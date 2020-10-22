Celebrating the Best of the Best of Westhampton Beach

Rabbi Marc Schneier of The Hampton Synagogue describes Westhampton Beach as “the crown jewel of the Hamptons,” and it’s easy to see why when looking at the outpouring of love WHB businesses and personalities receive from voters in the Best of the Best contest each year. Take a look at the top 2019 award winners from Westhampton Beach and consider voting them to victory once again in the 2020 contest.

Arts & Entertainment

Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center

Platinum Theater/Performing Arts Center

WHBPAC Arts Education Program

Platinum Theater Group

Food & Drink

Beach Bakery & Grand Café

Gold Bakery

Boom Burger

Gold French Fries

Bronze Wings

Circle M Beverage

Silver Beer/Beverage Distributor

Cor-J Seafood Corporation

Bronze Seafood Shop

Hampton Coffee Company

Gold Coffee

Bronze Coffee Shop

Justin’s Chop Shop

Bronze Butcher

Main Street Sweets and Gifts

Bronze Candy Store

Shock Ice Cream

Platinum Ice Cream

Sydney’s “Taylor” Made Cuisine

Platinum Brunch

Platinum Caterer

Gold Cheese Shop

Gold Gourmet Food Shop

Westhampton Beach Brewing Co.

Platinum Brewery

Westhampton Beach Farmers Market

Platinum Farmers Market

Home & Personal Services

Beach Hand Wash

Silver Car Wash

Beach Stove & Fireplace

Gold Fireplace Store

Clearview House Washing Service

Gold Power Washer

East End Heating and Air Conditioning

Silver Heating/Air Conditioning

Eastern Concrete Corp.

Bronze Masonry/Stone/Tile

HCMC Home Care Maintenance

Silver House watcher/Property Management

RB Irrigation, LLC

Gold Irrigation

Stinchi Landscaping

Gold Landscaper/Gardener

Strebel’s Hand Car Wash

Gold Car Wash

Styled and Sold

Platinum Home Stager

Gold Interior Design

Gold Home Stager

Pet & Animal Services

Westhampton Dog Grooming

Platinum Groomer

Professional Services

Gilford Securities Inc.

Gold Financial Planner

Oceanbleu at Westhampton Bath and Tennis

Silver Wedding Venue

Recreational Travel & Tourism

Pontoon Paddler

Platinum Boat Rental

Restaurants & Nightlife

Eckert’s Luncheonette

Bronze Breakfast Spot

Star Boggs

Silver Continental Cuisine

Shopping

Baby Shock/Shock Kids

Gold Children’s Clothing Store

Garden of Silver

Gold Jewelry Store

Impulse for Men

Bronze Men’s Clothing Store

Island Surf

Gold Surf Shop/Beach Wear

Mint Clothing Boutiques

Silver Women’s Clothing Store

Shock

Gold Women’s Clothing Store

Wetter or Not

Platinum Surf Shop/Beach Wear

Wellness & Beauty

Barth’s Pharmacy

Platinum Pharmacy

Essential Chiropractic

Platinum Chiropractor

Hampton Dentistry

Silver Orthodontist

Hampton Haircutters

Platinum Hair Salon

Silver Barber Shop

Katherine and Company

Gold Hair Colorist

The Hamptons Method

Silver Addiction Therapy

Westhampton Center for Dentistry & Facial Aesthetics/Dr. Mauro Dibenedetto

Gold Dentist

Westhampton Nail Spa

Bronze Nail Salon

