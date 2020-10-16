Gwyneth Paltrow: Robert Downey Jr. Was Worst On-Screen Kiss

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Amagansett’s Gwyneth Paltrow recently revealed her worst on-screen kiss as fellow Hamptonite Robert Downey Jr.

Speaking with pal Kate Hudson on “The Goop Podcast” about their best and worst on-screen kisses, Paltrow said, “Like with Robert, when I kissed him and I was like, ‘You’ve got to be kidding me.’ This is literally like kissing my brother.”

Paltrow and Downey Jr., of course, co-starred as the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Pepper Potts and Tony Stark, starting with the very first Iron Man film. Their easy rapport and sparkling chemistry makes Paltrow’s (admittedly funny) admission surprising. Their story concluded in Avengers: Endgame, when Tony sacrificed himself to save the universe from genocidal, otherworldly villain Thanos (Josh Brolin).

Listen to Paltrow and Hudson chat here.