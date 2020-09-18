Top Five East End Events This Weekend: September 18–20, 2020

The Hamptons and North Fork offer just as much fun in the fall as they do in the summertime. Here are five enticing East End events to check out this weekend, both in-person and online, including a lecture on local history, an outdoor movie screening and more!

RELATED: Your 2020 Guide to Picking Pumpkins and Apples on the East End

Foodie Friday at Sylvester Manor

Friday, September 18, 1–8 p.m.

The Sylvester Manor Farmstand is always a great place to find local produce and products—including Joe & Liza’s Ice Cream, Blue Duck Bakery pastries, Wölffer Estate wines, North Fork Roasting Co. coffee, Catapano Dairy Farm cheese and more—but this Friday, tacos are on the menu. The Mattitaco food truck will be serving up authentic tacos and sides made from Sylvester Manor produce all afternoon—it doesn’t get much fresher than that. 21 Manwaring Road, Shelter Island. sylvestermanor.org

The Voice of Jupiter Hammon Roundtable

Saturday, September 19, 10 a.m.–12:30 p.m.

Born into slavery on Long Island and educated alongside his future enslaver, Jupiter Hammon endured the American Revolution and witnessed the founding of a new nation. Moderated by Dr. Jessie Erickson, Malik Work and Dr. Phillip M. Richards, Suffolk County Historical Society’s virtual roundtable explores how Hammon’s religious beliefs influenced his thoughts on freedom, writing and the exchange of ideas as an act of resistance. The Zoom event is free, but online registration is required. suffolkcountyhistoricalsociety.org

Votes for Women: A Portrait of Persistence

Saturday, September 19, 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

The East Hampton Historical Society is hosting a special one-day exhibit commemorating the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage. The collection of suffrage-era posters is on loan from the Smithsonian and is supplemented by items from the historical society’s collection that tell the story of East Hampton’s push for suffrage. The League of Women Voters of East Hampton, Shelter Island and the North Fork will be on hand to help visitors register to vote if they have yet to do so. Admission is free, but time slot registration is required by calling 631-324-6850 ext.4 or by emailing info@easthamptonhistory.org. 101 Main Street, East Hampton. easthamptonhistory.org

Montauk Rocks and Waves Reception

Saturday, September 19, 5–7 p.m.

The Surf Lodge’s latest exhibition features images of the stunning ocean and unique rockscapes that set Montauk apart. Inspired by the energy and the pearly palette of light, artist Marcia Hillis’s oil paintings capture the power, energy and beauty of the Montauk shoreline. The show kicks off with a reception this Saturday and remains on view through October. 183 Edgemere Street, Montauk. thesurflodge.com

No Boundaries Outdoor Screening

Sunday, September 20, 5 p.m.

Join the Peter Matthiessen Center, Southampton Arts Center and Peconic Land Trust at 6:30 p.m. for an outdoor screening of Jeff Sewald’s documentary film narrated by Glenn Close, which captures the essence of the literary and spiritual force that is Matthiessen. An intimate cocktail party precedes the film at 5 p.m. when guests can meet the individuals bringing the Peter Matthiessen Center to life. Reception tickets are $150, and tickets to the screening are $25. 25 Jobs Lane, Southampton. 631-283-0967 southamptonartscenter.org

Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and kids events happening this weekend and beyond (or list your own event) at DansPapers.com/Events.