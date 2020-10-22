Celebrating the Best of the Best of Westhampton Beach

Rabbi Marc Schneier of The Hampton Synagogue describes Westhampton Beach as “the crown jewel of the Hamptons,” and it’s easy to see why when looking at the outpouring of love WHB businesses and personalities receive from voters in the Best of the Best contest each year. Take a look at the top 2019 award winners from Westhampton Beach and consider voting them to victory once again in the 2020 contest.
Arts & Entertainment
Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center
Platinum Theater/Performing Arts Center
WHBPAC Arts Education Program
Platinum Theater Group
Food & Drink
Beach Bakery & Grand Café
Gold Bakery
Boom Burger
Gold French Fries
Bronze Wings
Circle M Beverage
Silver Beer/Beverage Distributor
Cor-J Seafood Corporation
Bronze Seafood Shop
Hampton Coffee Company
Gold Coffee
Bronze Coffee Shop
Justin’s Chop Shop
Bronze Butcher
Main Street Sweets and Gifts
Bronze Candy Store
Shock Ice Cream
Platinum Ice Cream
Sydney’s “Taylor” Made Cuisine
Platinum Brunch
Platinum Caterer
Gold Cheese Shop
Gold Gourmet Food Shop
Westhampton Beach Brewing Co.
Platinum Brewery
Westhampton Beach Farmers Market
Platinum Farmers Market
Home & Personal Services
Beach Hand Wash
Silver Car Wash
Beach Stove & Fireplace
Gold Fireplace Store
Clearview House Washing Service
Gold Power Washer
East End Heating and Air Conditioning
Silver Heating/Air Conditioning
Eastern Concrete Corp.
Bronze Masonry/Stone/Tile
HCMC Home Care Maintenance
Silver House watcher/Property Management
RB Irrigation, LLC
Gold Irrigation
Stinchi Landscaping
Gold Landscaper/Gardener
Strebel’s Hand Car Wash
Gold Car Wash
Styled and Sold
Platinum Home Stager
Gold Interior Design
Gold Home Stager
RELATED: Celebrating the Best of the Best of Southampton Village
Pet & Animal Services
Westhampton Dog Grooming
Platinum Groomer
Professional Services
Gilford Securities Inc.
Gold Financial Planner
Oceanbleu at Westhampton Bath and Tennis
Silver Wedding Venue
Recreational Travel & Tourism
Pontoon Paddler
Platinum Boat Rental
Restaurants & Nightlife
Eckert’s Luncheonette
Bronze Breakfast Spot
Star Boggs
Silver Continental Cuisine
Shopping
Baby Shock/Shock Kids
Gold Children’s Clothing Store
Garden of Silver
Gold Jewelry Store
Impulse for Men
Bronze Men’s Clothing Store
Island Surf
Gold Surf Shop/Beach Wear
Mint Clothing Boutiques
Silver Women’s Clothing Store
Shock
Gold Women’s Clothing Store
Wetter or Not
Platinum Surf Shop/Beach Wear
Wellness & Beauty
Barth’s Pharmacy
Platinum Pharmacy
Essential Chiropractic
Platinum Chiropractor
Hampton Dentistry
Silver Orthodontist
Hampton Haircutters
Platinum Hair Salon
Silver Barber Shop
Katherine and Company
Gold Hair Colorist
The Hamptons Method
Silver Addiction Therapy
Westhampton Center for Dentistry & Facial Aesthetics/Dr. Mauro Dibenedetto
Gold Dentist
Westhampton Nail Spa
Bronze Nail Salon
Visit DansBOTB.com to vote for your favorite East End businesses and personalities! Voting for the 2020 contest ends November 15.