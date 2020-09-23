‘Black Widow’ Starring Scarlett Johansson Delayed to 2021

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Marvel Studios’ Black Widow, starring Amagansett resident Scarlett Johansson, has been pushed from its November release date to May 7, 2021, Variety reports.

The film, the first Marvel feature starring Johansson in a headlining capacity, had already been pushed from its initial May release date due to COVID-19. Most major blockbuster projects this year have been delayed or released as video on demand, and the few exceptions, like the science fiction thriller Tenet, have not yielded good box office results.

Black Widow is the first standalone film about Johansson’s KGB agent-turned-superhero, Natasha Romanoff. Johansson first appeared as the character in Iron Man 2 in 2010 opposite East Hamptonite Robert Downey Jr. and has reprised the role in a significant capacity in The Avengers, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Captain America: Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, in which her character heroically sacrificed herself to help save the universe. Black Widow is set after the events of Captain America: Civil War and sees Natasha reuniting with her old comrades from Russia to take down a mysterious criminal known as the Taskmaster.