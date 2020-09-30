Fall on the East End: Corn Mazes Galore

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

It’s fall on the East End once again, and that means it’s time for pumpkin spice lattes, apple picking, toasty nights by the roaring fire and, of course, corn mazes. Find your way through this year’s fun, and sometimes challenging, mazes!

HAMPTONS

Fairview Farm at Mecox

Open daily, 10 a.m.–6 p.m.

19 Horsemill Lane, Bridgehampton

631-537-6154, fairviewfarmatmecox.com

Fairview Farm’s popular Maize returns for its 20th year with an all-new design, featuring an easy route and a much more challenge path through eight acres of winding paths through 10-feet-tall corn. One bridge per route offers stunning views of the Atlantic Ocean, Mecox Bay and the surrounding farmland. The Maize is open through November 8 and costs $12 per person.

Hank’s Pumpkintown

Open daily, 9:30 a.m.–5:45 p.m.

​240 Montauk Highway, Water Mill

631-726-4667, hankspumpkintown.com

The Maze Park offers many great adventures for families to embark on. The Finger Foods Game is an interactive maze game where families try to find five different educational food group stations, coloring a finger with chalk at each station. At the end, you’ll match the pattern of colors on your finger to the food chart to learn what healthy food you should try this week for a surge of good luck. The Spooky Pumpkin Maze offers 13 illustrated storyboards that tell the story of Spookley the Square Pumpkin. The Farm Scene Investigation Corn Maze is much longer than the other two, taking about an hour to complete. Set up like a classic “whodunnit,” families search for clue stations to eliminate potential suspects, weapons and locations to figure out what happened to Farmer Joe. Admission to the Maze Park is $15 and includes unlimited wagon rides, tractor rides

NORTH FORK

Harbes Family Farm

Open Monday–Friday, 11 a.m.–5 p.m.; Saturday–Sunday, 9 a.m.–6 p.m.

715 Sound Avenue, Mattituck

631-482-7641, harbesfamilyfarm.com

Dorothy and Toto need your help finding their way home through the Wizard of Oz Maze. Along the way, you’re likely to meet the Tin Woodsman, the Cowardly Lion and the Scarecrow. The maze is $4 on weekdays and $4.95 on weekends and holidays.

Harbes Farms Jamesport

Open Saturday–Sunday, 9 a.m.–6 p.m.

1223 Maine Road, Jamesport

631-494-4796, harbesfamilyfarm.com

Test your family’s knowledge of the thief with a heart of gold in the all-new Robin Hood Corn Maze Trivia Challenge. As an added bonus, you can even help Robin Hood accomplish a special, interactive video mission. The maze is $9 per person.

Harbes Orchard

Open Monday–Friday, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.; Saturday–Sunday, 9 a.m.–6 p.m.

5698 Sound Avenue, Riverhead

631-683-8388, harbesfamilyfarm.com

Part of the apple picking package is the orchard’s Robin Hood Corn Maze, which, like the Jamesport version, tests the family’s knowledge of Robin Hood trivia and offers an interactive video mission.

Stakey’s Pumpkin Farm

Open Monday–Friday, Noon–5 p.m.; Saturday–Sunday, 9 a.m.–5 p.m.

270 West Lane, Aquebogue

631-722-3467, stakeyspumpkinfarm.com

The 2020 corn maze is open seven days a week and costs $7 per person. The three-acre maze offers wit-testing trivia that will guide you to the exit if you answer correctly or lead you astray if you guess wrong. Hayrides are also offered daily, with the Snack Shack and hand/arm painting added into the mix on weekends.