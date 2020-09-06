Julianne Moore Stars in ‘The Glorias’ September 30

Montauk resident and cinematic chameleon Julianne Moore stars in The Glorias on Amazon Prime September 30.

Moore plays the legendary feminist pioneer Gloria Steinem in the film, directed by Julie Taymor. The Glorias is based on Steinem’s autobiography, My Life on the Road, and chronicles her life from growing up in India to launching Ms. magazine and beyond. Alicia Vikander, Lulu Wilson and Ryan Keira Armstrong also play Steinem at various points in her life, while Bette Midler, Janelle Monáe, Lorraine Toussaint and Timothy Hutton play supporting roles.

From Amazon Prime: “In this nontraditional biopic, Julie Taymor crafts a complex tapestry of one of the most inspirational and legendary figures of modern history, THE GLORIAS traces Steinem’s influential journey to prominence—from her time in India as a young woman, to the founding of Ms. magazine in New York, to her role in the rise of the women’s rights movement in the 1960s, to the historic 1977 National Women’s Conference and beyond.”

Watch the trailer above and see The Glorias on Amazon Prime September 30.