Celebrating the Best of the Best of Southampton Village

The Village of Southampton sets itself apart from the eponymous town it resides in with its massive selection of luxury boutiques, exquisite dining options and top-rated service providers. It’s no wonder villages businesses get such an immense outpouring of love come Best of the Best voting time. Give a round of applause to all the 2019 BOTB contest award winners in Southampton Village, then consider helping them continue their winning streak by voting for them in the 2020 contest.
Arts & Entertainment
Southampton Cultural Center
Bronze Theater/Performing Arts Center
Southampton History Museum
Bronze Museum
Food & Drink
Cheese Shoppe
Silver Cheese Shop
Bronze Salad Bar
Bronze Takeout Restaurant
Citarella
Platinum Bakery
Platinum Butcher
Platinum Cheese Shoppe
Platinum Fried Chicken
Platinum Gourmet Food Shop
Platinum Pizza
Platinum Salad Bar
Platinum Seafood Shop
Gold Sushi
Clamman Seafood Market
Gold Seafood Shop
Bronze Clam/Lobster Bake
Fresco Pizza & Deli
Gold Deli
Gold Pizza
The Fudge Company
Silver Candy Store
The Golden Pear Café
Bronze Coffee
Hampton Coffee Company
Gold Coffee
Bronze Coffee Shop
Herbert & Rist Wines and Liquors
Bronze wine/Liquor Store
Juice Press
Bronze Health Food
Peconic Prime Meats
Gold Butcher
Peconic Specialty Beverage, Inc.
Gold Beer/Beverage Distributor
Schmidt’s Market
Gold Salad Bar
Seasons of Southampton
Platinum Clam/Lobster Bake
Gold Caterer
Second Nature Health Food
Silver Health Food
Shippy’s Pumpernickel Restaurant
Silver Steak
Southampton Farmers Market
Gold Farmers Market
Southampton Publick House
Silver Brewery
Tate’s Bake Shop
Gold Cookies
Gold Cupcakes
Topiaire Candy Shop
Gold Candy Store
Union Burger Bar
Platinum Burgers
Platinum Desserts
Platinum French Fries
Restaurants & Nightlife
Le Charlot
Gold French Cuisine
Le Chef
Bronze French Cuisine
The Plaza Café
Silver Seafood Restaurant
Sip’n Soda
Gold Luncheonette/Diner
Southampton Social Club
Platinum Late Night Cuisine
Platinum Night Spot
Silver Restaurant Atmosphere
Bronze Bar
75 Main
Gold Late Night Cuisine
Home & Personal Services
California Closets
Platinum Closet Design
Cancos Tile Corp.
Silver Flooring
Carpetman of Southampton
Gold Flooring
Casual Water Pools
Bronze Swimming Pool Builder
East End Tick & Mosquito Control
Hall of Fame Pest Control
EB Dunkerley & Sons
Silver Shipping/Packing
Hampton Hearth
Platinum Fireplace Store
Hamptons Employment Agency
Platinum Domestic Agency
Hire Society
Gold Domestic Agency
Joe’s Custom Home Decorating Inc.
Platinum House Painter/Painting Company
M. Stevens Roofing
Platinum Roofer
Nature’s Guardian Inc.
Platinum Landscaper/Gardener
Gold Tree Service
Silver Pest Control
R. Essay Plumbing & Heating
Gold Plumber
Sea Green Design
Bronze Interior Design
Southampton Car Wash
Bronze Car Wash
Southampton Handyman
Gold Handyman
Southampton Home Inspections
Gold Home Inspection
Twin Forks Pest Control
Gold Pest Control
The UPS Store
Gold Shipping/Packing
Pet & Animal Services
Little Lucy’s Canine Couture Boutique
Bronze Pet Store
One Stop Pet Shop
Gold Pet Store
Professional Services
Burke & Sullivan
Bronze Law Firm
Cook Maran & Associates
Gold Insurance Broker
Crescendo Designs
Hall of Fame Audio/Video
Hampton Copy
Platinum Print/Copy
Hamptons Signs
Silver Print/Copy
The Morley Agency Inc.
Bronze Insurance Broker
Rick Stott Architecture
Bronze Architect
Robin Long Esq.
Platinum Law Firm
Rosemarie Dios, UBS Financial Services
Bronze Financial Planner
Twomey, Latham, Shea & Kelley, Dubin & Quartararo
Gold Law Firm
Recreational Travel & Tourism
Coopers Beach
Platinum Beach
East Wind Limousine
Gold Car/Limo Service
PedalShare
Platinum Bike Rental
Strong’s Marine Southampton Marina
Gold Marina
Silver Boat Retailer
Shopping
Aventura Motors
Gold Pre-Owned/Classic Auto Dealer
Bean 2 Tween
Platinum Children’s Clothing Store
BMW of Southampton
Gold Foreign Auto Dealer
Buzz Chew Chevrolet-Cadillac, Inc.
Platinum Pre-Owned/Classic Auto Dealer
Silver Domestic Auto Dealer
Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Southampton
Platinum Domestic Auto Dealer
Corwin’s Jewelers
Silver Jewelry Store
Edward Archer
Platinum Men’s Clothing Store
Flying Point Surf
Silver Sporting Goods
Silver Surf Shop/Beach Wear
Gym Source
Bronze Sporting Goods
Hampton Fabric & Blinds
Bronze Fabric/Textiles
Hamptons Eye and Vision, Eugene Parker O.D
Gold Optical Store
Herrick Hardware
Bronze Hardware Store
Hildreth’s Home Goods
Platinum Décor/Home Furnishings
Silver Children’s Clothing Store
Silver Fabric/Textiles
Bronze Toy Store
Jildor Shoes
Platinum Shoe Store
Jill Lynn & Co.
Platinum Jewelry Store
London Jewelers
Bronze Jewelry Store
Mint Clothing Boutiques
Silver Women’s Clothing Store
Porsche of Southampton
Platinum Foreign Auto Dealer
Rotations Bicycle Center
Silver Bike Shop
Rumrunner Home
Silver Décor/Home Furnishings
Southampton Books
Platinum Book Store
Southampton Optiks
Platinum Optical Store
Stevenson’s Toy Store
Platinum Toy Store
Stop & Shop
Platinum Supermarket
Therapy Life & Style
Platinum Women’s Clothing Store
Wellness & Beauty
AgeFocus
Silver Cosmetic/Laser Treatments
Ananda Wellness & Yoga Center
Bronze Yoga Studio
Artful Home Care
Silver Senior Care/Senior Living
Claudia Matles Yoga, Pilates & Health Counseling
Platinum Yoga Instructor
Gold Pilates Instructor
Cohen Family Chiropractic
Bronze Chiropractor
Dr. Alexander Covey
Hall of Fame Cosmetic/Laser Treatments
Dr. Elliot T. Weiss
Silver Dermatologist
Dr. Kenneth Mark
Hall of Fame Dermatologist
Gold Cosmetic/Laser Treatments
Dr. Steven Fishman of Hampton Dermatology
Platinum Dermatologist
Gilles Obermayer MS, L.Ac, LMT
Bronze Acupuncturist
Hampton Pediatric Dental Associates
Silver Dentist
Bronze Orthodontist
Hampton Pediatrics
Platinum Pediatrician
Jeanette Davis Esposito at Symmetry Studio
Silver Pilates Instructor
Lauren Matzen Acupuncture
Silver Acupuncturist
Pure Nail & Foot Spa
Silver Nail Salon
Richard Ferara of Kevin Maple Salon
Platinum Hair Stylist
Southampton Gym
Silver Health Club/Gym
Bronze Spin Class
Southampton Pediatrics
Silver Pediatrician
Southrifty Drug
Gold Pharmacy
Visit DansBOTB.com to vote for your favorite East End businesses and personalities! Voting for the 2020 contest ends November 15.