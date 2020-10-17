Celebrating the Best of the Best of Southampton Village

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The Village of Southampton sets itself apart from the eponymous town it resides in with its massive selection of luxury boutiques, exquisite dining options and top-rated service providers. It’s no wonder villages businesses get such an immense outpouring of love come Best of the Best voting time. Give a round of applause to all the 2019 BOTB contest award winners in Southampton Village, then consider helping them continue their winning streak by voting for them in the 2020 contest.

Arts & Entertainment

Southampton Cultural Center

Bronze Theater/Performing Arts Center

Southampton History Museum

Bronze Museum

Food & Drink

Cheese Shoppe

Silver Cheese Shop

Bronze Salad Bar

Bronze Takeout Restaurant

Citarella

Platinum Bakery

Platinum Butcher

Platinum Cheese Shoppe

Platinum Fried Chicken

Platinum Gourmet Food Shop

Platinum Pizza

Platinum Salad Bar

Platinum Seafood Shop

Gold Sushi

Clamman Seafood Market

Gold Seafood Shop

Bronze Clam/Lobster Bake

Fresco Pizza & Deli

Gold Deli

Gold Pizza

The Fudge Company

Silver Candy Store

The Golden Pear Café

Bronze Coffee

Hampton Coffee Company

Gold Coffee

Bronze Coffee Shop

Herbert & Rist Wines and Liquors

Bronze wine/Liquor Store

Juice Press

Bronze Health Food

Peconic Prime Meats

Gold Butcher

Peconic Specialty Beverage, Inc.

Gold Beer/Beverage Distributor

Schmidt’s Market

Gold Salad Bar

Seasons of Southampton

Platinum Clam/Lobster Bake

Gold Caterer

Second Nature Health Food

Silver Health Food

Shippy’s Pumpernickel Restaurant

Silver Steak

Southampton Farmers Market

Gold Farmers Market

Southampton Publick House

Silver Brewery

Tate’s Bake Shop

Gold Cookies

Gold Cupcakes

Topiaire Candy Shop

Gold Candy Store

Union Burger Bar

Platinum Burgers

Platinum Desserts

Platinum French Fries

Restaurants & Nightlife

Le Charlot

Gold French Cuisine

Le Chef

Bronze French Cuisine

The Plaza Café

Silver Seafood Restaurant

Sip’n Soda

Gold Luncheonette/Diner

Southampton Social Club

Platinum Late Night Cuisine

Platinum Night Spot

Silver Restaurant Atmosphere

Bronze Bar

75 Main

Gold Late Night Cuisine

Home & Personal Services

California Closets

Platinum Closet Design

Cancos Tile Corp.

Silver Flooring

Carpetman of Southampton

Gold Flooring

Casual Water Pools

Bronze Swimming Pool Builder

East End Tick & Mosquito Control

Hall of Fame Pest Control

EB Dunkerley & Sons

Silver Shipping/Packing

Hampton Hearth

Platinum Fireplace Store

Hamptons Employment Agency

Platinum Domestic Agency

Hire Society

Gold Domestic Agency

Joe’s Custom Home Decorating Inc.

Platinum House Painter/Painting Company

M. Stevens Roofing

Platinum Roofer

Nature’s Guardian Inc.

Platinum Landscaper/Gardener

Gold Tree Service

Silver Pest Control

R. Essay Plumbing & Heating

Gold Plumber

Sea Green Design

Bronze Interior Design

Southampton Car Wash

Bronze Car Wash

Southampton Handyman

Gold Handyman

Southampton Home Inspections

Gold Home Inspection

Twin Forks Pest Control

Gold Pest Control

The UPS Store

Gold Shipping/Packing

Pet & Animal Services

Little Lucy’s Canine Couture Boutique

Bronze Pet Store

One Stop Pet Shop

Gold Pet Store

Professional Services

Burke & Sullivan

Bronze Law Firm

Cook Maran & Associates

Gold Insurance Broker

Crescendo Designs

Hall of Fame Audio/Video

Hampton Copy

Platinum Print/Copy

Hamptons Signs

Silver Print/Copy

The Morley Agency Inc.

Bronze Insurance Broker

Rick Stott Architecture

Bronze Architect

Robin Long Esq.

Platinum Law Firm

Rosemarie Dios, UBS Financial Services

Bronze Financial Planner

Twomey, Latham, Shea & Kelley, Dubin & Quartararo

Gold Law Firm

Recreational Travel & Tourism

Coopers Beach

Platinum Beach

East Wind Limousine

Gold Car/Limo Service

PedalShare

Platinum Bike Rental

Strong’s Marine Southampton Marina

Gold Marina

Silver Boat Retailer

Shopping

Aventura Motors

Gold Pre-Owned/Classic Auto Dealer

Bean 2 Tween

Platinum Children’s Clothing Store

BMW of Southampton

Gold Foreign Auto Dealer

Buzz Chew Chevrolet-Cadillac, Inc.

Platinum Pre-Owned/Classic Auto Dealer

Silver Domestic Auto Dealer

Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Southampton

Platinum Domestic Auto Dealer

Corwin’s Jewelers

Silver Jewelry Store

Edward Archer

Platinum Men’s Clothing Store

Flying Point Surf

Silver Sporting Goods

Silver Surf Shop/Beach Wear

Gym Source

Bronze Sporting Goods

Hampton Fabric & Blinds

Bronze Fabric/Textiles

Hamptons Eye and Vision, Eugene Parker O.D

Gold Optical Store

Herrick Hardware

Bronze Hardware Store

Hildreth’s Home Goods

Platinum Décor/Home Furnishings

Silver Children’s Clothing Store

Silver Fabric/Textiles

Bronze Toy Store

Jildor Shoes

Platinum Shoe Store

Jill Lynn & Co.

Platinum Jewelry Store

London Jewelers

Bronze Jewelry Store

Mint Clothing Boutiques

Silver Women’s Clothing Store

Porsche of Southampton

Platinum Foreign Auto Dealer

Rotations Bicycle Center

Silver Bike Shop

Rumrunner Home

Silver Décor/Home Furnishings

Southampton Books

Platinum Book Store

Southampton Optiks

Platinum Optical Store

Stevenson’s Toy Store

Platinum Toy Store

Stop & Shop

Platinum Supermarket

Therapy Life & Style

Platinum Women’s Clothing Store

Wellness & Beauty

AgeFocus

Silver Cosmetic/Laser Treatments

Ananda Wellness & Yoga Center

Bronze Yoga Studio

Artful Home Care

Silver Senior Care/Senior Living

Claudia Matles Yoga, Pilates & Health Counseling

Platinum Yoga Instructor

Gold Pilates Instructor

Cohen Family Chiropractic

Bronze Chiropractor

Dr. Alexander Covey

Hall of Fame Cosmetic/Laser Treatments

Dr. Elliot T. Weiss

Silver Dermatologist

Dr. Kenneth Mark

Hall of Fame Dermatologist

Gold Cosmetic/Laser Treatments

Dr. Steven Fishman of Hampton Dermatology

Platinum Dermatologist

Gilles Obermayer MS, L.Ac, LMT

Bronze Acupuncturist

Hampton Pediatric Dental Associates

Silver Dentist

Bronze Orthodontist

Hampton Pediatrics

Platinum Pediatrician

Jeanette Davis Esposito at Symmetry Studio

Silver Pilates Instructor

Lauren Matzen Acupuncture

Silver Acupuncturist

Pure Nail & Foot Spa

Silver Nail Salon

Richard Ferara of Kevin Maple Salon

Platinum Hair Stylist

Southampton Gym

Silver Health Club/Gym

Bronze Spin Class

Southampton Pediatrics

Silver Pediatrician

Southrifty Drug

Gold Pharmacy



