With the first official day of fall on Tuesday, September 22 and East End temperatures in the 70s this week, there’s still time to enjoy this wonderfully juxtaposed experience. Find the Best of the Best frozen yogurt in the Hamptons and on the North Fork at the eateries below.

Check out the 2019 Best of the Best Ice Cream on the East End.

HAMPTONS

Platinum
BuddhaBerry
Takeout available.
Open Monday–Tuesday, Noon–10 p.m.; Wednesday, Noon–9:30 p.m.; Friday, Noon–11 p.m.; Saturday, 11 a.m.–11 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m.–10 p.m.
125 Main Street, Sag Harbor
631-808-3888, buddhaberry.com

Gold
Pink Frog Cafe
Takeout available.
Open daily 8 a.m.–10 p.m.
34 Etna Avenue, Montauk
631-483-5989, facebook.com/pinkfrogcafe

Silver
Yummylicious!
Takeout available.
Open daily, 11 a.m.–11 p.m.
2 Main Street Sag Harbor
631-223-8119, yummylicioussagharbor.com

Bronze
Scoop du Jour
Takeout available.
Open Sunday–Thursday, 7 a.m.–5 p.m.; Friday–Saturday, 7 a.m.–9:30 p.m.
35 Newtown Lane, East Hampton
631-329-4883

Discover more East End Takeout & Delivery.

NORTH FORK

Platinum
Flavors Dessert Cafe
Takeout available.
Open daily.
216 Front Street, Greenport
631-477-5042, flavorsgreenport.com

Gold
Scoops & Grinds
Takeout available.
Open Wednesday–Sunday, 9 a.m.–5 p.m.
31000 Main Road, Cutchogue
631-734-8382, facebook.com/scoopsgrinds

Silver
Greenport Creamery
Takeout available.
Open Monday–Thursday, Noon–7 p.m.; Friday–Saturday Noon–10 p.m.; Sunday, Noon–9 p.m.
142 Main Street, Greenport
631-333-2818, greenportcreamery.com

Bronze
Dari-land Ice Cream
Takeout available.
Open daily, 11 a.m.–9 p.m.
51 Main Road, Riverhead
631-727-0220, facebook.com/dari.land.ice.cream

Check out all of our 2019 Dan’s Best of the Best winners, and visit DansBOTB.com to find more Hamptons and North Fork businesses and personalities. And keep an eye out for announcements about the 2020 contest!

Related Articles

September 5, 2020
318

Weekend Dish: Elaia, Main Street Tavern and More

A delicious dish at Elaia Estiatorio,, Photo: Courtesy Le CollectiveM
September 2, 2020
622

Labor Day Weekend Dining and Takeout on the East End

gyro with greek salad and tzatziki sauce
September 1, 2020
342

Savor the Best of the Best Gyros in the Hamptons and on the North Fork

Baked chicken wings with sesame seeds and sweet chili sauce on white wooden board
August 25, 2020
1,470

East End Chicken Wings Aren’t Just Good, They’re Best of the Best