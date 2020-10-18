Colin Jost: Michael Che Should Object at Scarlett Johansson Wedding

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Hamptons regular Colin Jost wants drama at his wedding to Amagansett resident Scarlett Johansson!

Appearing on Ellen, the Saturday Night Live head writer and star joked that he’d like co-head writer Michael Che to stand up during his wedding ceremony and object.

“I mean, he plans to make a scene at most events. I would say that’s his general approach,” he told Ellen Degeneres. “That’s part of why we’ve just been postponing it. We can see him getting ready for the wedding and we’re like, maybe we should wait another day. What I really want for Che, I want to ask him to do an objection at the wedding. You know, a lot of people do speeches, but I think it would be nice in that moment. So few people utilize that moment to object, and I think he could do a really great objection.”

Jost and Johansson met on the set of Saturday Night Live when she hosted the show in 2017, during the summer after her divorce to second husband Romain Dauriac (she was also married to Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds from 2008–2011). Following the show, and some reports of them together, the pair was seen at The Palm in East Hampton and making out at Ditch Plains beach in Montauk over that Fourth of July weekend. They were engaged in May 2019.