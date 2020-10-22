Dan's Best of the Best

Celebrating the Best of the Best of Westhampton Beach

By
comments
Posted on
WHBPAC
Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center (WHBPAC)
Barbara Lassen

Rabbi Marc Schneier of The Hampton Synagogue describes Westhampton Beach as “the crown jewel of the Hamptons,” and it’s easy to see why when looking at the outpouring of love WHB businesses and personalities receive from voters in the Best of the Best contest each year. Take a look at the top 2019 award winners from Westhampton Beach and consider voting them to victory once again in the 2020 contest.

Arts & Entertainment

Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center
Platinum Theater/Performing Arts Center

WHBPAC Arts Education Program
Platinum Theater Group

Westhampton Beach Brewing Co.'s WHB Hurricane IPA
Westhampton Beach Brewing Co.’s WHB Hurricane IPA, Photo: Oliver Peterson

Food & Drink

Beach Bakery & Grand Café
Gold Bakery

Boom Burger
Gold French Fries
Bronze Wings

Circle M Beverage
Silver Beer/Beverage Distributor

Cor-J Seafood Corporation
Bronze Seafood Shop

Hampton Coffee Company
Gold Coffee
Bronze Coffee Shop

Justin’s Chop Shop
Bronze Butcher

Main Street Sweets and Gifts
Bronze Candy Store

Shock Ice Cream
Platinum Ice Cream

Sydney’s “Taylor” Made Cuisine
Platinum Brunch
Platinum Caterer
Gold Cheese Shop
Gold Gourmet Food Shop

Westhampton Beach Brewing Co.
Platinum Brewery

Westhampton Beach Farmers Market
Platinum Farmers Market

Home & Personal Services

Beach Hand Wash
Silver Car Wash

Beach Stove & Fireplace
Gold Fireplace Store

Clearview House Washing Service
Gold Power Washer

East End Heating and Air Conditioning
Silver Heating/Air Conditioning

Eastern Concrete Corp.
Bronze Masonry/Stone/Tile

HCMC Home Care Maintenance
Silver House watcher/Property Management

RB Irrigation, LLC
Gold Irrigation

Stinchi Landscaping
Gold Landscaper/Gardener

Strebel’s Hand Car Wash
Gold Car Wash

Styled and Sold
Platinum Home Stager
Gold Interior Design
Gold Home Stager

RELATED: Celebrating the Best of the Best of Southampton Village 

Pet & Animal Services

Westhampton Dog Grooming
Platinum Groomer

Professional Services

Gilford Securities Inc.
Gold Financial Planner

Oceanbleu at Westhampton Bath and Tennis
Silver Wedding Venue

Recreational Travel & Tourism

Pontoon Paddler
Platinum Boat Rental

Restaurants & Nightlife

Eckert’s Luncheonette
Bronze Breakfast Spot

Star Boggs
Silver Continental Cuisine

Eileen Baumeister McIntyre, owner of Garden of Silver
Eileen Baumeister McIntyre, owner of Garden of Silver, Photo: David Taylor

Shopping

Baby Shock/Shock Kids
Gold Children’s Clothing Store

Garden of Silver
Gold Jewelry Store

Impulse for Men
Bronze Men’s Clothing Store

Island Surf
Gold Surf Shop/Beach Wear

Mint Clothing Boutiques
Silver Women’s Clothing Store

Shock
Gold Women’s Clothing Store

Wetter or Not
Platinum Surf Shop/Beach Wear

Wellness & Beauty

Barth’s Pharmacy
Platinum Pharmacy

Essential Chiropractic
Platinum Chiropractor

Hampton Dentistry
Silver Orthodontist

Hampton Haircutters
Platinum Hair Salon
Silver Barber Shop

Katherine and Company
Gold Hair Colorist

The Hamptons Method
Silver Addiction Therapy

Westhampton Center for Dentistry & Facial Aesthetics/Dr. Mauro Dibenedetto
Gold Dentist

Westhampton Nail Spa
Bronze Nail Salon

Visit DansBOTB.com to vote for your favorite East End businesses and personalities! Voting for the 2020 contest ends November 15.

About the Author

Read the Papers

Upcoming Events

Submit an Event

View All Events…

Latest Stories

Submit an Event

Got a hot tip for our calendar? Tell us about it!

Submit now!

South o’ the Highway
Celebrity News

Related Articles

More from Our Sister Sites