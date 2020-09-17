Your 2020 Guide to Picking Pumpkins and Apples on the East End

There are so many things to do in the Hamptons and on the North Fork during the fall season, but when it comes to good, old-fashioned family fun, nothing beats apple and pumpkin picking. Thankfully, these outdoor activities provide ample space to maintain proper social distancing, so you can have fun and stay healthy this season. Just don’t forget your mask and hand sanitizer!
HAMPTONS
Fairview Farm at Mecox
Open daily, 10 a.m.–6 p.m.
19 Horsemill Lane, Bridgehampton
631-537-6154, fairviewfarmatmecox.com
After you complete this year’s challenging Maize, explore the vast pumpkin patch in search of your ideal pumpkin, gourd or squash, or take one of the many pre-picked veggies home with you.
Hank’s Pumpkintown
Open daily, 9:30 a.m.–5:45 p.m.
240 Montauk Highway, Water Mill
631-726-4667, hankspumpkintown.com
Pick your pumpkin straight from the vine or select one of the perfect pumpkins on display. There are plenty of other fall decorations to choose from too, including gourds, corn stalks, big straw bales, colorful mums, Montauk daisies and décor. Apple picking is available on weekends.
The Milk Pail
Open Friday–Sunday, 10 a.m.–5:30 p.m.
50 Horsemill Lane, Water Mill
631-537-2565, milk-pail.com
The Milk Pail boasts an impressive assortment of pumpkins to choose from, plus an expansive orchard full of apples ready to be picked. Apples are sold by the bag, and pumpkins are individually priced. U-Pick is available through the end of October.
Seven Ponds Orchard
Open daily, 9 am.–6 p.m.
65 Seven Ponds Road, Water Mill
631-726-8015, facebook.com/seven-ponds-orchard
One of the only Hamptons orchards open during the week, Seven Ponds Orchard offers raspberries, cherry tomatoes, string beans, eggplants, pinto beans, pumpkin and apple picking through Thanksgiving.
NORTH FORK
Gabrielsen’s Country Farm
Open daily, 8 a.m.–6:30 p.m. through Christmas Eve.
200 Herricks Lane, Jamesport
631-722-3259, gabrielsenscountryfarm.com
Find mums, asters, cabbage, kale and, of course, pumpkins at the farm. The kids are sure to have a blast on the train rides beginning Saturday, September 19.
Harbes Family Farm
Open Monday–Friday, 11 a.m.–5 p.m.; Saturday–Sunday, 9 a.m.–6 p.m.
715 Sound Avenue, Mattituck
631-482-7641, harbesfamilyfarm.com
The eight-acre pumpkin patch is set to open on Saturday, September 19, when families will be able to pick a wide variety of pumpkins right off the vine.
Harbes Farms Jamesport
Open Saturday–Sunday, 9 a.m.–6 p.m.
1223 Maine Road, Jamesport
631-494-4796, harbesfamilyfarm.com
Harbes offers even more pumpkin picking fun on weekends when the Jamesport location opens its nine-acre pumpkin patch. Find the perfect pumpkin for your doorstep beginning Saturday, September 19 through the end of October.
Harbes Orchard
Open Monday–Friday, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.; Saturday–Sunday, 9 a.m.–6 p.m.
5698 Sound Avenue, Riverhead
631-683-8388, harbesfamilyfarm.com
Open now through November 1, the apple-filled orchard also boasts nine acres of pumpkins ready to be picked off the vine. And best of all, the picking package includes apple picking, as well.
Krupski Farms
Open daily, 10 a.m.–6 p.m.
38030 Main Road, Peconic
631-734-7841, facebook.com/krupski-farms
Find pumpkins big and small, and so much more at Krupski Farms. And don’t forget to take your picture with the new and improved Peanuts photo board.
Stakey’s Pumpkin Farm
Open Monday–Friday, Noon–5 p.m.; Saturday–Sunday, 9 a.m.–5 p.m.
270 West Lane, Aquebogue
631-722-3467, stakeyspumpkinfarm.com
Pick from 18 pumpkin varieties growing on a spacious 26-acre field. Pumpkins are 69 cents per pound. The farm is open through Halloween.
Wickham’s Fruit Farm
Open Monday–Saturday, 10 a.m.–3 p.m.
28700 Main Road, Cutchogue
631-734-6441, wickhamsfruitfarm.com
One of the largest farms on the North Fork, boasting approximately 300 acres, Wickham’s offers a bountiful harvest ripe for the picking. The September U-Pick is apples (Saturdays only) and will be followed by pumpkins in October.
Woodside Orchards Aquebogue
Open Thursday–Tuesday, 11:30 a.m.–5:30 p.m.
729 Main Road, Aquebogue
631-722-5770, woodsideorchards.com
Get ready to pick some juicy apples at Woodside Orchards’ Aquebogue location, starting on Monday, September 21. Peck-sized bags are $20 and must be purchased to enter the orchard. U-Pick is open through Columbus Day.
Woodside Orchards Jamesport
Open Saturday–Sunday, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.
116 Manor Lane, Jamesport
woodsideorchards.com
Purchase your U-Pick bag and start filling it to the brim with tasty apples fresh from the dwarf trees. Apples are charged based on volume not weight. U-Pick is open through Columbus Day.