Top Hamptons and North Fork News on IndyEastEnd.com

Black Lives STILL Matter rally, Back the Blue Rally, West Nile Virus, Dune Road Head-On Collision… If it’s news on the East End, it’s on IndyEastEnd.com. Check out the top stories right here:

Black Lives Matter March Organizer Calls on Supporters to ‘Use Your Voice’

A small, but vocal group gathered for the “Black Lives STILL Matter” rally and march in Southampton Village Saturday afternoon, just several hours after a “Back the Blue Rally” was held in the same spot. Both were peaceful, though the first rally brought more people with about 300 taking part. Read more

March in Southampton Village Showed Police ‘We Have Their Back’

Some 300 people turned out for the “Back the Blue Rally” in Southampton Village Saturday morning. Despite much anticipation surrounding the event, it was a peaceful gathering. “If there is anybody out here who doesn’t have thick skin, there might be a few people trying to antagonize you. Please don’t walk with us. We don’t need a good day to turn into a bad day,” said Kenny Oliver, the organizer, told the crowd at Agawam Park. “We need to be respectful of what we’re marching for.” Read more

Cops: Speeding Driver Charged with Assault After Dune Road Head-on Collision

A 20-year-old Hampton Bays man has been charged with assault and reckless driving after he hit another car head-on while speeding down Dune Road Friday evening, Southampton Town police said. This was the first of two serious head-on crashes within a two-hour period Friday evening in the town police department’s jurisdiction. Read more

Riverhead Cops Searching for Car Thief Following Crash

A man stole a sport utility vehicle from the parking lot across the street from the Hyatt Place Hotel in Riverhead and then crashed it in the early morning hours on Friday, according to Riverhead police. Officers responded to a single-car accident on Northville Turnpike, near Oliver Street, at 2:32 a.m. They found a gray 2017 Kia Sorrento, but the driver was nowhere to be found. Read more

Mosquito Sample from East Hampton Tests Positive for West Nile Virus

Sixteen additional mosquito samples have tested positive for West Nile virus, including the first on the East End this summer. Suffolk County Health Commissioner Dr. Gregson Pigott announced Friday that of the mosquito samples tested between August 25 and 27, one from East Hampton tested positive for the virus. So far this season, the health department has reported 76 mosquito samples have tested positive for West Nile virus. Read more

Read more at IndyEastEnd.com