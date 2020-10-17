Dan's Best of the Best

Celebrating the Best of the Best of Southampton Village

By
comments
Posted on
BOTB Toy Store Stevenson's Toy Store, one of Union Burger Bar's BOTB-winning desserts, Photos: Oliver Peterson, Genevieve Horsburgh
BOTB Toy Store Stevenson's Toy Store, one of Union Burger Bar's BOTB-winning desserts, Photos: Oliver Peterson, Genevieve Horsburgh

The Village of Southampton sets itself apart from the eponymous town it resides in with its massive selection of luxury boutiques, exquisite dining options and top-rated service providers. It’s no wonder villages businesses get such an immense outpouring of love come Best of the Best voting time. Give a round of applause to all the 2019 BOTB contest award winners in Southampton Village, then consider helping them continue their winning streak by voting for them in the 2020 contest.

Arts & Entertainment

Southampton Cultural Center
Bronze Theater/Performing Arts Center

Southampton History Museum
Bronze Museum

Taffy at BOTB-winning Topiaire Candy Shop, Photo: David Taylor
Taffy at BOTB-winning Topiaire Candy Shop, Photo: David Taylor

Food & Drink

Cheese Shoppe
Silver Cheese Shop
Bronze Salad Bar
Bronze Takeout Restaurant

Citarella
Platinum Bakery
Platinum Butcher
Platinum Cheese Shoppe
Platinum Fried Chicken
Platinum Gourmet Food Shop
Platinum Pizza
Platinum Salad Bar
Platinum Seafood Shop
Gold Sushi

Clamman Seafood Market
Gold Seafood Shop
Bronze Clam/Lobster Bake

Fresco Pizza & Deli
Gold Deli
Gold Pizza

The Fudge Company
Silver Candy Store

The Golden Pear Café
Bronze Coffee

Hampton Coffee Company
Gold Coffee
Bronze Coffee Shop

Herbert & Rist Wines and Liquors
Bronze wine/Liquor Store

Juice Press
Bronze Health Food

Peconic Prime Meats
Gold Butcher

Peconic Specialty Beverage, Inc.
Gold Beer/Beverage Distributor

Schmidt’s Market
Gold Salad Bar

Seasons of Southampton
Platinum Clam/Lobster Bake
Gold Caterer

Second Nature Health Food
Silver Health Food

Shippy’s Pumpernickel Restaurant
Silver Steak

Southampton Farmers Market
Gold Farmers Market

Southampton Publick House
Silver Brewery

Tate’s Bake Shop
Gold Cookies
Gold Cupcakes

Topiaire Candy Shop
Gold Candy Store

Union Burger Bar
Platinum Burgers
Platinum Desserts
Platinum French Fries

Restaurants & Nightlife

Le Charlot
Gold French Cuisine

Le Chef
Bronze French Cuisine

The Plaza Café
Silver Seafood Restaurant

Sip’n Soda
Gold Luncheonette/Diner

Southampton Social Club
Platinum Late Night Cuisine
Platinum Night Spot
Silver Restaurant Atmosphere
Bronze Bar

75 Main
Gold Late Night Cuisine

Photo: Courtesy Twin Forks Pest Control
Pests run in fear at the mere sight of this BOTB-winning company’s van, Photo: Courtesy Twin Forks Pest Control

Home & Personal Services

California Closets
Platinum Closet Design

Cancos Tile Corp.
Silver Flooring

Carpetman of Southampton
Gold Flooring

Casual Water Pools
Bronze Swimming Pool Builder

East End Tick & Mosquito Control
Hall of Fame Pest Control

EB Dunkerley & Sons
Silver Shipping/Packing

Hampton Hearth
Platinum Fireplace Store

Hamptons Employment Agency
Platinum Domestic Agency

Hire Society
Gold Domestic Agency

Joe’s Custom Home Decorating Inc.
Platinum House Painter/Painting Company

M. Stevens Roofing
Platinum Roofer

Nature’s Guardian Inc.
Platinum Landscaper/Gardener
Gold Tree Service
Silver Pest Control

R. Essay Plumbing & Heating
Gold Plumber

Sea Green Design
Bronze Interior Design

Southampton Car Wash
Bronze Car Wash

Southampton Handyman
Gold Handyman

Southampton Home Inspections
Gold Home Inspection

Twin Forks Pest Control
Gold Pest Control

The UPS Store
Gold Shipping/Packing

Pet & Animal Services

Little Lucy’s Canine Couture Boutique
Bronze Pet Store

One Stop Pet Shop
Gold Pet Store

Professional Services

Burke & Sullivan
Bronze Law Firm

Cook Maran & Associates
Gold Insurance Broker

Crescendo Designs
Hall of Fame Audio/Video

Hampton Copy
Platinum Print/Copy

Hamptons Signs
Silver Print/Copy

The Morley Agency Inc.
Bronze Insurance Broker

Rick Stott Architecture
Bronze Architect

Robin Long Esq.
Platinum Law Firm

Rosemarie Dios, UBS Financial Services
Bronze Financial Planner

Twomey, Latham, Shea & Kelley, Dubin & Quartararo
Gold Law Firm

Recreational Travel & Tourism

Coopers Beach
Platinum Beach

East Wind Limousine
Gold Car/Limo Service

PedalShare
Platinum Bike Rental

Strong’s Marine Southampton Marina
Gold Marina
Silver Boat Retailer

Beach-themed souvenir towels at Hildreth’s Home Goods, Photo: David Taylor
Shop BOTB winner Hildreth’s Home Goods for home furnishings, textiles and more, Photo: David Taylor

Shopping

Aventura Motors
Gold Pre-Owned/Classic Auto Dealer

Bean 2 Tween
Platinum Children’s Clothing Store

BMW of Southampton
Gold Foreign Auto Dealer

Buzz Chew Chevrolet-Cadillac, Inc.
Platinum Pre-Owned/Classic Auto Dealer
Silver Domestic Auto Dealer

Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Southampton
Platinum Domestic Auto Dealer

Corwin’s Jewelers
Silver Jewelry Store

Edward Archer
Platinum Men’s Clothing Store

Flying Point Surf
Silver Sporting Goods
Silver Surf Shop/Beach Wear

Gym Source
Bronze Sporting Goods

Hampton Fabric & Blinds
Bronze Fabric/Textiles

Hamptons Eye and Vision, Eugene Parker O.D
Gold Optical Store

Herrick Hardware
Bronze Hardware Store

Hildreth’s Home Goods
Platinum Décor/Home Furnishings
Silver Children’s Clothing Store
Silver Fabric/Textiles
Bronze Toy Store

Jildor Shoes
Platinum Shoe Store

Jill Lynn & Co.
Platinum Jewelry Store

London Jewelers
Bronze Jewelry Store

Mint Clothing Boutiques
Silver Women’s Clothing Store

Porsche of Southampton
Platinum Foreign Auto Dealer

Rotations Bicycle Center
Silver Bike Shop

Rumrunner Home
Silver Décor/Home Furnishings

Southampton Books
Platinum Book Store

Southampton Optiks
Platinum Optical Store

Stevenson’s Toy Store
Platinum Toy Store

Stop & Shop
Platinum Supermarket

Therapy Life & Style
Platinum Women’s Clothing Store

Wellness & Beauty

AgeFocus
Silver Cosmetic/Laser Treatments

Ananda Wellness & Yoga Center
Bronze Yoga Studio

Artful Home Care
Silver Senior Care/Senior Living

Claudia Matles Yoga, Pilates & Health Counseling
Platinum Yoga Instructor
Gold Pilates Instructor

Cohen Family Chiropractic
Bronze Chiropractor

Dr. Alexander Covey
Hall of Fame Cosmetic/Laser Treatments

Dr. Elliot T. Weiss
Silver Dermatologist

Dr. Kenneth Mark
Hall of Fame Dermatologist
Gold Cosmetic/Laser Treatments

Dr. Steven Fishman of Hampton Dermatology
Platinum Dermatologist

Gilles Obermayer MS, L.Ac, LMT
Bronze Acupuncturist

Hampton Pediatric Dental Associates
Silver Dentist
Bronze Orthodontist

Hampton Pediatrics
Platinum Pediatrician

Jeanette Davis Esposito at Symmetry Studio
Silver Pilates Instructor

Lauren Matzen Acupuncture
Silver Acupuncturist

Pure Nail & Foot Spa
Silver Nail Salon

Richard Ferara of Kevin Maple Salon
Platinum Hair Stylist

Southampton Gym
Silver Health Club/Gym
Bronze Spin Class

Southampton Pediatrics
Silver Pediatrician

Southrifty Drug
Gold Pharmacy

Visit DansBOTB.com to vote for your favorite East End businesses and personalities! Voting for the 2020 contest ends November 15.

About the Author

Read the Papers

Upcoming Events

Submit an Event

View All Events…

Latest Stories

Submit an Event

Got a hot tip for our calendar? Tell us about it!

Submit now!

South o’ the Highway
Celebrity News

Related Articles

More from Our Sister Sites