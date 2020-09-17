Your 2020 Guide to Picking Pumpkins and Apples on the East End

There are so many things to do in the Hamptons and on the North Fork during the fall season, but when it comes to good, old-fashioned family fun, nothing beats apple and pumpkin picking. Thankfully, these outdoor activities provide ample space to maintain proper social distancing, so you can have fun and stay healthy this season. Just don’t forget your mask and hand sanitizer!

HAMPTONS

Fairview Farm at Mecox

Open daily, 10 a.m.–6 p.m.

19 Horsemill Lane, Bridgehampton

631-537-6154, fairviewfarmatmecox.com

After you complete this year’s challenging Maize, explore the vast pumpkin patch in search of your ideal pumpkin, gourd or squash, or take one of the many pre-picked veggies home with you.

Hank’s Pumpkintown

Open daily, 9:30 a.m.–5:45 p.m.

​240 Montauk Highway, Water Mill

631-726-4667, hankspumpkintown.com

Pick your pumpkin straight from the vine or select one of the perfect pumpkins on display. There are plenty of other fall decorations to choose from too, including gourds, corn stalks, big straw bales, colorful mums, Montauk daisies and décor. Apple picking is available on weekends.

The Milk Pail

Open Friday–Sunday, 10 a.m.–5:30 p.m.

50 Horsemill Lane, Water Mill

631-537-2565, milk-pail.com

The Milk Pail boasts an impressive assortment of pumpkins to choose from, plus an expansive orchard full of apples ready to be picked. Apples are sold by the bag, and pumpkins are individually priced. U-Pick is available through the end of October.

Seven Ponds Orchard

Open daily, 9 am.–6 p.m.

65 Seven Ponds Road, Water Mill

631-726-8015, facebook.com/seven-ponds-orchard

One of the only Hamptons orchards open during the week, Seven Ponds Orchard offers raspberries, cherry tomatoes, string beans, eggplants, pinto beans, pumpkin and apple picking through Thanksgiving.

NORTH FORK

Gabrielsen’s Country Farm

Open daily, 8 a.m.–6:30 p.m. through Christmas Eve.

200 Herricks Lane, Jamesport

631-722-3259, gabrielsenscountryfarm.com

Find mums, asters, cabbage, kale and, of course, pumpkins at the farm. The kids are sure to have a blast on the train rides beginning Saturday, September 19.

Harbes Family Farm

Open Monday–Friday, 11 a.m.–5 p.m.; Saturday–Sunday, 9 a.m.–6 p.m.

715 Sound Avenue, Mattituck

631-482-7641, harbesfamilyfarm.com

The eight-acre pumpkin patch is set to open on Saturday, September 19, when families will be able to pick a wide variety of pumpkins right off the vine.

Harbes Farms Jamesport

Open Saturday–Sunday, 9 a.m.–6 p.m.

1223 Maine Road, Jamesport

631-494-4796, harbesfamilyfarm.com

Harbes offers even more pumpkin picking fun on weekends when the Jamesport location opens its nine-acre pumpkin patch. Find the perfect pumpkin for your doorstep beginning Saturday, September 19 through the end of October.

Harbes Orchard

Open Monday–Friday, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.; Saturday–Sunday, 9 a.m.–6 p.m.

5698 Sound Avenue, Riverhead

631-683-8388, harbesfamilyfarm.com

Open now through November 1, the apple-filled orchard also boasts nine acres of pumpkins ready to be picked off the vine. And best of all, the picking package includes apple picking, as well.

Krupski Farms

Open daily, 10 a.m.–6 p.m.

38030 Main Road, Peconic

631-734-7841, facebook.com/krupski-farms

Find pumpkins big and small, and so much more at Krupski Farms. And don’t forget to take your picture with the new and improved Peanuts photo board.

Stakey’s Pumpkin Farm

Open Monday–Friday, Noon–5 p.m.; Saturday–Sunday, 9 a.m.–5 p.m.

270 West Lane, Aquebogue

631-722-3467, stakeyspumpkinfarm.com

Pick from 18 pumpkin varieties growing on a spacious 26-acre field. Pumpkins are 69 cents per pound. The farm is open through Halloween.

Wickham’s Fruit Farm

Open Monday–Saturday, 10 a.m.–3 p.m.

28700 Main Road, Cutchogue

631-734-6441, wickhamsfruitfarm.com

One of the largest farms on the North Fork, boasting approximately 300 acres, Wickham’s offers a bountiful harvest ripe for the picking. The September U-Pick is apples (Saturdays only) and will be followed by pumpkins in October.

Woodside Orchards Aquebogue

Open Thursday–Tuesday, 11:30 a.m.–5:30 p.m.

729 Main Road, Aquebogue

631-722-5770, woodsideorchards.com

Get ready to pick some juicy apples at Woodside Orchards’ Aquebogue location, starting on Monday, September 21. Peck-sized bags are $20 and must be purchased to enter the orchard. U-Pick is open through Columbus Day.

Woodside Orchards Jamesport

Open Saturday–Sunday, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.

116 Manor Lane, Jamesport

woodsideorchards.com

Purchase your U-Pick bag and start filling it to the brim with tasty apples fresh from the dwarf trees. Apples are charged based on volume not weight. U-Pick is open through Columbus Day.